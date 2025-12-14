يستعد محبو المخطوطات والفنون النادرة لحدث استثنائي، إذ أعلنت دار سوثبي عن عرض كتاب الصلاة المصور «محزور فيينا الروتشيلد» من القرن الـ15 في مزاد علني يوم 5 فبراير 2026 في نيويورك، بسعر يُقدّر بين 5 و7 ملايين دولار، ليكون من أبرز القطع المعروضة عالمياً.
كتاب الصلاة المصور «محزور فيينا الروتشيلد».
عودة تاريخية للورثة
الكتاب كان محتفظاً به لعائلة روتشيلد لأجيال، قبل أن يصادره النازيون في بداية الحرب العالمية الثانية، وظل في المكتبة الوطنية النمساوية لعقود حتى اكتشاف أصله في التسعينات. وفي نوفمبر الماضي، أعيد الكتاب طوعاً إلى أحفاد ألفونس فون روتشيلد، بعد توصية من مجلس إعادة الأعمال الفنية النمساوي.
تحفة فنية من العصور الوسطى
أنجز الكتاب عام 1415 ميلادية، ويُخصص لأعياد كبيرة مثل رأس السنة اليهودية ويوم الكيبور، ويعد من أندر المخطوطات المصورة الباقية من العصور الوسطى، إذ نجت أقل من 20 مخطوطة مشابهة. ويتميز الكتاب بزخارف مذهلة تشمل رسوماً للطيور والتنانين، وإطارات من الفضة والذهب، وألوان مستخلصة من صبغات طبيعية لا تزال حية بعد أكثر من 600 عام.
تاريخ الملكية وصمود العمل
اشترى سالومون ماير فون روتشيلد الكتاب عام 1842 هدية لابنه أنسيلم، وظل في العائلة حتى المصادرة النازية عام 1938، قبل أن يُعاد أخيراً للورثة. ويقول خبراء إن الكتاب ليس مجرد تحفة فنية، بل رمز للصمود التاريخي والاعتراف بالماضي.
عرض قبل المزاد
سيُعرض الكتاب للجمهور في نيويورك من 11 إلى 16 ديسمبر 2025، ثم في لوس أنجلوس من 12 إلى 16 يناير 2026، قبل العودة إلى نيويورك في أسبوع الماسترز، تمهيداً لمزاد البيع العلني في فبراير القادم.
Fans of manuscripts and rare arts are preparing for an exceptional event, as Sotheby's has announced the auction of the illustrated prayer book "The Rothschild Vienna Manuscript" from the 15th century in a public auction on February 5, 2026, in New York, with an estimated price between 5 and 7 million dollars, making it one of the most prominent pieces exhibited globally.
A Historic Return for the Heirs
The book had been held by the Rothschild family for generations before being confiscated by the Nazis at the beginning of World War II, and it remained in the Austrian National Library for decades until its origin was discovered in the 1990s. Last November, the book was voluntarily returned to the descendants of Alphonse von Rothschild, following a recommendation from the Austrian Art Restitution Council.
A Masterpiece from the Middle Ages
The book was completed in 1415 AD and is dedicated to major holidays such as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. It is considered one of the rarest surviving illustrated manuscripts from the Middle Ages, with fewer than 20 similar manuscripts having survived. The book features stunning decorations including illustrations of birds and dragons, frames made of silver and gold, and colors derived from natural dyes that remain vibrant after more than 600 years.
The History of Ownership and the Resilience of the Work
Salomon Mayer von Rothschild purchased the book in 1842 as a gift for his son Anselm, and it remained in the family until the Nazi confiscation in 1938, before finally being returned to the heirs. Experts say that the book is not just a work of art, but a symbol of historical resilience and recognition of the past.
Exhibition Before the Auction
The book will be exhibited to the public in New York from December 11 to 16, 2025, then in Los Angeles from January 12 to 16, 2026, before returning to New York during Masters Week, in preparation for the public auction in February.