بيعت لوحة الرائدة التشكيلية صفية بن زقر «مقهى في طريق المدينة» «Coffee Shop in Madina Road» بمبلغ 2,063,000 دولار أمريكي، ما يعادل 7.736 مليون ريال سعودي، ضمن مزاد Origins II، الذي نظمته دار سوثبيز Sotheby's في الدرعية التاريخية.
واللوحة تم إنجازها عام 1968، وتعبّر عن الحياة الاجتماعية في جدة منتصف القرن العشرين.
مسيرة تشكيلية حافلة
ورحلت رائدة الفن التشكيلي السعودي الفنانة صفية بن زقر بعد مسيرة تشكيلية حافلة وضعت فيها بصمتها المضيئة بالإبداع في مشهدنا الثقافي والفني.
دارة صفية بن زقر
وفي عام 1995 أسست الراحلة «دارة صفية بن زقر»، بعد رحلة 30 عاماً على طريق الفن التشكيلي، وتضم الدار لوحاتها ومقتنياتها الفنيّة، كما تحوي مرسمها ومكتبتها الخاصة.
عقود 3 مع التراث السعودي
وفي عام 2000 صدر كتابها «رحلة عقود ثلاثة مع التراث السعودي»، وفيه أوضحت أهداف الدارة ونشاطاتها بعد رحلة 30 عاماً من العمل المتواصل، والمثابرة من أجل توثيق هذا التراث الغني بشكل جمالي وبنّاء.
The painting by pioneering artist Safia Bin Zaqr titled "Coffee Shop in Madina Road" was sold for 2,063,000 US dollars, equivalent to 7.736 million Saudi riyals, at the Origins II auction organized by Sotheby's in historic Diriyah.
The painting was completed in 1968 and reflects the social life in Jeddah in the mid-twentieth century.
A Rich Artistic Journey
The pioneering Saudi visual artist Safia Bin Zaqr passed away after a rich artistic journey that left her luminous mark of creativity on our cultural and artistic scene.
Dar Safia Bin Zaqr
In 1995, the late artist established "Dar Safia Bin Zaqr" after a 30-year journey in the field of visual arts. The house includes her paintings and artistic collections, as well as her studio and private library.
Three Decades with Saudi Heritage
In 2000, her book "A Journey of Three Decades with Saudi Heritage" was published, in which she outlined the goals and activities of the house after 30 years of continuous work and perseverance to document this rich heritage in an aesthetic and constructive manner.