The painting by pioneering artist Safia Bin Zaqr titled "Coffee Shop in Madina Road" was sold for 2,063,000 US dollars, equivalent to 7.736 million Saudi riyals, at the Origins II auction organized by Sotheby's in historic Diriyah.

The painting was completed in 1968 and reflects the social life in Jeddah in the mid-twentieth century.

A Rich Artistic Journey

The pioneering Saudi visual artist Safia Bin Zaqr passed away after a rich artistic journey that left her luminous mark of creativity on our cultural and artistic scene.

Dar Safia Bin Zaqr

In 1995, the late artist established "Dar Safia Bin Zaqr" after a 30-year journey in the field of visual arts. The house includes her paintings and artistic collections, as well as her studio and private library.

Three Decades with Saudi Heritage

In 2000, her book "A Journey of Three Decades with Saudi Heritage" was published, in which she outlined the goals and activities of the house after 30 years of continuous work and perseverance to document this rich heritage in an aesthetic and constructive manner.