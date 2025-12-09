The UK Health Security Agency has announced the discovery of a new recombinant strain of the monkeypox virus (mpox) in England, following tests on a traveler who recently returned from Asia, raising concerns about the virus's evolution that has claimed hundreds of lives this year alone, and experts have called for enhanced vaccination for at-risk groups.

Discovery of a New Strain of Monkeypox

The discovery occurred on Monday evening when genome sequencing revealed that the virus carries genetic elements from two currently circulating main strains: the more severe "Clade Ib" (which caused a serious outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo) and the less lethal "Clade IIb" (which sparked the global pandemic in 2022).

The agency described this genetic makeup as "not surprising" given the co-circulation of the two strains, but it highlights "the ongoing potential for the virus to evolve," and underscores the importance of continuous genomic surveillance to detect any changes that may affect transmission or severity.

Virus Evolution

Dr. Katie Sinka, head of the infectious diseases department at the UK Health Security Agency, stated, "Our genomic testing has enabled us to detect this new strain, and the evolution of viruses is a natural process, with further analysis helping to understand how monkeypox is changing."

She added that the agency continues to assess "the significance of this strain," noting that most infections are mild, but they can be serious in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immunity, urging eligible individuals to take advantage of the national vaccination program.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox, or what is known as mpox, is a viral infection related to smallpox, transmitted through close physical contact with lesions or scabs, or by touching contaminated items such as clothing and towels, or through respiratory droplets from infected individuals. It can also be contracted from infected animals such as rodents.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Symptoms appear 5 to 21 days after exposure and include severe fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue, followed by a rash that lasts for weeks.

Global Health Warning

Globally, the World Health Organization reported nearly 48,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 94 countries by the end of October 2025, including 201 deaths, with the outbreak concentrated in Africa (36%), the Americas (42%), and Europe (19%).

The world experienced public health emergencies in 2022 and 2024 due to outbreaks, with the latter ending in September, but experts warn of ongoing genetic evolution if global monitoring is not strengthened.

Monkeypox Vaccine

For her part, Professor Trudie Lang, a global health research professor at the University of Oxford, stated, "If additional cases of this strain emerge in the UK or worldwide, it will be important to understand the modes of transmission, symptoms, and severity, to assess whether they are more or less dangerous than previous strains."

She noted that the current vaccine provides 75-80% protection and is expected to remain effective against this strain, but further studies are necessary.