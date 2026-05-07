بينما تسابق السلطات الصحية في الأرجنتين وخبراء الأمراض المعدية الزمن لتحديد ما إذا كانت البلاد هي مصدر تفشٍ خطير لفايروس «هانتا» أصاب ركاب سفينة سياحية في المحيط الأطلسي، طمأن المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية تيدروس أدهانوم جيبريسوس العالم بشأن تفشي فايروس «هانتا»، مؤكداً أنه لا يرى أن تفشي الفايروس على متن سفينة سياحية يشبه بدايات جائحة كوفيد-19.

وبحسب وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية، شدّد جيبريسوس على أن الخطر على بقية العالم منخفض في الوقت الراهن، مطمئناً إلى محدودية انتشار الحالة، قائلاً: «لا أعتقد وجود أوجه تشابه مع مرحلة بداية كوفيد-19».
فايروس قاتل يضرب سفينة في الأطلسي.. والأرجنتين تتعقب الركاب حول العالم

وتسبب المرض في وفاة ثلاثة أشخاص وإصابة آخرين، وسط مخاوف من انتقال العدوى إلى دول عدة عاد إليها الركاب.

وكانت السفينة السياحية الهولندية «إم في هوندياس» قد انطلقت في رحلة إلى القارة القطبية الجنوبية من مدينة أوشوايا جنوب الأرجنتين، قبل أن تتحول الرحلة إلى حالة طوارئ صحية دولية بعد تسجيل إصابات بفايروس «أنديز»، وهو سلالة من فايروس هانتا معروفة في أمريكا الجنوبية.
فايروس قاتل يضرب سفينة في الأطلسي.. والأرجنتين تتعقب الركاب حول العالم

وفيات وإصابات خطيرة

وأكدت السلطات أن ثلاثة ركاب لقوا حتفهم حتى الآن، فيما يرقد شخص رابع في العناية المركزة داخل مستشفى في جنوب أفريقيا، بينما تم إجلاء ثلاثة آخرين من السفينة بشكل عاجل، كما أظهرت الفحوص إصابة رجل آخر غادر السفينة سابقاً ووصل إلى سويسرا.

ووفق منظمة الصحة العالمية، توفي أول مصاب على متن السفينة في 11 أبريل، وهو رجل هولندي يبلغ من العمر 70 عاماً، بينما توفيت زوجته لاحقاً في مستشفى بجوهانسبرغ بعد انهيارها في المطار عقب مغادرتها جزيرة سانت هيلينا. أما الضحية الثالثة فهي امرأة ألمانية توفيت مطلع مايو.

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الأرجنتين في دائرة التحقيق

وتُعد الأرجنتين من أكثر دول أمريكا اللاتينية تسجيلاً لإصابات فايروس «هانتا»، بحسب تصنيفات منظمة الصحة العالمية، إذ أعلنت وزارة الصحة الأرجنتينية تسجيل 101 إصابة منذ يونيو 2025، أي نحو ضعف عدد الإصابات مقارنة بالعام السابق.

وأرسلت الحكومة الأرجنتينية عينات وراثية من الفايروس ومعدات فحص إلى عدة دول، بينها إسبانيا وجنوب أفريقيا وبريطانيا وهولندا، للمساعدة في الكشف السريع عن الإصابات المحتملة.

ويحاول المحققون حالياً تتبع تحركات الركاب المصابين قبل صعودهم إلى السفينة، بما يشمل رحلاتهم داخل الأرجنتين وأوروغواي وتشيلي، في محاولة لتحديد مصدر العدوى ومنع انتشارها.

مخاوف من انتشار دولي

وأثار الوضع قلقاً إضافياً بعد تقارير تحدثت عن نزول 23 راكباً من السفينة في جزيرة سانت هيلينا خلال الرحلة، قبل أن يعودوا إلى بلدانهم، بما في ذلك الولايات المتحدة.

وذكرت تقارير أمريكية أن السلطات الصحية تتابع عدداً من الركاب في ولايات جورجيا وكاليفورنيا وأريزونا، رغم عدم ظهور أعراض مرضية عليهم حتى الآن.

ويتميز فايروس «هانتا» بفترة حضانة قد تمتد من أسبوع إلى ثمانية أسابيع، ما يصعب تحديد توقيت الإصابة بدقة، سواء قبل مغادرة الأرجنتين أو أثناء الرحلة البحرية أو خلال التوقفات في الجزر النائية.

كيف ينتقل الفايروس؟

ينتقل فايروس «هانتا» عادة عبر القوارض المصابة أو من خلال ملامسة بولها أو لعابها أو فضلاتها، فيما تُعد العدوى بين البشر نادرة، إلا أن سلالة "أنديز" تحديداً سجلت في السابق حالات انتقال محدودة بين الأشخاص المقربين.

ويسبب الفايروس مرضاً رئوياً حاداً وخطيراً يعرف باسم متلازمة هانتا الرئوية، وقد بلغت نسبة الوفيات الناتجة عنه في الأرجنتين نحو ثلث الإصابات خلال العام الماضي.

تغيّر المناخ يزيد المخاطر

وحذر خبراء صحة عامة في الأرجنتين من أن التغير المناخي قد يساهم في توسيع انتشار الفايروس، مع ارتفاع درجات الحرارة وتغير الأنظمة البيئية بما يسمح للقوارض الحاملة للمرض بالانتشار في مناطق أوسع.

وقال خبير الأمراض المعدية الأرجنتيني هوغو بيتزي إن البلاد أصبحت أكثر استوائية بسبب تغير المناخ، ما أدى إلى ظهور أمراض جديدة وزيادة تكاثر القوارض الناقلة للفايروس.

ورغم خطورة الوضع، أكدت منظمة الصحة العالمية أن مستوى الخطر على الصحة العامة عالمياً لا يزال منخفضاً، مع استمرار مراقبة الركاب وطاقم السفينة بالتنسيق مع السلطات الصحية الدولية.