أعلنت وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية اكتشاف سلالة جديدة مُعاد تركيبها من فايروس جدري القرود (mpox) في إنجلترا، بعد إجراء فحوصات على مسافر عاد أخيراً من آسيا، مما أثار مخاوف من تطور الفايروس الذي أودى بحياة المئات هذا العام وحده، ودعا الخبراء إلى تعزيز التلقيح للفئات المعرضة للخطر.
اكتشاف سلالة جديدة من جدري القرود
حدث الاكتشاف، مساء الإثنين، عندما أظهرت تسلسل الجينوم أن الفايروس يحمل عناصر جينية من سلالتين رئيسيتين متداولتين حالياً: السلالة الأكثر شدة «كلاد Ib» (التي تسببت في تفشي خطير في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية)، والسلالة الأقل فتكاً «كلاد IIb» (التي أشعلت الجائحة العالمية في 2022).
ووصفت الوكالة هذا التركيب الوراثي بأنه «ليس مفاجئاً» نظراً لانتشار السلالتين معاً، لكنه يبرز «الإمكانية المستمرة لتطور الفايروس»، ويؤكد أهمية المراقبة الجينومية الدائمة للكشف المبكر عن أي تغييرات قد تؤثر على الانتشار أو الشدة.
تطور الفايروسات
وقالت ، رئيسة قسم العدوى المنقولة في وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية الدكتورة كاتي سينكا: «اختباراتنا الجينومية مكّنتنا من كشف هذه السلالة الجديدة، كما أن تطور الفايروسات أمر طبيعي، وسيساعد التحليل الإضافي في فهم كيفية تغير جدري القرود».
وأضافت: الوكالة تواصل تقييم «أهمية هذه السلالة»، مشيرة إلى أن معظم الإصابات خفيفة، لكنها قد تكون خطيرة لدى الأطفال الصغار والمسنين والمناعة الضعيفة، ودعت المؤهلين للتطعيم إلى الاستفادة من البرنامج الوطني.
ما جدري القرود؟
يُعد جدري القرود أو ما يُعرف بـmpox عدوى فايروسية مرتبطة بالجدري، تنتقل عبر الاتصال الجسدي الوثيق مع التقرحات أو القشور، أو لمس الأغراض الملوثة مثل الملابس والمناشف، أو رذاذ السعال والعطس من المصابين، كما يمكن الإصابة به من حيوانات مصابة مثل الفئران والقوارض.
أعراض جدري القرود
تظهر الأعراض بعد 5 إلى 21 يوماً، وتشمل الحمى الشديدة، الصداع، آلام العضلات والإرهاق، تليها طفح جلدي يستمر أسابيع.
تحذير الصحة العالمية
على الصعيد العالمي، سجلت منظمة الصحة العالمية حتى نهاية أكتوبر 2025 نحو 48 ألف إصابة مؤكدة بجدري القرود في 94 دولة، بما في ذلك 201 وفاة، مع تركيز التفشي في أفريقيا (36%) والأمريكتين (42%) وأوروبا (19%).
وشهد العالم طوارئ صحية عامة في 2022 و2024 بسبب التفشيات، انتهت الأخيرة في سبتمبر الماضي، لكن الخبراء يحذرون من استمرار التطور الوراثي إذا لم يُعزز الرصد العالمي.
لقاح جدري القرود
من جانبها، قالت أستاذة البحوث الصحية العالمية في جامعة أكسفورد البروفيسورة ترودي لانغ: «إذا ظهرت حالات إضافية لهذه السلالة في بريطانيا أو العالم، فسيكون من المهم فهم طرق الانتشار والأعراض والشدة، لنقيّم ما إذا كانت أكثر أو أقل خطراً من السابقة».
وأشارت إلى أن اللقاح الحالي يوفر حماية بنسبة 75 - 80%، ومن المتوقع أن يظل فعالاً ضد هذه السلالة، لكن الدراسات الإضافية ضرورية.
The UK Health Security Agency has announced the discovery of a new recombinant strain of the monkeypox virus (mpox) in England, following tests on a traveler who recently returned from Asia, raising concerns about the virus's evolution that has claimed hundreds of lives this year alone, and experts have called for enhanced vaccination for at-risk groups.
Discovery of a New Strain of Monkeypox
The discovery occurred on Monday evening when genome sequencing revealed that the virus carries genetic elements from two currently circulating main strains: the more severe "Clade Ib" (which caused a serious outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and the less lethal "Clade IIb" (which sparked the global pandemic in 2022).
The agency described this genetic makeup as "not surprising" given the co-circulation of the two strains, but it highlights "the ongoing potential for the virus to evolve," and underscores the importance of continuous genomic surveillance to detect any changes that may affect transmission or severity.
Virus Evolution
Dr. Katie Sinka, head of the infectious diseases department at the UK Health Security Agency, stated, "Our genomic testing has enabled us to detect this new strain, and the evolution of viruses is a natural process, with further analysis helping to understand how monkeypox is changing."
She added that the agency continues to assess "the significance of this strain," noting that most infections are mild, but they can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity, urging eligible individuals to take advantage of the national vaccination program.
What is Monkeypox?
Monkeypox, or what is known as mpox, is a viral infection related to smallpox, transmitted through close physical contact with lesions or scabs, or by touching contaminated items such as clothing and towels, or through respiratory droplets from infected individuals. It can also be contracted from infected animals such as rodents.
Symptoms of Monkeypox
Symptoms appear 5 to 21 days after exposure and include severe fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue, followed by a rash that lasts for weeks.
Global Health Warning
Globally, the World Health Organization reported nearly 48,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 94 countries by the end of October 2025, including 201 deaths, with the outbreak concentrated in Africa (36%), the Americas (42%), and Europe (19%).
The world experienced public health emergencies in 2022 and 2024 due to outbreaks, with the latter ending in September, but experts warn of ongoing genetic evolution if global monitoring is not strengthened.
Monkeypox Vaccine
For her part, Professor Trudie Lang, a global health research professor at the University of Oxford, stated, "If additional cases of this strain emerge in the UK or worldwide, it will be important to understand the modes of transmission, symptoms, and severity, to assess whether they are more or less dangerous than previous strains."
She noted that the current vaccine provides 75-80% protection and is expected to remain effective against this strain, but further studies are necessary.