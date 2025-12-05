أعلنت الفنانة المصرية مي عمر استعدادها لتقديم مفاجأة لجمهورها في موسم رمضان 2025، ضمن عمل درامي جديد، كاشفة محور أحداث مسلسلها القادم.

تفاصيل مسلسل «الست موناليزا»

أوضحت مي في تصريحات تلفزيونية أنها بدأت تصوير مسلسلها الرمضاني الجديد «الست موناليزا»، والذي تقدم من خلاله شخصية مختلفة وتجربة تتطلب تركيزاً وجهداً كبيرين.

مي عمر.

مي عمر.

قضايا المرأة محور العمل

وأكدت مي أنها تفضل الأدوار التي تناقش قضايا المرأة وتعرض بشكل إنساني، سواء كانت تتعلق بالخيانة أو الاضطهاد، إذ تمنحها هذه الأدوار شغفاً أكبر.

تعاون مستمر مع محمد سامي

كما تحدثت عن تعاونها الدائم مع المخرج محمد سامي، مشيرة إلى أنها تحاول إقناعه بالتمثيل منذ 10 سنوات، مؤكدة أنه يمتلك موهبة واضحة وأن العمل معه مريح ويدعم الممثلين بشكل كبير.

مي عمر.

مي عمر.

آخر أعمال مي عمر الرمضانية

يذكر أن مسلسل «إش إش» يعد آخر أعمال مي عمر الدرامية، الذي عرض في موسم رمضان الماضي، وجمع العمل كلا من ماجد المصري، هالة صدقي، شيماء سيف، محمد الشرنوبي، انتصار، دينا، إيهاب فهمي، إدوارد، عصام السقا، علاء مرسي، طارق النهري، والعمل من تأليف وإخراج محمد سامي.