في تصعيد دراماتيكي يعكس التوتر المتزايد بين إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي ووسائل الإعلام، وصف البيت الأبيض الصحيفة الشهيرة «واشنطن بوست» بأنها «مجرمة الإعلام الأسبوعية»، بعد نشرها تقريراً مثيراً للجدل يزعم أن وزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث أمر قواته بـ«إنهاء الناجين» من غارات أمريكية على سفن مهربي المخدرات في البحر الكاريبي.

وأثار تقرير للصحيفة الأمريكية الشهيرة، اعتمد على مصادر عسكرية مجهولة، موجة من الغضب في الكونغرس ودعوات لتحقيقات فورية ضد إدارة ترمب ووزارة الحرب الأمريكية، ما يضع الإدارة في موقف دفاعي حاد.

وفي بيان رسمي أصدره المتحدث باسم البيت الأبيض، وصف التقرير بأنه «كذبة غير مدعومة» و«تشهير متعمد»، مشدداً على أن الصحيفة «تسعى للإضرار بالجهود الأمنية الوطنية».

وتقود إدارة البيت الأبيض على موقعها الرسمي مبادرة تطلق عليها «قاعة العار الإلكترونية»، تسرد فيها وسائل الإعلام التي تتهمها بنشر تقارير «كاذبة ومضللة»، وقد سبق أن حصلت كل من شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» وصحيفة «بوسطن غلوب» و«إندبندنت» البريطانية على لقب «مجرم الإعلام للأسبوع» بسبب ما وصفته الإدارة بتشويهها وتضخيمها لدعوات الرئيس دونالد ترمب لمحاسبة الديموقراطيين.

ويفيد التقرير الأصلي، الذي نشرته «واشنطن بوست» في 30 نوفمبر، بأن هيغسيث أصدر أمراً شفهياً خلال عملية عسكرية في سبتمبر الماضي، يقضي بـ«عدم ترك أي ناجٍ حياً» بعد الغارة الأولى على سفن مشتبه بها في تهريب الكوكايين من فنزويلا إلى الولايات المتحدة، ما أسفر عن مقتل نحو 80-85 شخصاً، بمن في ذلك مدنيون محتملون.

ووفقاً لمصادر الصحيفة أدى الأمر إلى غارة ثانية نفذها الأميرال فرانك برادلي، الذي نفذ التعليمات لـ«إنهاء المهمة»، رغم التحذيرات من انتهاك قوانين الحرب.

ونفت الإدارة الأمر، مشيرة إلى أن هيغسيث لم يستخدم تلك العبارات الدقيقة، وألقت اللوم على «ضباب الحرب» وسوء الفهم في سلسلة القيادة، كما أكدت الوزارة وجود تحقيق داخلي، لكنها رفضت الإفصاح عن تفاصيل، ما أثار اتهامات بالتستر.

من جانبها أعربت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» عن رفضها «الوصم السياسي»، مؤكدة التزامها بالتحقيقات الدقيقة، بينما دافع الرئيس عن هيغسيث في تغريدة: «الصحفيون يحاولون تدمير قادتنا الشجعان!».