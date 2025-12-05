أعلنت شركة نتفليكس نجاحها في الفوز بصفقة ضخمة لاستحواذها على استوديو وارنر براذرز ومنصة HBO Max مقابل 72 مليار دولار، بما في ذلك الديون المستحقة، في خطوة قد تعيد رسم خريطة صناعة الترفيه في هوليوود.

وقال المتحدث باسم نتفليكس، في بيان اليوم (الجمعة)، إن الصفقة جاءت بعد تقديم عروض مفاجئة فاقت عروض شركة باراماونت، مشيراً إلى التزام الشركة بدفع غرامة ضخمة في حال فشل الصفقة. وأكد أن إتمام الصفقة مشروط بمراجعات تنظيمية دقيقة في الولايات المتحدة وعدد من الدول.

وكشفت إدارة وارنر براذرز ديسكفري خططها للانقسام إلى شركتين بحلول صيف 2026، إذ ستستحوذ نتفليكس على القسم الخاص بمنتجات وارنر، فيما يشمل القسم الثاني Discovery Global وقنوات CNN.

وأثار الإعلان جدلاً واسعاً، إذ كتب السيناتور الأمريكي مايك لي عبر منصة إكس أن «استحواذ نتفليكس على منافستها يمثل تهديداً لمكافحة الاحتكار»، بينما عبّرت جمعيات صالات السينما عن مخاوفها من تأثير الصفقة على الإصدار السينمائي التقليدي، بينما أكدت نتفليكس التزامها بدعم الأفلام الجديدة في دور العرض.

ووصف تقرير بنك أوف أمريكا الصفقة بأنها قد تضع حداً لسباق «حروب البث» في العالم، لتصبح نتفليكس القوة المسيطرة بلا منازع في هوليوود.