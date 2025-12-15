قدّمت السويد نموذجاً رائداً في السعي نحو مستقبل خالٍ من الدخان، من خلال تبني إستراتيجية الحد من الضرر وتشجيع استخدام بدائل النيكوتين الأقل ضرراً. وبينما لا تزال دول كثيرة تكافح لخفض معدلات التدخين، تقترب السويد من أن تصبح أول دولة «خالية من التدخين» وفق تعريف منظمة الصحة العالمية، أي أن تقل نسبة المدخنين فيها عن 5% من السكان البالغين.

هذا التحول لم يكن وليد اللحظة، بل جاء نتيجة تراجع تدريجي في معدلات التدخين على مدى عقدين من الزمن، مدفوعاً بحملات توعية مستمرة، والأهم من ذلك تشريع وتوفير بدائل أقل ضرراً مثل السنوُس التقليدي وأكياس النيكوتين الخالية من التبغ، التي لاقت رواجاً واسعاً، مع التركيز على أن طريقة استهلاك النيكوتين تؤدي دوراً حاسماً في التأثيرات الصحية، وليس النيكوتين نفسه.

وقد ساهم هذا النهج في تحقيق نتائج صحية ملموسة في السويد، حيث انخفضت معدلات التدخين بنسبة 55% خلال العقد الماضي، ما أدى إلى تراجع نسبة الوفيات بين الرجال في السويد نتيجة استهلاك التبغ بنسبة 38% مقارنة بمتوسط معدل الوفيات المرتبطة باستهلاك التبغ في الدول الأوروبية المجاورة، إضافة إلى انخفاض بنسبة 41% في معدل حالات الإصابة بسرطان الرئة. وتُعد السويد الدولة الأوروبية الوحيدة التي تسمح بتسويق واستخدام أكياس النيكوتين، ويستهلكها نحو 18% من السكان، ما يعكس تحولاً في السلوك العام تجاه منتجات أقل ضرراً.

هل يمكن تكرار التجربة؟

رغم الفروقات الثقافية والتشريعية، تطرح التجربة السويدية نموذجاً قابلاً للدراسة والتطبيق. فبدلاً من الاكتفاء بسياسات المنع، اعتمدت السويد نهجاً واقعياً يوازن بين التوعية وتوفير البدائل، مستندة إلى وعي مجتمعي مرتفع وثقة بالمؤسسات الصحية وسوق منظمة.

وما يميز التجربة ليس فقط انخفاض عدد المدخنين البالغين، بل الطريقة التي تحقق بها ذلك. فبدلاً من الاعتماد على الحظر، فتحت المجال أمام البدائل الأقل ضرراً، وعلى رأسها أكياس النيكوتين، التي تُعد أداة فعالة للحد من استخدام السجائر. ولا بد من الإشارة هنا إلى أن هذه المنتجات لا تعتبر خالية من المخاطر وتحتوي على النيكوتين الذي يسبب الإدمان إلا أنه لا يعتبر السبب الرئيسي للأمراض المرتبطة بالتدخين.

وفي ظل التحديات المتزايدة التي تواجهها أنظمة الصحة العامة حول العالم، تبرز تجربة السويد كدليل عملي على أن التغيير ممكن حين يتوفر الوعي المجتمعي، والابتكار في السياسات. فبدلاً من الاكتفاء بالتحذير من مخاطر التدخين، اختارت السويد تمكين الأفراد من اتخاذ قرارات أكثر وعياً من خلال توفير بدائل أقل ضرراً. هذه المقاربة وعلى الرغم من أنها لا تلغي المخاطر تماماً، لكنها تقللها بشكل ملموس، وهو ما قد يشكل نقطة انطلاق لدول أخرى تبحث عن حلول واقعية ومستدامة لمشكلة التدخين المزمن.

ويتفق الجميع حول العالم على أن الإقلاع عن التدخين هو الخيار الأفضل دائماً الذي يمكن أن يتخذه أي مدخن. ومع ذلك، يرى البعض أن استخدام منتجات التبغ البديلة، مثل السجائر الإلكترونية، التبغ المسخن، وأكياس النيكوتين، يمكن أن يساعد أعداداً كبيرة من المدخنين البالغين الذين لا يقلعون عن التدخين في الحد من أضراره.

تفتح تجربة السويد نقاشاً عالمياً حول السياسات الواقعية لتقليل أضرار التبغ. وبينما تختلف الآراء حول البدائل، يبقى الابتكار والمرونة في التشريعات عنصرين أساسيين في مواجهة واحدة من أكثر العادات ضرراً في العصر الحديث.

