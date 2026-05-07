فايروس قاتل يضرب سفينة في الأطلسي.. والأرجنتين تتعقب الركاب حول العالم

As health authorities in Argentina and infectious disease experts race against time to determine whether the country is the source of a serious outbreak of the "Hanta" virus that has affected passengers on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reassured the world regarding the Hanta virus outbreak, stating that he does not see the outbreak on the cruise ship as resembling the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Agence France-Presse, Ghebreyesus emphasized that the risk to the rest of the world is currently low, reassuring that the spread of the case is limited, saying: "I do not believe there are similarities with the early stage of COVID-19."



The disease has resulted in the deaths of three people and infected others, amid fears of the virus spreading to several countries where passengers have returned.

The Dutch cruise ship "MV Hondius" had set off on a journey to Antarctica from the city of Ushuaia in southern Argentina, before the trip turned into an international health emergency after cases of the "Andes" virus, a strain of the Hanta virus known in South America, were reported.



Deaths and Severe Infections

Authorities confirmed that three passengers have died so far, while a fourth person is in intensive care in a hospital in South Africa, and three others were urgently evacuated from the ship. Tests have also shown that another man who left the ship earlier has arrived in Switzerland infected.

According to the World Health Organization, the first infected person on board the ship died on April 11, a 70-year-old Dutch man, while his wife later died in a hospital in Johannesburg after collapsing at the airport following their departure from Saint Helena Island. The third victim is a German woman who died in early May.



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Argentina Under Investigation

Argentina is one of the Latin American countries with the highest recorded cases of the "Hanta" virus, according to World Health Organization classifications, as the Argentine Ministry of Health announced 101 cases since June 2025, nearly double the number of cases compared to the previous year.

The Argentine government has sent genetic samples of the virus and testing equipment to several countries, including Spain, South Africa, Britain, and the Netherlands, to assist in the rapid detection of potential infections.

Investigators are currently trying to trace the movements of the infected passengers before they boarded the ship, including their travels within Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile, in an attempt to identify the source of the infection and prevent its spread.

Concerns About International Spread

The situation has raised additional concerns following reports that 23 passengers disembarked from the ship on Saint Helena Island during the trip before returning to their countries, including the United States.

American reports indicated that health authorities are monitoring a number of passengers in Georgia, California, and Arizona, although they have not shown any symptoms of illness so far.

The "Hanta" virus is characterized by an incubation period that can range from one week to eight weeks, making it difficult to pinpoint the timing of the infection accurately, whether before leaving Argentina, during the cruise, or during stops at remote islands.

How is the Virus Transmitted?

The "Hanta" virus is typically transmitted through infected rodents or by contact with their urine, saliva, or droppings, while human-to-human transmission is rare; however, the "Andes" strain has previously recorded limited transmission among close individuals.

The virus causes a severe and acute respiratory illness known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, with a mortality rate of about one-third of infections in Argentina over the past year.

Climate Change Increases Risks

Public health experts in Argentina have warned that climate change may contribute to the spread of the virus, with rising temperatures and changing ecosystems allowing disease-carrying rodents to spread into wider areas.

Argentine infectious disease expert Hugo Pizzi stated that the country has become more tropical due to climate change, leading to the emergence of new diseases and an increase in the reproduction of virus-carrying rodents.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, the World Health Organization confirmed that the level of risk to global public health remains low, with continued monitoring of passengers and crew on the ship in coordination with international health authorities.