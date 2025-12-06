من منبر أكبر جوامع جنوب شرق آسيا.. العيسى: الإسلام رسالة للعالم ومحاربة للكراهية والإقصاء

في مشهد مهيب، تصدّر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى المنبر في أكبر جامع بجنوب شرق آسيا، جامع الاستقلال في جاكرتا.
وتناول في خطبته قِيَم الإسلام الجليلة ومبادئه الراسخة التي جاء بها ديننا الحنيف، والتي كانت سبباً في استقرار المجتمعات وازدهارها عبر تاريخ حافل، كما حثّت الخطبةُ على التحلّي بالأنموذج الإسلامي الرفيع في الخُلق الكريم، وتأليف القلوب، والإحسان إلى الخلق، على هدي هذا الدين الذي بعث اللهُ به نبيَّنا الكريم، عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتمّ التسليم، ليُتمَّ مكارم الأخلاق ويكونَ رحمةً للعالمين.
وتطرّق في خطبته إلى السُبل الحكيمة لمواجهة حملات كراهية الإسلام (الإسلاموفوبيا)، وما تتضمنه من تحريض ضد المسلمين، في مسلسلٍ متنامٍ من الإقصاء والتمييز بلغ مستوى بالغ القلق، ما دفع منظمة الأمم المتحدة إلى إصدار قرار باعتماد «يوم دوليٍّ لمكافحة كراهية الإسلام».
كما تناولت الخطبةُ قضيةَ الاختلاف في الاجتهادات الشرعية والتدابير الوطنية الخاصّة بكل بلدٍ إسلامي، بوصفها تنوّعاً يزيدُ الأمة الإسلامية ثراءً وغِنى، مبيّناً أن هذا يختلف عن القضايا الكبرى الجامعة التي تتطلّب وحدة الموقف الإسلامي.
واختتم خطبته بالإشارة إلى المبادرة التاريخية التي أطلقتها رابطة العالم الإسلامي لتعزيز التآخي والتعاون داخل الأمة، المتمثّلة في "وثيقة بناء الجسور بين المذاهب الإسلامية" الصادرة من مكة المكرمة؛ القبلة الجامعة، ومهد الإسلام، ومهوى أفئدة المسلمين، بمشاركة واسعة من ممثلي المذاهب والطوائف الإسلامية حول العالم، مؤكّدا أنّها شكّلت علامةً فارقة في مسيرة العمل الإسلامي المشترك، وخارطة طريق ترسم معالم مضيئة ودلالات إرشادية مهمّة لبناء جسور الإخاء والتعاون، بما يعزّز خير الأمة في مواجهة المستجدّات والتحديات، مرتكزةً في رؤيتها ورسالتها وأهدافها على هدي الكتاب الكريم والسُّنَّة المطهرة لتوحيد الكلمة والعمل.
In a majestic scene, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, took to the pulpit at the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
In his sermon, he addressed the noble values of Islam and its solid principles brought forth by our righteous religion, which have been the reason for the stability and prosperity of societies throughout a rich history. The sermon also urged the embodiment of the high Islamic model in noble character, uniting hearts, and doing good to creation, in accordance with this religion that Allah sent with our noble Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, to complete the virtues of morals and be a mercy to the worlds.
He also touched upon the wise ways to confront campaigns of Islamophobia, which include incitement against Muslims, in a growing series of exclusion and discrimination that has reached a concerning level, prompting the United Nations to issue a resolution adopting an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia."
The sermon addressed the issue of differences in legal opinions and national measures specific to each Islamic country, describing this diversity as enriching and enhancing the Islamic nation, while clarifying that this differs from the major collective issues that require a unified Islamic stance.
He concluded his sermon by referring to the historic initiative launched by the Muslim World League to promote brotherhood and cooperation within the nation, represented in the "Document for Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects" issued from Mecca; the unifying qibla, the cradle of Islam, and the heart's desire of Muslims, with wide participation from representatives of Islamic sects and communities around the world. He affirmed that it has marked a significant milestone in the journey of joint Islamic action, and a roadmap that outlines bright features and important guiding indicators for building bridges of brotherhood and cooperation, enhancing the good of the nation in facing new developments and challenges, based on its vision, message, and goals guided by the Holy Quran and the purified Sunnah to unify words and actions.