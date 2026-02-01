بيعت لوحة الرائدة التشكيلية صفية بن زقر «مقهى في طريق المدينة» «Coffee Shop in Madina Road» بمبلغ 2,063,000 دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل 7.736 مليون ريال سعودي، ضمن مزاد Origins II، الذي نظمته دار سوثبيز Sotheby's في الدرعية التاريخية.

واللوحة تم إنجازها عام 1968، وتعبّر عن الحياة الاجتماعية في جدة منتصف القرن العشرين.

مسيرة تشكيلية حافلة

ورحلت رائدة الفن التشكيلي السعودي الفنانة صفية بن زقر بعد مسيرة تشكيلية حافلة وضعت فيها بصمتها المضيئة بالإبداع في مشهدنا الثقافي والفني.

دارة صفية بن زقر

وفي عام 1995 أسست الراحلة «دارة صفية بن زقر»، بعد رحلة 30 عاماً على طريق الفن التشكيلي، وتضم الدار لوحاتها ومقتنياتها الفنيّة، كما تحوي مرسمها ومكتبتها الخاصة.

عقود 3 مع التراث السعودي

وفي عام 2000 صدر كتابها «رحلة عقود ثلاثة مع التراث السعودي»، وفيه أوضحت أهداف الدارة ونشاطاتها بعد رحلة 30 عاماً من العمل المتواصل، والمثابرة من أجل توثيق هذا التراث الغني بشكل جمالي وبنّاء.