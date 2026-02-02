شرعت السلطات السورية وقوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد»، اليوم(الإثنين)، في تطبيق الاتفاق القاضي بدمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية في الدولة، بينما تستعد قوى الأمن الداخلي السورية، إلى دخول مدينة الحسكة شمال شرقي البلاد.

دخول 15 سيارة أمنية

ومن المتوقع دخول 15 سيارة أمنية إلى مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي شمال شرقي سورية، وسط استعدادات جرى العمل عليها خلال اليومين الماضيين بالتنسيق بين قوات الأمن الداخلي و"قسد". وأعلنت وسائل إعلام سورية،رصد تحليق مكثف لطائرات التحالف الدولي لمحاربة "داعش" بقيادة الولايات المتحدة، فوق مدينة الحسكة.

وأعلنت قسد فرض حظر للتجوال في الحسكة اعتباراً من اليوم، والقامشلي اعتبارا من يوم غد الثلاثاء في شمال شرق البلاد، في إطار ما وصفته بالحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار.

ويقضي الاتفاق بين دمشق و«قسد» بانسحاب القوات من خطوط الاشتباك، مع دخول قوة أمنية محدودة إلى المدينتين.

دمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية


وكانت قوات الأمن الكردية أعلنت، الأحد، أنها ستحظر التجول في مدينتي الحسكة والقامشلي بشمال شرق سورية تزامناً مع بدء تنفيذ الاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه مع دمشق لدمج مؤسسات الإدارة الذاتية في الدولة.

وتوصلت السلطات في دمشق وقوات (قسد) الجمعة إلى اتفاق شامل لدمج المؤسسات المدنية والعسكرية للإدارة الذاتية الكردية في الدولة السورية، بعد أسابيع من الاشتباكات بين قوات الطرفين، تمكّنت دمشق على إثرها من بسط سيطرتها على مناطق واسعة في شمال البلاد وشرقها.


وأعلن قائد «قسد» مظلوم عبدي أن الاتفاق سيبدأ تطبيقه ميدانياً اعتباراً من الاثنين، على أن تتراجع قواته والقوات الحكومية من «خطوط الاشتباك» في الشمال الشرقي ومدينة عين العرب (كوباني)، على أن تدخل «قوة أمنية محدودة» إلى الحسكة والقامشلي.


وأعلنت قوات الأمن الكردية الأحد فرض حظر تجول في الحسكة الإثنين اعتباراً من السادسة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي وحتى السادسة مساء، على أن يُفرض الإجراء ذاته في القامشلي الثلاثاء.

وأفاد مصدر أمني كردي بأن قائد الأمن الداخلي في الحسكة مروان العلي زار مقر قوات الأمن الكردية (الأسايش) في مدينة القامشلي.


ويشمل الاتفاق «انسحاب القوات العسكرية من نقاط التماس ودخول قوات أمن تابعة لوزارة الداخلية إلى مركزي الحسكة والقامشلي». كما ينص على «الدمج التدريجي» للقوى العسكرية والمؤسسات الإدارية الكردية ضمن هيكل الدولة السورية، وإنشاء ألوية عسكرية كردية ضمن تشكيلات الجيش السوري.

3 ألوية ضمن هيكلية الجيش


وكان وزير الإعلام حمزة المصطفى قال إن الدمج العسكري سيتم على أساس فردي، بحيث يتم إلحاق عناصر «قسد» بثلاثة ألوية يجري تشكيلها ضمن هيكلية الجيش، «على أن تخضع هذه الألوية لقيادة الجيش مباشرة، دون أي خصوصية أو استقلالية تنظيمية».


وأشار إلى أن الاتفاق يشمل تسليم حقول النفط في رميلان والسويدية، ومطار القامشلي، وجميع المعابر الحدودية خلال فترة لا تتجاوز عشرة أيام، إضافة إلى مباشرة مدير الأمن في محافظة الحسكة مهامه ابتداء من الأسبوع المقبل.