The Syrian authorities and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began today (Monday) to implement the agreement to integrate the self-administration institutions into the state, while the Syrian internal security forces are preparing to enter the city of Hasakah in the northeast of the country.

Entry of 15 security vehicles

It is expected that 15 security vehicles will enter the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria, amid preparations that have been underway over the past two days in coordination between the internal security forces and the SDF. Syrian media reported a significant presence of coalition aircraft flying over the city of Hasakah as part of the international effort to combat ISIS, led by the United States.

The SDF announced a curfew in Hasakah starting today, and in Qamishli starting tomorrow, Tuesday, in the northeast of the country, as part of what it described as maintaining security and stability.

The agreement between Damascus and the SDF stipulates the withdrawal of forces from the lines of engagement, with a limited security force entering the two cities.

Integration of civil and military institutions



The Kurdish security forces announced on Sunday that they would impose a curfew in the cities of Hasakah and Qamishli in northeastern Syria coinciding with the start of the implementation of the agreement reached with Damascus to integrate the self-administration institutions into the state.

The authorities in Damascus and the SDF reached a comprehensive agreement on Friday to integrate the civil and military institutions of the Kurdish self-administration into the Syrian state, following weeks of clashes between the two sides, during which Damascus managed to extend its control over large areas in the north and east of the country.



SDF commander Mazloum Abdi announced that the agreement would begin to be implemented on the ground starting Monday, with his forces and government troops retreating from the "lines of engagement" in the northeast and the city of Ain al-Arab (Kobani), while a "limited security force" would enter Hasakah and Qamishli.



The Kurdish security forces announced on Sunday the imposition of a curfew in Hasakah starting Monday from six in the morning local time until six in the evening, with the same measure to be enforced in Qamishli on Tuesday.

A Kurdish security source reported that the head of internal security in Hasakah, Marwan al-Ali, visited the headquarters of the Kurdish security forces (Asayish) in the city of Qamishli.



The agreement includes "the withdrawal of military forces from the points of contact and the entry of security forces belonging to the Ministry of Interior into the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli." It also stipulates the "gradual integration" of the Kurdish military forces and administrative institutions within the structure of the Syrian state, and the establishment of Kurdish military brigades within the formations of the Syrian army.

3 brigades within the army structure



Information Minister Hamza Mustafa stated that the military integration will be done on an individual basis, whereby SDF members will be attached to three brigades being formed within the structure of the army, "with these brigades being directly under the command of the army, without any special status or organizational independence."



He pointed out that the agreement includes the handover of the oil fields in Rmeilan and Suwayda, the Qamishli airport, and all border crossings within a period not exceeding ten days, in addition to the internal security director in Hasakah beginning his duties starting next week.



