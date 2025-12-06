تجدّدت ألسنة التوتر على الخط الفاصل بين باكستان وأفغانستان، بعدما تحوّل الهدوء الحذر إلى مواجهة ضارية استمرت لساعات. فمع حلول الليل، دوّى هدير المدفعية الثقيلة بين قوات حرس الحدود الباكستانية ومقاتلي حركة طالبان، ليفتح مشهداً ينذر بعودة التصعيد في واحدة من أكثر النقاط حساسية في المنطقة. وفي ظل الضبابية التي تلفّ أسباب الاشتباك وتداعياته، تترقب المنطقة ما إذا كانت هذه الشرارة ستبقى مجرد حادثة عابرة أم بداية فصل جديد من التوتر.

وبينما أكدت الحكومة الأفغانية التابعة لحركة طالبان أن قواتها «ردّت على إطلاق النار الذي بدأته باكستان»، قال مسؤولون باكستانيون إن مقاتلين تابعين لطالبان هم من أطلقوا النار أولاً باتجاه مدنيين باكستانيين في المناطق القريبة من خط الحدود، الأمر الذي استدعى رداً مباشراً من الوحدات العسكرية المنتشرة هناك.

وبحسب وكالة «رويترز»، تداولت تقارير محلية على الجانبين أنباء عن وقوع إصابات، لكن لم يمكن التحقق منها بشكل مستقل في الساعات الأولى من اندلاع الاشتباكات، بسبب صعوبة الوصول إلى نقاط التماس ومحدودية المعلومات الرسمية الصادرة من الطرفين.

توتر مزمن وحدود غير مرسّمة

وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل توتر طويل الأمد على طول خط دوراند، الحدود البالغة 2,600 كيلومتر، التي عادة ما تشهد اشتباكات متكررة بسبب النزاعات على نقاط العبور، وبناء الأسوار، واتهامات متبادلة بإيواء مجموعات مسلحة، وفق وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».

كما ترتبط الأزمة الحالية بسلسلة أحداث عنيفة شهدتها المنطقة أواخر العام الماضي، عندما نفذت القوات الجوية الباكستانية غارات داخل الأراضي الأفغانية، شملت مناطق في ولاية كونار وقرب العاصمة كابول، ضد ما قالت إنها معاقل جماعات مسلحة مسؤولة عن هجمات حدودية. وقد أدت إلى اندلاع مناوشات واسعة النطاق بين الجانبين.

هدنة هشة

وعلى الرغم من أن قطر توسطت في اتفاق تهدئة بين الطرفين قبل أشهر، إلا أن الاشتباكات الجديدة تهدد بانهياره، في وقت تتزايد فيه الهجمات التي تستهدف قوات الأمن الباكستانية داخل حدودها، والتي تُحمِّل إسلام أباد مسؤوليتها لمقاتلين يتمركزون داخل أفغانستان، وفق بيانات وزارة الداخلية الباكستانية.

من جهتها، ترى حركة طالبان الأفغانية أن باكستان تستخدم «ذريعة أمنية» لتبرير عملياتها العسكرية عبر الحدود، وتتهم الجيش الباكستاني بإطلاق النار على مناطق مأهولة قرب خط الحدود، وهو ما تنفيه إسلام أباد.