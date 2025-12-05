The Egyptian artist Mai Omar announced her readiness to present a surprise to her audience in the Ramadan season of 2025, as part of a new dramatic work, revealing the main plot of her upcoming series.

Details of the Series "The Lady Mona Lisa"

Mai clarified in television statements that she has started filming her new Ramadan series "The Lady Mona Lisa," in which she portrays a different character and takes on a role that requires significant focus and effort.

Women's Issues as the Focus of the Work

Mai confirmed that she prefers roles that discuss women's issues and present them in a humane way, whether related to betrayal or oppression, as these roles give her greater passion.

Ongoing Collaboration with Mohamed Sami

She also spoke about her continuous collaboration with director Mohamed Sami, noting that she has been trying to convince him to act for the past 10 years, affirming that he has a clear talent and that working with him is comfortable and greatly supports the actors.

Mai Omar's Latest Ramadan Works

It is worth mentioning that the series "Ish Ish" is Mai Omar's latest dramatic work, which aired in the last Ramadan season, featuring actors such as Magdy El-Masry, Hala Sedky, Shaimaa Seif, Mohamed El-Sharnoubi, Entsar, Dina, Ihab Fahmy, Edward, Essam El-Sakka, Alaa Morsi, and Tarek El-Nahry, and the work is written and directed by Mohamed Sami.