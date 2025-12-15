Sweden has presented a pioneering model in the pursuit of a smoke-free future by adopting a harm reduction strategy and encouraging the use of less harmful nicotine alternatives. While many countries still struggle to reduce smoking rates, Sweden is nearing the status of being the first "smoke-free" country, as defined by the World Health Organization, meaning that the percentage of smokers among its adult population is less than 5%.

This transformation was not instantaneous; it resulted from a gradual decline in smoking rates over two decades, driven by ongoing awareness campaigns and, most importantly, the legislation and provision of less harmful alternatives such as traditional snus and tobacco-free nicotine pouches, which have gained widespread popularity, emphasizing that the method of nicotine consumption plays a crucial role in health effects, rather than nicotine itself.

This approach has contributed to tangible health outcomes in Sweden, where smoking rates have dropped by 55% over the past decade, leading to a 38% reduction in tobacco-related mortality among men in Sweden compared to the average tobacco-related mortality rate in neighboring European countries, along with a 41% decrease in lung cancer incidence. Sweden is the only European country that allows the marketing and use of nicotine pouches, which are consumed by about 18% of the population, reflecting a shift in public behavior towards less harmful products.

Can the experience be replicated?

Despite cultural and legislative differences, the Swedish experience presents a model worthy of study and application. Instead of relying solely on prohibition policies, Sweden adopted a pragmatic approach that balances awareness and the provision of alternatives, based on high community awareness and trust in health institutions and a regulated market.

What distinguishes this experience is not just the reduction in the number of adult smokers, but the manner in which this was achieved. Instead of relying on bans, it opened the door to less harmful alternatives, foremost among them nicotine pouches, which are considered an effective tool for reducing cigarette use. It is important to note here that these products are not risk-free and contain nicotine, which is addictive, but it is not considered the primary cause of smoking-related diseases.

In light of the increasing challenges faced by public health systems worldwide, the Swedish experience stands out as practical evidence that change is possible when community awareness and policy innovation are present. Instead of merely warning about the dangers of smoking, Sweden chose to empower individuals to make more informed decisions by providing less harmful alternatives. This approach, while it does not eliminate risks entirely, significantly reduces them, which could serve as a starting point for other countries seeking realistic and sustainable solutions to the problem of chronic smoking.

There is a global consensus that quitting smoking is always the best choice any smoker can make. However, some believe that the use of alternative tobacco products, such as e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, and nicotine pouches, can help a large number of adult smokers who do not quit smoking to reduce its harms.

The Swedish experience opens a global discussion about realistic policies to reduce tobacco harm. While opinions differ on alternatives, innovation and flexibility in legislation remain essential elements in addressing one of the most harmful habits of modern times.

