The Third Criminal Court in Homs issued its ruling to execute Mansour Ismail and Ali Mohammed by hanging until death, after their involvement in the murder of a goldsmith and the theft of three kilograms of gold and an amount of 2 million Syrian pounds from his shop in the gold market of the city.

Judge Riyad Jadi' revealed that the criminals confessed during the investigations that their aim was to facilitate the theft, adding that the swift resolution of the case gave the victim's family and the residents a sense of relief, especially after the recent recurrence of theft and murder incidents in the city.

Social media users reacted widely to the news, considering the ruling a deterrent, as one of them said: "Let them be a lesson to anyone who dares to infringe upon the sanctities and livelihoods of people," while another wrote: "Society will not be right unless we return to the rule of law."

The ruling comes as part of the Syrian judiciary's efforts to enhance security and protect citizens' property, and to send a strong message against violent crimes that shake the stability of the community.