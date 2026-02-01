The official spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption Commission stated that the commission has initiated several criminal cases during the past period, and the legal procedures against the perpetrators are ongoing. The most prominent cases are as follows:

Case One:

In cooperation with the Public Investment Fund, a resident working as a project manager for one of the commercial entities affiliated with the fund was arrested for receiving an amount of (2,175,000) two million one hundred seventy-five thousand riyals from two citizens "who have been arrested" who own a commercial entity, and a resident working as an executive director for another commercial entity "who has been arrested" in exchange for awarding a project to renovate one of the sites belonging to the company to one of the commercial entities, in addition to enabling the two commercial entities to obtain subcontracting work on one of the projects.

Case Two:

A health department employee in one of the regions was arrested at the moment he received an amount of (500,000) five hundred thousand riyals, in exchange for facilitating the qualification and awarding procedures for two projects in the health department in the same region to one of the commercial entities for a total amount of (384,295,150) three hundred eighty-four million two hundred ninety-five thousand one hundred fifty riyals. Investigations revealed that the total agreed amount was (10,000,000) ten million riyals, of which he had previously received (4,500,000) four million five hundred thousand riyals from the executive director of the commercial entity "who has been arrested," as the first delivered the amount to the director of engineering affairs, the assistant director general for engineering affairs, and the head of the bids examination committee in the same health department "who have been arrested."

Case Three:

Three employees working in civil status in one of the regions were arrested for receiving an amount of (850,000) eight hundred fifty thousand riyals in installments from a citizen "who has been arrested" in exchange for registering births and issuing national identities in an unlawful manner.

Case Four:

In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, a retired non-commissioned officer was arrested for embezzling an amount of (2,160,000) two million one hundred sixty thousand riyals from amounts seized in criminal cases during his tenure at a police station in one of the provinces.

Case Five:

An employee working at the municipality of one of the provinces was arrested at the moment he received an amount of (300,000) three hundred thousand riyals from an agreed amount of (800,000) eight hundred thousand riyals, in exchange for facilitating and completing the procedures for issuing licenses and the organizational sketch for undeveloped land in the same province.

Case Six:

In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, a non-commissioned officer working in civil defense in one of the provinces was arrested for requesting financial amounts from commercial entities in exchange for not issuing violations for their non-compliance with safety regulations.

Case Seven:

In cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, a military personnel working at a police station in one of the regions and two citizens were arrested for participating in the embezzlement of an amount of (1,400,000) one million four hundred thousand riyals from one of the residents.

Case Eight:

An employee working at the municipality of one of the regions was arrested for receiving an amount of (20,000) twenty thousand riyals from a citizen "who has been arrested" in exchange for facilitating the procedures for awarding a project to construct and develop a building for one of the municipalities, as he is a member of the bids examination committee.

Case Nine:

An employee working at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and a resident were arrested for receiving financial amounts from citizens in exchange for opening files and updating eligibility for agricultural support for livestock by creating fictitious numbering for non-existent livestock.

Case Ten:

An employee working at the municipality of one of the regions was arrested for receiving financial amounts in exchange for issuing building permits and completion certificates unlawfully in cooperation with a resident "who has been arrested" working for a contracting company.

Case Eleven:

An employee working at the Development Authority of one of the regions was arrested for employing his wife at one of the companies contracted with his workplace and for her receiving monthly salaries without attending.

The official spokesperson for the commission confirmed that it continues to monitor and apprehend anyone who infringes on public funds, or exploits their position for personal gain or to harm the public interest, and to hold them accountable even after their employment relationship has ended, as financial and administrative corruption crimes do not lapse over time, and the commission is committed to applying what the law stipulates against violators without leniency.