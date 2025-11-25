أعلنت شركتا الطيران الهنديتان «إير إنديا» و«أكاسا إير» اليوم (الثلاثاء) إلغاء عدد من رحلاتهما الدولية والداخلية، بعد أن تسببت سحب الرماد البركاني الناتج عن انفجار بركان «هيلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا في تعطيل حركة الملاحة الجوية فوق شبه القارة الهندية ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط.
أول انفجار في التاريخ المسجل.. بركان إثيوبي يعطل حركة الطيران فوق آسيا

شركات هندية تُلغي رحلاتها

وقالت «إير إنديا» إنها ألغت 11 رحلة يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء، وأجرت فحوصات احترازية شاملة على الطائرات التي حلّقت فوق المناطق المتأثرة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات هيئة تنظيم الطيران المدني الهندية (DGCA) التي طالبت جميع الناقلات بتدقيق سلامة المحركات والأسطح الخارجية خوفًا من ترسّب الرماد البركاني الدقيق.

من جانبها، أكدت شركة «أكاسا إير» الناشئة إلغاء رحلات عدة مجدولة إلى وجهات في الشرق الأوسط، من بينها جدة والكويت وأبوظبي، خلال اليومين الماضيين.

بركان اثيوبيا

وكان بركان «هيلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا قد ثار لأول مرة في التاريخ يوم الأحد الماضي، مطلقاً أعمدة رماد ارتفعت إلى 14 كيلومتراً (نحو 8.7 أميال) في الغلاف الجوي. وانتقلت السحب الرمادية عبر اليمن وعُمان وباكستان، لتغطي يوم الثلاثاء أجزاء من شمال الهند.

السحابة الرمادية في اتجاه الصين

وأفاد موقع تتبع الرحلات الجوية «فلايت رادار 24» بأن السحابة الرمادية تتحرك حالياً باتجاه الصين، فيما توقع قسم الأرصاد الجوية الهندي (IMD) أن تزول تماماً من الأجواء الهندية بحلول الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينتش اليوم الثلاثاء.

تأثير الرماد البركاني على محركات الطائرات

يُذكر أن الرماد البركاني يشكل خطراً كبيراً على محركات الطائرات، إذ يمكن أن يذوب داخل المحركات عند درجات الحرارة العالية ويتحول إلى زجاج يعيق تدفق الهواء ويؤدي إلى توقف المحركات فجأة.