Netflix has announced its success in securing a massive deal to acquire Warner Bros. Studio and the HBO Max platform for $72 billion, including outstanding debts, in a move that could reshape the landscape of the entertainment industry in Hollywood.

A spokesperson for Netflix stated in a statement today (Friday) that the deal came after surprise bids exceeded those of Paramount, noting the company's commitment to pay a hefty penalty if the deal fails. He confirmed that the completion of the deal is subject to thorough regulatory reviews in the United States and several other countries.

Warner Bros. Discovery management revealed its plans to split into two companies by the summer of 2026, with Netflix acquiring the Warner products division, while the second division will include Discovery Global and CNN channels.

The announcement has sparked widespread controversy, with U.S. Senator Mike Lee writing on the X platform that "Netflix's acquisition of its competitor poses a threat to antitrust efforts," while cinema associations expressed concerns about the deal's impact on traditional theatrical releases, although Netflix reaffirmed its commitment to support new films in theaters.

A Bank of America report described the deal as potentially putting an end to the "streaming wars" worldwide, making Netflix the uncontested dominant force in Hollywood.