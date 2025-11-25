أول انفجار في التاريخ المسجل.. بركان إثيوبي يعطل حركة الطيران فوق آسيا

The Indian airlines "Air India" and "Akasa Air" announced today (Tuesday) the cancellation of several of their international and domestic flights, after the ash clouds from the eruption of the "Healy Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia disrupted air traffic over the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East.



Indian Airlines Cancel Flights

Air India stated that it canceled 11 flights on Monday and Tuesday, and conducted comprehensive precautionary checks on the aircraft that flew over the affected areas, in compliance with the directives of the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which required all carriers to audit the safety of engines and external surfaces due to concerns about the deposition of fine volcanic ash.

For its part, the emerging company "Akasa Air" confirmed the cancellation of several scheduled flights to destinations in the Middle East, including Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi, over the past two days.

Ethiopian Volcano

The "Healy Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia erupted for the first time in history last Sunday, releasing ash columns that rose to 14 kilometers (about 8.7 miles) into the atmosphere. The gray clouds moved across Yemen, Oman, and Pakistan, covering parts of northern India by Tuesday.

The Gray Cloud Heading Towards China

Flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24" reported that the gray cloud is currently moving towards China, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that it would completely dissipate from Indian airspace by 14:00 GMT today, Tuesday.

The Impact of Volcanic Ash on Aircraft Engines

It is worth noting that volcanic ash poses a significant risk to aircraft engines, as it can melt inside the engines at high temperatures and turn into glass, obstructing airflow and leading to sudden engine failure.