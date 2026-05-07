تحولت رحلة بحرية استكشافية عبر المحيط الأطلسي إلى قصة رعب أثارت جدلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل ووسائل الإعلام، بعد تداول أنباء عن تفشي «فايروس هانتا» القاتل على متن سفينة سياحية شهدت وفاة 3 ركاب خلال الرحلة.

ورغم العناوين المثيرة التي تحدثت عن «وباء جديد يهدد البشرية»، خرج أحد الركاب، صاحب حساب (ibnhattuta) على منصة إنستغرام، ليروي تفاصيل ما حدث فعلاً على متن السفينة، مؤكداً أن الصورة المتداولة «مبالغ فيها» مقارنة بالواقع.

بداية الرحلة

وأوضح الراكب أن الرحلة انطلقت من جنوب الأرجنتين في مسار بحري يمتد 35 يوماً عبر المحيط الأطلسي مروراً بعدد من الجزر المعزولة، وصولاً إلى دولة الرأس الأخضر في أفريقيا، بهدف استكشاف الطبيعة والحياة البرية.
وبحسب روايته، بدأت الأزمة بعد تدهور الحالة الصحية لأحد الركاب كبار السن، قبل أن يتوفى بعد نحو 12 يوماً من انطلاق الرحلة، ليتم نقل جثمانه في إحدى الجزر التي توقفت عندها السفينة. وبعد أيام قليلة، توفيت زوجته التي كانت ترافقه على متن الرحلة.

تصاعد الوفيات

ومع استمرار الإبحار، ظهرت أعراض مرضية على راكب ثالث، ما دفع السفينة للتوقف في جزيرة «أسينشن» لإجراء إخلاء طبي عاجل له، قبل أن تستكمل طريقها نحو الرأس الأخضر.
لكن لاحقاً، شهدت السفينة حالة وفاة جديدة لراكب آخر، في وقت بدأت فيه المخاوف تتصاعد بين الطاقم والركاب مع تزايد الحالات المشابهة.

نتائج التحاليل

وبالتزامن مع ذلك، وصلت نتائج الفحوص الطبية للحالة التي تم إخلاؤها سابقاً، والتي أكدت إصابته بفايروس «هانتا»، ما زاد من الجدل حول طبيعة ما يحدث على متن السفينة.
وأشار الراكب إلى أن شخصين آخرين ظهرت عليهما أعراض مشابهة، ما دفع الطاقم للإسراع نحو الوجهة الأخيرة أملاً في إنقاذ المصابين.

موقف «الرأس الأخضر»

غير أن الأزمة تعقدت بعدما رفضت سلطات الرأس الأخضر استقبال السفينة أو السماح بعملية إخلاء طبي داخل مياهها الإقليمية، مكتفية بإرسال فريق طبي لأخذ عينات من الحالات المصابة دون إعلان نتائج نهائية حتى الآن.
وأكد صاحب الرواية أن معظم الركاب يتعاملون مع الوضع بهدوء، مشيراً إلى أن حالة واحدة فقط تأكدت إصابتها بفايروس «هانتا»، وأن العدوى بهذا الفايروس تُعد محدودة نسبياً، كما أنه ليس فايروساً جديداً على العالم.
واختتم حديثه قائلاً إن «هانتا» لا يمثل وباءً عالمياً كما يتم تصويره، مضيفاً: «لو كان سيتحول إلى وباء لكان حدث ذلك منذ سنوات».

تدخل دولي لإنقاذ الركاب


وفي تطور جديد، وافقت الحكومة الإسبانية على استقبال السفينة بعد طلب من منظمة الصحة العالمية والاتحاد الأوروبي، في خطوة إنسانية تهدف إلى إنقاذ الركاب والطاقم، ومن المنتظر أن ترسو في أحد موانئ جزر الكناري خلال الأيام المقبلة، حيث سيتم تقديم الرعاية الطبية اللازمة للركاب وإعادتهم إلى بلدانهم.
وأوضحت وزارة الصحة الإسبانية أن جميع الركاب، وعددهم نحو 150 شخصًا من 23 دولة، سيخضعون للفحص والعلاج فور وصول السفينة، وستُتخذ إجراءات صارمة لمنع أي احتكاك مع السكان المحليين، بما في ذلك استخدام وسائل نقل ومرافق طبية مخصصة.
وأكدت السلطات أن جزر الكناري تُعد أقرب موقع يمتلك الإمكانيات اللازمة للتعامل مع الأزمة، خصوصا بعد عجز الرأس الأخضر عن استقبال السفينة.