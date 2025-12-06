In a dramatic escalation reflecting the increasing tension between the U.S. president's administration and the media, the White House described the famous newspaper "The Washington Post" as the "weekly media criminal," following its publication of a controversial report alleging that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ordered his troops to "finish off the survivors" of American raids on drug traffickers' ships in the Caribbean.

The report by the renowned American newspaper, which relied on anonymous military sources, sparked a wave of outrage in Congress and calls for immediate investigations against the Trump administration and the U.S. Department of War, putting the administration in a sharply defensive position.

In an official statement issued by the White House spokesperson, the report was described as a "unsupported lie" and "deliberate defamation," emphasizing that the newspaper "seeks to harm national security efforts."

The White House is leading an initiative on its official website called the "Electronic Hall of Shame," listing media outlets it accuses of publishing "false and misleading reports." Previously, both CBS News and the Boston Globe, as well as the British Independent, were awarded the title of "Media Criminal of the Week" for what the administration described as their distortion and exaggeration of President Donald Trump's calls for holding Democrats accountable.

The original report, published by The Washington Post on November 30, stated that Hegseth issued a verbal order during a military operation last September, directing that "no survivor be left alive" after the first raid on suspected cocaine trafficking ships from Venezuela to the United States, resulting in the deaths of about 80-85 people, including potential civilians.

According to the newspaper's sources, the order led to a second raid carried out by Admiral Frank Bradley, who executed the instructions to "finish the mission," despite warnings against violating the laws of war.

The administration denied the order, indicating that Hegseth did not use those exact phrases, and blamed the "fog of war" and misunderstandings in the chain of command. The department confirmed that an internal investigation was underway but refused to disclose details, raising accusations of a cover-up.

For its part, The Washington Post expressed its rejection of "political stigmatization," affirming its commitment to thorough investigations, while the president defended Hegseth in a tweet: "Journalists are trying to destroy our brave leaders!"