أعلنت شركة نتفليكس نجاحها في الفوز بصفقة ضخمة لاستحواذها على استوديو وارنر براذرز ومنصة HBO Max مقابل 72 مليار دولار، بما في ذلك الديون المستحقة، في خطوة قد تعيد رسم خريطة صناعة الترفيه في هوليوود.
وقال المتحدث باسم نتفليكس، في بيان اليوم (الجمعة)، إن الصفقة جاءت بعد تقديم عروض مفاجئة فاقت عروض شركة باراماونت، مشيراً إلى التزام الشركة بدفع غرامة ضخمة في حال فشل الصفقة. وأكد أن إتمام الصفقة مشروط بمراجعات تنظيمية دقيقة في الولايات المتحدة وعدد من الدول.
وكشفت إدارة وارنر براذرز ديسكفري خططها للانقسام إلى شركتين بحلول صيف 2026، إذ ستستحوذ نتفليكس على القسم الخاص بمنتجات وارنر، فيما يشمل القسم الثاني Discovery Global وقنوات CNN.
وأثار الإعلان جدلاً واسعاً، إذ كتب السيناتور الأمريكي مايك لي عبر منصة إكس أن «استحواذ نتفليكس على منافستها يمثل تهديداً لمكافحة الاحتكار»، بينما عبّرت جمعيات صالات السينما عن مخاوفها من تأثير الصفقة على الإصدار السينمائي التقليدي، بينما أكدت نتفليكس التزامها بدعم الأفلام الجديدة في دور العرض.
ووصف تقرير بنك أوف أمريكا الصفقة بأنها قد تضع حداً لسباق «حروب البث» في العالم، لتصبح نتفليكس القوة المسيطرة بلا منازع في هوليوود.
Netflix has announced its success in securing a massive deal to acquire Warner Bros. Studio and the HBO Max platform for $72 billion, including outstanding debts, in a move that could reshape the landscape of the entertainment industry in Hollywood.
A spokesperson for Netflix stated in a statement today (Friday) that the deal came after surprise bids exceeded those of Paramount, noting the company's commitment to pay a hefty penalty if the deal fails. He confirmed that the completion of the deal is subject to thorough regulatory reviews in the United States and several other countries.
Warner Bros. Discovery management revealed its plans to split into two companies by the summer of 2026, with Netflix acquiring the Warner products division, while the second division will include Discovery Global and CNN channels.
The announcement has sparked widespread controversy, with U.S. Senator Mike Lee writing on the X platform that "Netflix's acquisition of its competitor poses a threat to antitrust efforts," while cinema associations expressed concerns about the deal's impact on traditional theatrical releases, although Netflix reaffirmed its commitment to support new films in theaters.
A Bank of America report described the deal as potentially putting an end to the "streaming wars" worldwide, making Netflix the uncontested dominant force in Hollywood.