A large-scale Danish study recently published has revealed that infection with the respiratory syncytial virus, which is typically considered a "common winter cold," may increase the risk of heart attacks, strokes, or heart failure by up to 12% in the year following the infection, particularly among the elderly and those with pre-existing heart conditions.

RSV and Heart Diseases

Researchers at the Danish National Serum Institute in Copenhagen tracked over 17,000 people over the age of 45, half of whom were infected with RSV while the other half were not.

Within just one year, 665 individuals from the infected group experienced a serious cardiac event, compared to only 257 from the uninfected group.

Factors Increasing RSV Infection

After excluding other factors (such as smoking, diabetes, and hypertension), it was found that RSV infection alone raises the risk of cardiac issues by an average of 4.7%, reaching 6.6% among those who required hospitalization due to the respiratory syncytial virus, 7.9% among those aged 85 to 94, 11.9% among those with pre-existing heart disease or blocked arteries, and 7.5% among diabetic patients.

The researchers confirmed in the journal "JAMA Network Open" that these percentages are "exactly similar" to what we observe after infection with seasonal influenza, which has long been known to strain the heart and cause inflammation that can lead to clots.

RSV is Not Just a Respiratory Virus

They concluded that "RSV is not just a respiratory virus, but an important cardiovascular risk factor that should be taken seriously among adults."

In the UK, the virus causes around 18,000 adults and 30,000 children to be hospitalized each winter, contributing to the deaths of about 8,000 adults annually, most of whom are elderly. The virus spreads through cough and sneeze droplets and can survive on surfaces for up to 7 hours.

Commenting on the study, British experts stated that the results are "very important" and emphasize the need to expand vaccination against RSV, which is currently available for free through the National Health Service for those over 75 years old and pregnant women (from week 28 until birth).

Data from the UK Health Security Agency showed that vaccinating the mother prevents 72% of hospital admissions for infants due to RSV, while the vaccine's effectiveness among the elderly reaches 82% in preventing severe cases.

Professor Peter Openshaw, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, concluded: "For decades, we have considered RSV a threat only to children and very frail elderly individuals, but this study proves that it also threatens the heart for those over 75 or pregnant women, so do not hesitate to get vaccinated this winter."