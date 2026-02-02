كشف الأمين العام «الإطار التنسيقي» عباس العامري، أن وفدا رفيع المستوى من التحالف الذي يمثل الكتلة البرلمانية الكبرى في العراق، سيتوجه، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى إقليم كردستان العراق، في محاولة لتقريب وجهات النظر بشأن الخلافات بين الحزبين الكرديين على انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية.


ويضم الوفد، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة الأنباء العراقية، رئيس الوزراء محمد شياع السوداني، والقيادي في الإطار التنسيقي هادي العامري، والنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس النواب محسن المندلاوي.


وأجَّل مجلس النواب العراقي، أمس (الأحد)، جلسة انتخاب رئيس جديد للعراق من دون تحديد موعد آخر، وسط تعمُّق الخلافات السياسية بين الكتل المختلفة، خصوصا بين الحزبين الكرديين (الاتحاد والديمقراطي).


وعزت مصادر قرار تأجيل انتخاب رئيس الجمهورية، إلى عدم توصُّل الحزبين الكرديين إلى الاتفاق على مرشح واحد للمنصب، وهو ما حال دون المضي في جلسة التصويت التي تتطلب حضور ثلثي أعضاء البرلمان.


وأفصحت مصادر نيابية أن الخلاف لا يقتصر على الاستحقاق الكردي، بل يمتد إلى الجدل الدائر بشأن ترشيح نوري المالكي لرئاسة الحكومة من الإطار التنسيقي، وهو ترشيح يواجه اعتراضات من قوى سنية بارزة وتحفظات من أطراف داخل الإطار نفسه.


وكانت تقارير إعلامية عراقية، تحدثت أمس (الأحد)، عن خلافات داخل الإطار التنسيقي، مع إصرار نوري المالكي على الترشح لرئاسة الحكومة، رغم اعتراض الولايات المتحدة على ذلك.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هدد بقطع كل المساعدات عن العراق في حال اختيار المالكي رئيسا للحكومة.


ورد المالكي بأن طلب واشنطن استبعاده من الترشح لرئاسة الوزراء بمثابة تدخُّل سافر في الشؤون الداخلية لبلاده، ورفضت الرئاسة العراقية وقوى سياسية ما قالت إنها تدخلات أمريكية في الشأن العراقي.