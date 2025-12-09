كشفت دراسة دنماركية واسعة النطاق نُشرت حديثاً أن الإصابة بفايروس الجهاز التنفسي المخلوي، الذي يُعتبر عادة «زكاماً شتوياً عادياً»، قد يرفع خطر الإصابة بأزمات قلبية أو سكتات دماغية أو فشل قلبي بنسبة تصل إلى 12% خلال السنة التالية للإصابة، خصوصاً لدى كبار السن والمصابين مسبقاً بأمراض قلبية.

فايروس RSV وأمراض القلب

وتتبع باحثون في معهد السيروم الوطني الدنماركي بكوبنهاغن أكثر من 17 ألف شخص فوق سن 45 عاماً، نصفهم أصيب بفايروس RSV والنصف الآخر لم يُصب.

وخلال عام واحد فقط، سجّل 665 شخصاً من المجموعة المصابة حدثاً قلبياً خطيراً، مقابل 257 فقط من غير المصابين.

عوامل ترفع الإصابة بفايروس RSV

وبعد استبعاد العوامل الأخرى (مثل التدخين والسكري والضغط)، تبين أن الإصابة بـRSV وحدها ترفع مخاطر المشكلات القلبية بنسبة 4.7% في المتوسط، تصل إلى 6.6% لدى من احتاجوا للعلاج في المستشفى بسبب فايروس الجهاز التنفسي المخلوي، و7.9% لدى من تراوح أعمارهم بين 85 و94 عاماً، و11.9% لدى من لديهم أصلاً أمراض قلبية أو شرايين مسدودة، و7.5% لدى مرضى السكري

وأكد الباحثون في مجلة «JAMA Network Open» أن هذه النسب «مماثلة تماماً» لما نراه بعد الإصابة بالإنفلونزا الموسمية، التي عُرف منذ زمن أنها تُجهد القلب وتُسبب التهابات قد تؤدي إلى جلطات.

RSV ليس مجرد فايروس تنفسي

وخلصوا إلى أن «RSV ليس مجرد فايروس تنفسي، بل عامل خطر قلبي وعائي مهم يجب أخذه على محمل الجد لدى البالغين».

وفي بريطانيا، يتسبب الفايروس كل شتاء في دخول نحو 18 ألف بالغ و30 ألف طفل إلى المستشفيات، ويُسهم في وفاة نحو 8,000 بالغ سنوياً، معظمهم من كبار السن، وينتشر الفايروس عبر رذاذ السعال والعطس، ويبقى حيّاً على الأسطح حتى 7 ساعات.

وفي تعليق على الدراسة، قال خبراء بريطانيون إن النتائج «مهمة جداً» وتؤكد ضرورة توسيع التطعيم ضد RSV، ويتوفر اللقاح حالياً مجاناً على هيئة الخدمات الصحية الوطنية لكل من: تجاوز 75 عاماً، الحوامل (من الأسبوع 28 حتى الولادة.

وأظهرت بيانات وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية أن تطعيم الأم يمنع 72% من حالات دخول الرضع إلى المستشفى بسبب RSV، بينما يصل مفعول اللقاح لدى كبار السن إلى 82% في منع الحالات الشديدة.

وختم البروفيسور بيتر أوبنشو، خبير الأمراض المعدية في إمبريال كوليدج لندن: «لقد اعتبرنا RSV لعقود تهديداً فقط للأطفال والمسنين الضعفاء جداً، لكن هذه الدراسة تثبت أنه يهدد القلب أيضاً، لمن هم فوق 75 أو الحوامل، فلا تتردد في أخذ اللقاح هذا الشتاء».