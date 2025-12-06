The tongues of tension have reignited along the dividing line between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as cautious calm turned into a fierce confrontation that lasted for hours. As night fell, the roar of heavy artillery echoed between the Pakistani border forces and Taliban fighters, opening a scene that warns of a return to escalation in one of the most sensitive points in the region. Amid the ambiguity surrounding the reasons for the clashes and their repercussions, the region is watching to see whether this spark will remain just an isolated incident or mark the beginning of a new chapter of tension.

While the Afghan government affiliated with the Taliban confirmed that its forces "responded to the gunfire initiated by Pakistan," Pakistani officials stated that Taliban fighters were the ones who first fired at Pakistani civilians in areas near the border line, prompting a direct response from the military units deployed there.

According to Reuters, local reports on both sides circulated news of injuries, but these could not be independently verified in the early hours of the clashes due to the difficulty of accessing the contact points and the limited official information released from both parties.

Chronic Tension and Unmarked Borders

These developments come amid long-standing tension along the Durand Line, the 2,600-kilometer border, which often witnesses repeated clashes due to disputes over crossing points, the construction of walls, and mutual accusations of harboring armed groups, according to the Associated Press.

The current crisis is also linked to a series of violent events that occurred in the region late last year when the Pakistani air force conducted airstrikes inside Afghan territory, including areas in Kunar province and near the capital Kabul, against what it said were strongholds of armed groups responsible for border attacks. This led to widespread skirmishes between the two sides.

Fragile Ceasefire

Although Qatar mediated a ceasefire agreement between the two sides months ago, the new clashes threaten its collapse, at a time when attacks targeting Pakistani security forces within its borders are increasing, which Islamabad attributes to fighters based in Afghanistan, according to statements from the Pakistani Interior Ministry.

For its part, the Afghan Taliban sees that Pakistan is using a "security pretext" to justify its military operations across the border, and accuses the Pakistani army of firing on populated areas near the border line, which Islamabad denies.