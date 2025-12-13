أصدرت محكمة الجنايات الثالثة في حمص حكمها بإعدام منصور إسماعيل وعلي محمد شنقاً حتى الموت، بعد تورطهما في قتل صائغ وسرقة ثلاثة كيلوغرامات من الذهب ومبلغ مالي قدره 2 مليون ليرة سورية من متجره في سوق الذهب بالمدينة.

وكشف القاضي رياض جديع أن المجرمين اعترفا خلال التحقيقات بأن هدفهما كان تسهيل السرقة، مضيفاً أن سرعة البت في القضية أعطت عائلة المغدور والأهالي شعوراً بالارتياح، خصوصاً بعد تكرار حوادث السرقة والقتل في المدينة أخيراً.

وتفاعل رواد مواقع التواصل بشكل واسع مع الخبر، معتبرين الحكم رادعاً، إذ قال أحدهم: «ليكونوا عبرة لكل من تسول له نفسه المساس بحرمات الناس وأرزاقهم»، بينما كتب آخر: «لن يستقيم المجتمع إلا بالعودة إلى تحكيم القانون».

ويأتي الحكم في إطار جهود القضاء السوري لتعزيز الأمن وحماية ممتلكات المواطنين، ولإرسال رسالة قوية ضد الجرائم العنيفة التي تهز استقرار المجتمع.