شرعت السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، اليوم(الإثنين)، في تطبيق الاتفاق القاضي بدمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية في الدولة، بينما تستعد قوى الأمن الداخلي السورية، إلى دخول مدينة الحسكة شمال شرقي البلاد.
دخول 15 سيارة أمنية
ومن المتوقع دخول 15 سيارة أمنية إلى مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي شمال شرقي سورية، وسط استعدادات جرى العمل عليها خلال اليومين الماضيين بالتنسيق بين قوات الأمن الداخلي و"قسد". وأعلنت وسائل إعلام سورية،رصد تحليق مكثف لطائرات التحالف الدولي لمحاربة "داعش" بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، فوق مدينة الحسكة.
وأعلنت قسد فرض حظر للتجوال في الحسكة اعتباراً من اليوم، والقامشلي اعتبارا من يوم غد الثلاثاء في شمال شرق البلاد، في إطار ما وصفته بالحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار.
ويقضي الاتفاق بين دمشق و«قسد» بانسحاب القوات من خطوط الاشتباك، مع دخول قوة أمنية محدودة إلى المدينتين.
دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية
وكانت قوات الأمن الكردية أعلنت، الأحد، أنها ستحظر التجول في مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي بشمال شرق سورية تزامناً مع بدء تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه مع دمشق لدمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية في الدولة.
وتوصلت السلطات في دمشق وقوات (قسد) الجمعة إلى اتفاق شامل لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في الدولة السورية، بعد أسابيع من الاشتباكات بين قوات الطرفين، تمكّنت دمشق على إثرها من بسط سيطرتها على مناطق واسعة في شمال البلاد وشرقها.
وأعلن قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي أن الاتفاق سيبدأ تطبيقه ميدانياً اعتباراً من الاثنين، على أن تتراجع قواته والقوات الحكومية من «خطوط الاشتباك» في الشمال الشرقي ومدينة عين العرب (كوباني)، على أن تدخل «قوة أمنية محدودة» إلى الحسكة والقامشلي.
وأعلنت قوات الأمن الكردية الأحد فرض حظر تجول في الحسكة الإثنين اعتباراً من السادسة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي وحتى السادسة مساء، على أن يُفرض الإجراء ذاته في القامشلي الثلاثاء.
وأفاد مصدر أمني كردي بأن قائد الأمن الداخلي في الحسكة مروان العلي زار مقر قوات الأمن الكردية (الأسايش) في مدينة القامشلي.
ويشمل الاتفاق «انسحاب القوات العسكرية من نقاط التماس ودخول قوات أمن تابعة لوزارة الداخلية إلى مركزي الحسكة والقامشلي». كما ينص على «الدمج التدريجي» للقوى العسكرية والمؤسسات الإدارية الكردية ضمن هيكل الدولة السورية، وإنشاء ألوية عسكرية كردية ضمن تشكيلات الجيش السوري.
3 ألوية ضمن هيكلية الجيش
وكان وزير الإعلام حمزة المصطفى قال إن الدمج العسكري سيتم على أساس فردي، بحيث يتم إلحاق عناصر «قسد» بثلاثة ألوية يجري تشكيلها ضمن هيكلية الجيش، «على أن تخضع هذه الألوية لقيادة الجيش مباشرة، دون أي خصوصية أو استقلالية تنظيمية».
وأشار إلى أن الاتفاق يشمل تسليم حقول النفط في رميلان والسويدية، ومطار القامشلي، وجميع المعابر الحدودية خلال فترة لا تتجاوز عشرة أيام، إضافة إلى مباشرة مدير الأمن في محافظة الحسكة مهامه ابتداء من الأسبوع المقبل.
The Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began today (Monday) to implement the agreement to integrate the self-administration institutions into the state, while the Syrian internal security forces are preparing to enter the city of Hasakah in the northeast of the country.
Entry of 15 security vehicles
It is expected that 15 security vehicles will enter the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria, amid preparations that have been underway over the past two days in coordination between the internal security forces and the SDF. Syrian media reported a significant presence of coalition aircraft flying over the city of Hasakah as part of the international effort to combat ISIS, led by the United States.
The SDF announced a curfew in Hasakah starting today, and in Qamishli starting tomorrow, Tuesday, in the northeast of the country, as part of what it described as maintaining security and stability.
The agreement between Damascus and the SDF stipulates the withdrawal of forces from the lines of engagement, with a limited security force entering the two cities.
Integration of civil and military institutions
The Kurdish security forces announced on Sunday that they would impose a curfew in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria coinciding with the start of the implementation of the agreement reached with Damascus to integrate the self-administration institutions into the state.
The authorities in Damascus and the SDF reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to integrate the civil and military institutions of the Kurdish self-administration into the Syrian state, following weeks of clashes between the two sides, during which Damascus managed to extend its control over large areas in the north and east of the country.
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi announced that the agreement would begin to be implemented on the ground starting Monday, with his forces and government troops retreating from the "lines of engagement" in the northeast and the city of Ain al-Arab (Kobani), while a "limited security force" would enter Hasakah and Qamishli.
The Kurdish security forces announced on Sunday the imposition of a curfew in Hasakah starting Monday from six in the morning local time until six in the evening, with the same measure to be enforced in Qamishli on Tuesday.
A Kurdish security source reported that the head of internal security in Hasakah, Marwan al-Ali, visited the headquarters of the Kurdish security forces (Asayish) in the city of Qamishli.
The agreement includes "the withdrawal of military forces from the points of contact and the entry of security forces belonging to the Ministry of Interior into the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli." It also stipulates the "gradual integration" of the Kurdish military forces and administrative institutions within the structure of the Syrian state, and the establishment of Kurdish military brigades within the formations of the Syrian army.
3 brigades within the army structure
Information Minister Hamza Mustafa stated that the military integration will be done on an individual basis, whereby SDF members will be attached to three brigades being formed within the structure of the army, "with these brigades being directly under the command of the army, without any special status or organizational independence."
He pointed out that the agreement includes the handover of the oil fields in Rmeilan and Suwayda, the Qamishli airport, and all border crossings within a period not exceeding ten days, in addition to the internal security director in Hasakah beginning his duties starting next week.