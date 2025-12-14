يستعد محبو المخطوطات والفنون النادرة لحدث استثنائي، إذ أعلنت دار سوثبي عن عرض كتاب الصلاة المصور «محزور فيينا الروتشيلد» من القرن الـ15 في مزاد علني يوم 5 فبراير 2026 في نيويورك، بسعر يُقدّر بين 5 و7 ملايين دولار، ليكون من أبرز القطع المعروضة عالمياً.

عودة تاريخية للورثة

الكتاب كان محتفظاً به لعائلة روتشيلد لأجيال، قبل أن يصادره النازيون في بداية الحرب العالمية الثانية، وظل في المكتبة الوطنية النمساوية لعقود حتى اكتشاف أصله في التسعينات. وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أعيد الكتاب طوعاً إلى أحفاد ألفونس فون روتشيلد، بعد توصية من مجلس إعادة الأعمال الفنية النمساوي.

تحفة فنية من العصور الوسطى

أنجز الكتاب عام 1415 ميلادية، ويُخصص لأعياد كبيرة مثل رأس السنة اليهودية ويوم الكيبور، ويعد من أندر المخطوطات المصورة الباقية من العصور الوسطى، إذ نجت أقل من 20 مخطوطة مشابهة. ويتميز الكتاب بزخارف مذهلة تشمل رسوماً للطيور والتنانين، وإطارات من الفضة والذهب، وألوان مستخلصة من صبغات طبيعية لا تزال حية بعد أكثر من 600 عام.

تاريخ الملكية وصمود العمل

اشترى سالومون ماير فون روتشيلد الكتاب عام 1842 هدية لابنه أنسيلم، وظل في العائلة حتى المصادرة النازية عام 1938، قبل أن يُعاد أخيراً للورثة. ويقول خبراء إن الكتاب ليس مجرد تحفة فنية، بل رمز للصمود التاريخي والاعتراف بالماضي.

عرض قبل المزاد

سيُعرض الكتاب للجمهور في نيويورك من 11 إلى 16 ديسمبر 2025، ثم في لوس أنجلوس من 12 إلى 16 يناير 2026، قبل العودة إلى نيويورك في أسبوع الماسترز، تمهيداً لمزاد البيع العلني في فبراير القادم.