من منبر أكبر جوامع جنوب شرق آسيا.. العيسى: الإسلام رسالة للعالم ومحاربة للكراهية والإقصاء

In a majestic scene, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, took to the pulpit at the largest mosque in Southeast Asia, the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

In his sermon, he addressed the noble values of Islam and its solid principles brought forth by our righteous religion, which have been the reason for the stability and prosperity of societies throughout a rich history. The sermon also urged the embodiment of the high Islamic model in noble character, uniting hearts, and doing good to creation, in accordance with this religion that Allah sent with our noble Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, to complete the virtues of morals and be a mercy to the worlds.

He also touched upon the wise ways to confront campaigns of Islamophobia, which include incitement against Muslims, in a growing series of exclusion and discrimination that has reached a concerning level, prompting the United Nations to issue a resolution adopting an "International Day to Combat Islamophobia."

The sermon addressed the issue of differences in legal opinions and national measures specific to each Islamic country, describing this diversity as enriching and enhancing the Islamic nation, while clarifying that this differs from the major collective issues that require a unified Islamic stance.

He concluded his sermon by referring to the historic initiative launched by the Muslim World League to promote brotherhood and cooperation within the nation, represented in the "Document for Building Bridges Between Islamic Sects" issued from Mecca; the unifying qibla, the cradle of Islam, and the heart's desire of Muslims, with wide participation from representatives of Islamic sects and communities around the world. He affirmed that it has marked a significant milestone in the journey of joint Islamic action, and a roadmap that outlines bright features and important guiding indicators for building bridges of brotherhood and cooperation, enhancing the good of the nation in facing new developments and challenges, based on its vision, message, and goals guided by the Holy Quran and the purified Sunnah to unify words and actions.