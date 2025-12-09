أعلنت وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية اكتشاف سلالة جديدة مُعاد تركيبها من فايروس جدري القرود (mpox) في إنجلترا، بعد إجراء فحوصات على مسافر عاد أخيراً من آسيا، مما أثار مخاوف من تطور الفايروس الذي أودى بحياة المئات هذا العام وحده، ودعا الخبراء إلى تعزيز التلقيح للفئات المعرضة للخطر.

اكتشاف سلالة جديدة من جدري القرود

حدث الاكتشاف، مساء الإثنين، عندما أظهرت تسلسل الجينوم أن الفايروس يحمل عناصر جينية من سلالتين رئيسيتين متداولتين حالياً: السلالة الأكثر شدة «كلاد Ib» (التي تسببت في تفشي خطير في جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية)، والسلالة الأقل فتكاً «كلاد IIb» (التي أشعلت الجائحة العالمية في 2022).

ووصفت الوكالة هذا التركيب الوراثي بأنه «ليس مفاجئاً» نظراً لانتشار السلالتين معاً، لكنه يبرز «الإمكانية المستمرة لتطور الفايروس»، ويؤكد أهمية المراقبة الجينومية الدائمة للكشف المبكر عن أي تغييرات قد تؤثر على الانتشار أو الشدة.

تطور الفايروسات

وقالت ، رئيسة قسم العدوى المنقولة في وكالة الأمن الصحي البريطانية الدكتورة كاتي سينكا: «اختباراتنا الجينومية مكّنتنا من كشف هذه السلالة الجديدة، كما أن تطور الفايروسات أمر طبيعي، وسيساعد التحليل الإضافي في فهم كيفية تغير جدري القرود».

وأضافت: الوكالة تواصل تقييم «أهمية هذه السلالة»، مشيرة إلى أن معظم الإصابات خفيفة، لكنها قد تكون خطيرة لدى الأطفال الصغار والمسنين والمناعة الضعيفة، ودعت المؤهلين للتطعيم إلى الاستفادة من البرنامج الوطني.

ما جدري القرود؟

يُعد جدري القرود أو ما يُعرف بـmpox عدوى فايروسية مرتبطة بالجدري، تنتقل عبر الاتصال الجسدي الوثيق مع التقرحات أو القشور، أو لمس الأغراض الملوثة مثل الملابس والمناشف، أو رذاذ السعال والعطس من المصابين، كما يمكن الإصابة به من حيوانات مصابة مثل الفئران والقوارض.

أعراض جدري القرود

تظهر الأعراض بعد 5 إلى 21 يوماً، وتشمل الحمى الشديدة، الصداع، آلام العضلات والإرهاق، تليها طفح جلدي يستمر أسابيع.

تحذير الصحة العالمية

على الصعيد العالمي، سجلت منظمة الصحة العالمية حتى نهاية أكتوبر 2025 نحو 48 ألف إصابة مؤكدة بجدري القرود في 94 دولة، بما في ذلك 201 وفاة، مع تركيز التفشي في أفريقيا (36%) والأمريكتين (42%) وأوروبا (19%).

وشهد العالم طوارئ صحية عامة في 2022 و2024 بسبب التفشيات، انتهت الأخيرة في سبتمبر الماضي، لكن الخبراء يحذرون من استمرار التطور الوراثي إذا لم يُعزز الرصد العالمي.

لقاح جدري القرود

من جانبها، قالت أستاذة البحوث الصحية العالمية في جامعة أكسفورد البروفيسورة ترودي لانغ: «إذا ظهرت حالات إضافية لهذه السلالة في بريطانيا أو العالم، فسيكون من المهم فهم طرق الانتشار والأعراض والشدة، لنقيّم ما إذا كانت أكثر أو أقل خطراً من السابقة».

وأشارت إلى أن اللقاح الحالي يوفر حماية بنسبة 75 - 80%، ومن المتوقع أن يظل فعالاً ضد هذه السلالة، لكن الدراسات الإضافية ضرورية.