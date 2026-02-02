The Secretary-General of the "Coordination Framework," Abbas Al-Amiri, revealed that a high-level delegation from the coalition representing the largest parliamentary bloc in Iraq will head to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq today (Monday) in an attempt to bridge the differences between the two Kurdish parties regarding the election of the President of the Republic.



The delegation includes, according to the Iraqi News Agency, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, the leader in the Coordination Framework Hadi Al-Amiri, and the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.



The Iraqi House of Representatives postponed yesterday's (Sunday) session to elect a new president for Iraq without setting another date, amid deepening political disputes among the various blocs, especially between the two Kurdish parties (the Union and the Democratic).



Sources attributed the decision to postpone the election of the President of the Republic to the failure of the two Kurdish parties to agree on a single candidate for the position, which prevented the voting session from proceeding, requiring the attendance of two-thirds of the parliament members.



Parliamentary sources revealed that the disagreement is not limited to the Kurdish entitlement but extends to the ongoing debate regarding the nomination of Nouri Al-Maliki for the premiership from the Coordination Framework, a nomination that faces objections from prominent Sunni forces and reservations from parties within the framework itself.



Iraqi media reports mentioned yesterday (Sunday) that there are disputes within the Coordination Framework, with Nouri Al-Maliki insisting on running for the premiership despite objections from the United States.



Former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to cut all aid to Iraq if Al-Maliki were chosen as Prime Minister.



Al-Maliki responded that Washington's request to exclude him from the nomination for the premiership constitutes a blatant interference in his country's internal affairs, and the Iraqi presidency and political forces rejected what they described as American interventions in Iraqi affairs.