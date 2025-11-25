أول انفجار في التاريخ المسجل.. بركان إثيوبي يعطل حركة الطيران فوق آسيا

أعلنت شركتا الطيران الهنديتان «إير إنديا» و«أكاسا إير» اليوم (الثلاثاء) إلغاء عدد من رحلاتهما الدولية والداخلية، بعد أن تسببت سحب الرماد البركاني الناتج عن انفجار بركان «هيلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا في تعطيل حركة الملاحة الجوية فوق شبه القارة الهندية ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط.
شركات هندية تُلغي رحلاتها
وقالت «إير إنديا» إنها ألغت 11 رحلة يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء، وأجرت فحوصات احترازية شاملة على الطائرات التي حلّقت فوق المناطق المتأثرة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات هيئة تنظيم الطيران المدني الهندية (DGCA) التي طالبت جميع الناقلات بتدقيق سلامة المحركات والأسطح الخارجية خوفًا من ترسّب الرماد البركاني الدقيق.
من جانبها، أكدت شركة «أكاسا إير» الناشئة إلغاء رحلات عدة مجدولة إلى وجهات في الشرق الأوسط، من بينها جدة والكويت وأبوظبي، خلال اليومين الماضيين.
بركان اثيوبيا
وكان بركان «هيلي غوبي» في إثيوبيا قد ثار لأول مرة في التاريخ يوم الأحد الماضي، مطلقاً أعمدة رماد ارتفعت إلى 14 كيلومتراً (نحو 8.7 أميال) في الغلاف الجوي. وانتقلت السحب الرمادية عبر اليمن وعُمان وباكستان، لتغطي يوم الثلاثاء أجزاء من شمال الهند.
السحابة الرمادية في اتجاه الصين
وأفاد موقع تتبع الرحلات الجوية «فلايت رادار 24» بأن السحابة الرمادية تتحرك حالياً باتجاه الصين، فيما توقع قسم الأرصاد الجوية الهندي (IMD) أن تزول تماماً من الأجواء الهندية بحلول الساعة 14:00 بتوقيت غرينتش اليوم الثلاثاء.
تأثير الرماد البركاني على محركات الطائرات
يُذكر أن الرماد البركاني يشكل خطراً كبيراً على محركات الطائرات، إذ يمكن أن يذوب داخل المحركات عند درجات الحرارة العالية ويتحول إلى زجاج يعيق تدفق الهواء ويؤدي إلى توقف المحركات فجأة.
The Indian airlines "Air India" and "Akasa Air" announced today (Tuesday) the cancellation of several of their international and domestic flights, after the ash clouds from the eruption of the "Healy Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia disrupted air traffic over the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East.
Indian Airlines Cancel Flights
Air India stated that it canceled 11 flights on Monday and Tuesday, and conducted comprehensive precautionary checks on the aircraft that flew over the affected areas, in compliance with the directives of the Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which required all carriers to audit the safety of engines and external surfaces due to concerns about the deposition of fine volcanic ash.
For its part, the emerging company "Akasa Air" confirmed the cancellation of several scheduled flights to destinations in the Middle East, including Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi, over the past two days.
Ethiopian Volcano
The "Healy Gobi" volcano in Ethiopia erupted for the first time in history last Sunday, releasing ash columns that rose to 14 kilometers (about 8.7 miles) into the atmosphere. The gray clouds moved across Yemen, Oman, and Pakistan, covering parts of northern India by Tuesday.
The Gray Cloud Heading Towards China
Flight tracking website "Flight Radar 24" reported that the gray cloud is currently moving towards China, while the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that it would completely dissipate from Indian airspace by 14:00 GMT today, Tuesday.
The Impact of Volcanic Ash on Aircraft Engines
It is worth noting that volcanic ash poses a significant risk to aircraft engines, as it can melt inside the engines at high temperatures and turn into glass, obstructing airflow and leading to sudden engine failure.