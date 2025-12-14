Fans of manuscripts and rare arts are preparing for an exceptional event, as Sotheby's has announced the auction of the illustrated prayer book "The Rothschild Vienna Manuscript" from the 15th century in a public auction on February 5, 2026, in New York, with an estimated price between 5 and 7 million dollars, making it one of the most prominent pieces exhibited globally.

A Historic Return for the Heirs

The book had been held by the Rothschild family for generations before being confiscated by the Nazis at the beginning of World War II, and it remained in the Austrian National Library for decades until its origin was discovered in the 1990s. Last November, the book was voluntarily returned to the descendants of Alphonse von Rothschild, following a recommendation from the Austrian Art Restitution Council.

A Masterpiece from the Middle Ages

The book was completed in 1415 AD and is dedicated to major holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. It is considered one of the rarest surviving illustrated manuscripts from the Middle Ages, with fewer than 20 similar manuscripts having survived. The book features stunning decorations including illustrations of birds and dragons, frames made of silver and gold, and colors derived from natural dyes that remain vibrant after more than 600 years.

The History of Ownership and the Resilience of the Work

Salomon Mayer von Rothschild purchased the book in 1842 as a gift for his son Anselm, and it remained in the family until the Nazi confiscation in 1938, before finally being returned to the heirs. Experts say that the book is not just a work of art, but a symbol of historical resilience and recognition of the past.

Exhibition Before the Auction

The book will be exhibited to the public in New York from December 11 to 16, 2025, then in Los Angeles from January 12 to 16, 2026, before returning to New York during Masters Week, in preparation for the public auction in February.