أعلنت شركة روتانا للصوتيات والمرئيات تنظيم حفل إضافي ثالث للفنان السعودي راشد الماجد ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، بعد الإقبال الجماهيري الضخم على الحفلين السابقين، وتجاوز طلبات الحجز حاجز مليون و300 ألف طلب، في رقم غير مسبوق بتاريخ حفلات الموسم.
موعد الحفل الجديد
وأكدت الشركة، عبر حسابها الرسمي في «إنستغرام»، إقامة الحفل الثالث يوم 5 فبراير، استجابةً لرغبة الجمهور الذي تزايد إقباله على حضور حفلات راشد الماجد ضمن موسم الرياض.
طرح التذاكر قريباً
وأوضحت «روتانا» أن تذاكر الحفل الإضافي ستُطرح ابتداءً من الثلاثاء القادم عبر الموقع الرسمي، لتسهيل إجراءات الحجز أمام الجمهور الراغب في حضور الحفل الجديد.
ليالٍ مكتملة العدد
وكان راشد الماجد قد حقق حضوراً لافتاً في حفليه السابقين بالموسم، اللذين رُفع خلالهما شعار «كامل العدد»، وقدم باقة من أشهر أعماله بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد، وبمشاركة فرقة موسيقية ضمت نخبة من العازفين، إضافة إلى الموزع الموسيقي سيروس، ما صنع أجواء فنية استثنائية.
رسالة راشد لجمهوره
افتتح راشد الماجد حفلاته برسالة مؤثرة لجمهوره، عبّر فيها عن اشتياقه واعتذاره عن فترة الغياب، مؤكداً حرصه على تعويض جمهوره وتقديم المزيد من الأعمال واللقاءات الفنية خلال الفترة القادمة.
Rotana Audio and Visual Company announced the organization of a third additional concert for Saudi artist Rashid Al-Majed as part of the Riyadh Season events, following the massive public turnout for the previous two concerts, with reservation requests exceeding one million and 300 thousand requests, a record unprecedented in the history of the season's concerts.
Date of the New Concert
The company confirmed, via its official account on Instagram, that the third concert will take place on February 5, in response to the audience's desire, which has increased significantly for attending Rashid Al-Majed's concerts during the Riyadh Season.
Tickets Coming Soon
Rotana clarified that tickets for the additional concert will be available starting next Tuesday through the official website, to facilitate the reservation process for the audience wishing to attend the new concert.
Fully Booked Nights
Rashid Al-Majed had a remarkable presence in his previous two concerts of the season, during which the "Fully Booked" banner was raised, and he presented a selection of his most famous works under the direction of maestro Walid Fayed, with the participation of a musical band that included a group of elite musicians, in addition to the music distributor Cyrus, creating an exceptional artistic atmosphere.
Rashid's Message to His Audience
Rashid Al-Majed opened his concerts with an emotional message to his audience, expressing his longing and apologizing for his absence, confirming his commitment to compensate his audience and present more works and artistic meetings in the upcoming period.