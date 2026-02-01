أعلنت شركة روتانا للصوتيات والمرئيات تنظيم حفل إضافي ثالث للفنان السعودي راشد الماجد ضمن فعاليات موسم الرياض، بعد الإقبال الجماهيري الضخم على الحفلين السابقين، وتجاوز طلبات الحجز حاجز مليون و300 ألف طلب، في رقم غير مسبوق بتاريخ حفلات الموسم.

موعد الحفل الجديد

وأكدت الشركة، عبر حسابها الرسمي في «إنستغرام»، إقامة الحفل الثالث يوم 5 فبراير، استجابةً لرغبة الجمهور الذي تزايد إقباله على حضور حفلات راشد الماجد ضمن موسم الرياض.

طرح التذاكر قريباً

وأوضحت «روتانا» أن تذاكر الحفل الإضافي ستُطرح ابتداءً من الثلاثاء القادم عبر الموقع الرسمي، لتسهيل إجراءات الحجز أمام الجمهور الراغب في حضور الحفل الجديد.

ليالٍ مكتملة العدد

وكان راشد الماجد قد حقق حضوراً لافتاً في حفليه السابقين بالموسم، اللذين رُفع خلالهما شعار «كامل العدد»، وقدم باقة من أشهر أعماله بقيادة المايسترو وليد فايد، وبمشاركة فرقة موسيقية ضمت نخبة من العازفين، إضافة إلى الموزع الموسيقي سيروس، ما صنع أجواء فنية استثنائية.

رسالة راشد لجمهوره

افتتح راشد الماجد حفلاته برسالة مؤثرة لجمهوره، عبّر فيها عن اشتياقه واعتذاره عن فترة الغياب، مؤكداً حرصه على تعويض جمهوره وتقديم المزيد من الأعمال واللقاءات الفنية خلال الفترة القادمة.