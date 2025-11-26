في خطوة استباقية عاجلة لمنع تسرب فيروس ماربورغ النزفي القاتل إلى الأراضي المصرية، أصدرت وزارة الصحة والسكان تعليمات صارمة إلى جميع وحدات الحجر الصحي في المطارات والموانئ والمنافذ البرية بتشديد الإجراءات الوقائية على كل القادمين من إثيوبيا فورا.
بسبب تفشي «ماربورغ».. الحجر الصحي المصري يدخل حالة «التأهب القصوى»

وتلزم التعليمات الرسمية فرق الحجر الصحي بمناظرة 100% من الركاب القادمين من إثيوبيا، وفصل أي حالة تظهر عليها أعراض مشتبهة (ارتفاع درجة الحرارة، النزيف، الإرهاق الشديد) وعزلها فورا ونقلها مباشرة إلى مستشفيات الحميات أو المراكز المجهزة للطوارئ البيولوجية.

ما هو فيروس ماربورغ

ويعد فيروس ماربورغ هو أحد الفيروسات النزفية الشديدة الخطورة، ينتمي لنفس عائلة فيروس إيبولا، ويصل معدل الوفيات في بعض التفشيات إلى 90%، إذ ينتقل الفيروس عن طريق سوائل الجسم أو التماس المباشر مع المصابين أو حيوانات مضيفة (خصوصا خفافيش الفاكهة).

وأعلنت منظمة الصحة العالمية في أكتوبر 2025 تفشيا جديدا للفيروس في إثيوبيا تخطى 300 إصابة وأكثر من 80 وفاة حتى الآن، مما دفع عدة دول مجاورة ودول ترانزيت إلى رفع حالة التأهب.

تأهب واسع في مصر

كما شملت التعليمات تطهيرا فوريا وكاملا لعيادات الحجر وغرف العزل وصالات الركاب ووسائل النقل التي استخدمتها الحالات المشتبهة، وتصنيف مخلفات الرحلات القادمة من إثيوبيا كنفايات طبية خطرة والتخلص منها وفق أعلى بروتوكولات السلامة، وتحرير كارت مراقبة صحية لكل قادم (بمن فيهم الأطفال) وتسجيل بياناته كاملة إلكترونيا.

ونصت التعليمات الجديدة التي أصدرتها وزارة الصحة المصرية على متابعة صحية ميدانية لكل قادم لمدة 21 يوما (الحد الأقصى لفترة حضانة الفيروس) عبر مكاتب الصحة التابعة لمحل إقامته.

ووجهت الوزارة شركات الطيران والتوكيلات الملاحية بإبلاغ الركاب قبل صعودهم الطائرة بضرورة المرور على الحجر الصحي، مع إلزام سلطات الجوازات برفض دخول أي راكب لم يستوفِ هذا الإجراء.