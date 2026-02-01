صرّح المتحدث باسم هيئة الرقابة ومكافحة الفساد بأن الهيئة باشرت عدداً من القضايا الجنائية خلال الفترة الماضية، وجارٍ استكمال الإجراءات النظامية بحق مرتكبيها، وكان أبرز القضايا على النحو الآتي:

القضية الأولى

بالتعاون مع صندوق الاستثمارات العامة تم إيقاف مقيم يعمل مديراً للمشاريع بأحد الكيانات التجارية التابعة للصندوق لحصوله على مبلغ (2.175.000) ريال من مواطنين اثنين «تم إيقافهما» يملكان كياناً تجاريّاً ومقيم يعمل مديراً تنفيذياً لكيان تجاري آخر «تم إيقافه» مقابل ترسية مشروع لترميم أحد المواقع التابعة للشركة على أحد الكيانات التجارية، إضافة إلى قيامه بتمكين الكيانين التجاريين من الحصول على أعمال بالباطن بأحد المشاريع.

القضية الثانية

القبض على موظف يعمل بالشؤون الصحية في إحدى المناطق لحظة استلامه مبلغ (500.000) ريال، مقابل تسهيل إجراءات التأهيل والترسية لمشروعين في الشؤون الصحية بذات المنطقة على أحد الكيانات التجارية بمبلغ إجمالي (384.295.150) ريالاً، ومن خلال التحقيقات ثبت أن إجمالي المبلغ المتفق عليه (10.000.000) ريال استلم منها سابقاً مبلغ (4.500.000) ريال من المدير التنفيذي للكيان التجاري «تم إيقافه»، قام الأول بتسليم المبلغ لمدير الشؤون الهندسية ولمساعد المدير العام للشؤون الهندسية ولرئيس لجنة فحص العروض بذات الشؤون الصحية «تم إيقافهم».

القضية الثالثة

إيقاف ثلاثة موظفين يعملون بالأحوال المدنية في إحدى المناطق لحصولهم على مبلغ (850.000) ريال على دفعات من مواطن «تم إيقافه» مقابل تسجيل مواليد وإصدار هويات وطنية بطريقة غير نظامية.

القضية الرابعة

بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية تم إيقاف ضابط صف متقاعد لقيامه خلال فترة عمله بمركز شرطة إحدى المحافظات بالاستيلاء على مبلغ (2.160.000) ريال من المبالغ المضبوطة في قضايا جنائية.

القضية الخامسة

القبض على موظف يعمل بأمانة إحدى المحافظات لحظة استلامه مبلغ (300.000) ريال من أصل مبلغ (800.000) ريال متفق عليه، مقابل تسهيل وإنهاء إجراءات إصدار التراخيص والكروكي التنظيمي لأرض خام بذات المحافظة.

القضية السادسة

بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية تم إيقاف ضابط صف يعمل بالدفاع المدني في إحدى المحافظات لقيامه بطلب مبالغ مالية من كيانات تجارية مقابل عدم إصدار مخالفات لعدم التزامهم بضوابط السلامة.

القضية السابعة

بالتعاون مع وزارة الداخلية تم إيقاف عسكري يعمل بمركز شرطة في إحدى المناطق ومواطنين اثنين لقيامهم بالاشتراك والاستيلاء على مبلغ (1.400.000) ريال من أحد المقيمين.

القضية الثامنة

إيقاف موظف يعمل بأمانة إحدى المناطق لحصوله على مبلغ (20.000) ريال من مواطن «تم إيقافه» مقابل تسهيل إجراءات ترسية مشروع إنشاء وتطوير مبنى لإحدى البلديات كونه عضواً في لجنة فحص العروض.

القضية التاسعة

إيقاف موظف يعمل بوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة ومقيم لحصولهما على مبالغ مالية من مواطنين ومواطنات مقابل فتح ملفات وتحديث أهلية الدعم الزراعي للمواشي من خلال عمل ترقيم وهمي لماشية غير موجودة.

القضية العاشرة

إيقاف موظف يعمل بأمانة إحدى المناطق لحصوله على مبالغ مالية مقابل إصدار رخص بناء وشهادات إتمام بناء بطريقة غير نظامية بتعاون مع مقيم «تم إيقافه» يعمل بشركة للمقاولات.

القضية الحادية عشرة

إيقاف موظف يعمل بهيئة تطوير إحدى المناطق لقيامه بتوظيف زوجته بإحدى الشركات المتعاقدة مع جهة عمله وحصولها على رواتب شهرية دون حضورها.

وأكد المتحدث باسم الهيئة أنها مستمرة في رصد وضبط كل من يتعدى على المال العام، أو يستغل الوظيفة لتحقيق مصلحته الشخصية أو للإضرار بالمصلحة العامة ومساءلته حتى بعد انتهاء علاقته بالوظيفة، كون جرائم الفساد المالي والإداري لا تسقط بالتقادم، وأن الهيئة ماضية في تطبيق ما يقضي به النظام بحق المتجاوزين دون تهاون.