أعلنت الفنانة المصرية مي عمر استعدادها لتقديم مفاجأة لجمهورها في موسم رمضان 2025، ضمن عمل درامي جديد، كاشفة محور أحداث مسلسلها القادم.
تفاصيل مسلسل «الست موناليزا»
أوضحت مي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنها بدأت تصوير مسلسلها الرمضاني الجديد «الست موناليزا»، والذي تقدم من خلاله شخصية مختلفة وتجربة تتطلب تركيزاً وجهداً كبيرين.
مي عمر.
قضايا المرأة محور العمل
وأكدت مي أنها تفضل الأدوار التي تناقش قضايا المرأة وتعرض بشكل إنساني، سواء كانت تتعلق بالخيانة أو الاضطهاد، إذ تمنحها هذه الأدوار شغفاً أكبر.
تعاون مستمر مع محمد سامي
كما تحدثت عن تعاونها الدائم مع المخرج محمد سامي، مشيرة إلى أنها تحاول إقناعه بالتمثيل منذ 10 سنوات، مؤكدة أنه يمتلك موهبة واضحة وأن العمل معه مريح ويدعم الممثلين بشكل كبير.
مي عمر.
آخر أعمال مي عمر الرمضانية
يذكر أن مسلسل «إش إش» يعد آخر أعمال مي عمر الدرامية، الذي عرض في موسم رمضان الماضي، وجمع العمل كلا من ماجد المصري، هالة صدقي، شيماء سيف، محمد الشرنوبي، انتصار، دينا، إيهاب فهمي، إدوارد، عصام السقا، علاء مرسي، طارق النهري، والعمل من تأليف وإخراج محمد سامي.
The Egyptian artist Mai Omar announced her readiness to present a surprise to her audience in the Ramadan season of 2025, as part of a new dramatic work, revealing the main plot of her upcoming series.
Details of the Series "The Lady Mona Lisa"
Mai clarified in television statements that she has started filming her new Ramadan series "The Lady Mona Lisa," in which she portrays a different character and takes on a role that requires significant focus and effort.
مي عمر.
Women's Issues as the Focus of the Work
Mai confirmed that she prefers roles that discuss women's issues and present them in a humane way, whether related to betrayal or oppression, as these roles give her greater passion.
Ongoing Collaboration with Mohamed Sami
She also spoke about her continuous collaboration with director Mohamed Sami, noting that she has been trying to convince him to act for the past 10 years, affirming that he has a clear talent and that working with him is comfortable and greatly supports the actors.
مي عمر.
Mai Omar's Latest Ramadan Works
It is worth mentioning that the series "Ish Ish" is Mai Omar's latest dramatic work, which aired in the last Ramadan season, featuring actors such as Magdy El-Masry, Hala Sedky, Shaimaa Seif, Mohamed El-Sharnoubi, Entsar, Dina, Ihab Fahmy, Edward, Essam El-Sakka, Alaa Morsi, and Tarek El-Nahry, and the work is written and directed by Mohamed Sami.