بسبب تفشي «ماربورغ».. الحجر الصحي المصري يدخل حالة «التأهب القصوى»

In a proactive and urgent step to prevent the spread of the deadly Marburg hemorrhagic virus to Egyptian territories, the Ministry of Health and Population has issued strict instructions to all quarantine units at airports, ports, and land crossings to tighten preventive measures for all arrivals from Ethiopia immediately.



The official instructions require quarantine teams to screen 100% of passengers arriving from Ethiopia, isolate any case showing suspicious symptoms (fever, bleeding, severe fatigue) immediately, and transfer them directly to fever hospitals or centers equipped for biological emergencies.

What is the Marburg Virus

The Marburg virus is considered one of the highly dangerous hemorrhagic viruses, belonging to the same family as the Ebola virus, with mortality rates in some outbreaks reaching up to 90%. The virus is transmitted through body fluids or direct contact with infected individuals or host animals (especially fruit bats).

The World Health Organization announced in October 2025 a new outbreak of the virus in Ethiopia, exceeding 300 infections and more than 80 deaths so far, prompting several neighboring countries and transit nations to raise their state of alert.

Widespread Preparedness in Egypt

The instructions also included immediate and complete disinfection of quarantine clinics, isolation rooms, passenger lounges, and transport means used by suspected cases, classifying waste from flights arriving from Ethiopia as hazardous medical waste and disposing of it according to the highest safety protocols, and issuing a health monitoring card for every arrival (including children) and registering their complete data electronically.

The new instructions issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Health stipulate field health monitoring for every arrival for 21 days (the maximum incubation period of the virus) through health offices affiliated with their place of residence.

The ministry directed airlines and shipping agencies to inform passengers before boarding the plane about the necessity of passing through quarantine, with passport authorities required to deny entry to any passenger who has not completed this procedure.