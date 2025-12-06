في مشهد مهيب، تصدّر الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى المنبر في أكبر جامع بجنوب شرق آسيا، جامع الاستقلال في جاكرتا.

وتناول في خطبته قِيَم الإسلام الجليلة ومبادئه الراسخة التي جاء بها ديننا الحنيف، والتي كانت سبباً في استقرار المجتمعات وازدهارها عبر تاريخ حافل، كما حثّت الخطبةُ على التحلّي بالأنموذج الإسلامي الرفيع في الخُلق الكريم، وتأليف القلوب، والإحسان إلى الخلق، على هدي هذا الدين الذي بعث اللهُ به نبيَّنا الكريم، عليه أفضل الصلاة وأتمّ التسليم، ليُتمَّ مكارم الأخلاق ويكونَ رحمةً للعالمين.

من منبر أكبر جوامع جنوب شرق آسيا.. العيسى: الإسلام رسالة للعالم ومحاربة للكراهية والإقصاء

وتطرّق في خطبته إلى السُبل الحكيمة لمواجهة حملات كراهية الإسلام (الإسلاموفوبيا)، وما تتضمنه من تحريض ضد المسلمين، في مسلسلٍ متنامٍ من الإقصاء والتمييز بلغ مستوى بالغ القلق، ما دفع منظمة الأمم المتحدة إلى إصدار قرار باعتماد «يوم دوليٍّ لمكافحة كراهية الإسلام».

كما تناولت الخطبةُ قضيةَ الاختلاف في الاجتهادات الشرعية والتدابير الوطنية الخاصّة بكل بلدٍ إسلامي، بوصفها تنوّعاً يزيدُ الأمة الإسلامية ثراءً وغِنى، مبيّناً أن هذا يختلف عن القضايا الكبرى الجامعة التي تتطلّب وحدة الموقف الإسلامي.

واختتم خطبته بالإشارة إلى المبادرة التاريخية التي أطلقتها رابطة العالم الإسلامي لتعزيز التآخي والتعاون داخل الأمة، المتمثّلة في "وثيقة بناء الجسور بين المذاهب الإسلامية" الصادرة من مكة المكرمة؛ القبلة الجامعة، ومهد الإسلام، ومهوى أفئدة المسلمين، بمشاركة واسعة من ممثلي المذاهب والطوائف الإسلامية حول العالم، مؤكّدا أنّها شكّلت علامةً فارقة في مسيرة العمل الإسلامي المشترك، وخارطة طريق ترسم معالم مضيئة ودلالات إرشادية مهمّة لبناء جسور الإخاء والتعاون، بما يعزّز خير الأمة في مواجهة المستجدّات والتحديات، مرتكزةً في رؤيتها ورسالتها وأهدافها على هدي الكتاب الكريم والسُّنَّة المطهرة لتوحيد الكلمة والعمل.