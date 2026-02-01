Rotana Audio and Visual Company announced the organization of a third additional concert for Saudi artist Rashid Al-Majed as part of the Riyadh Season events, following the massive public turnout for the previous two concerts, with reservation requests exceeding one million and 300 thousand requests, a record unprecedented in the history of the season's concerts.

Date of the New Concert

The company confirmed, via its official account on Instagram, that the third concert will take place on February 5, in response to the audience's desire, which has increased significantly for attending Rashid Al-Majed's concerts during the Riyadh Season.

Tickets Coming Soon

Rotana clarified that tickets for the additional concert will be available starting next Tuesday through the official website, to facilitate the reservation process for the audience wishing to attend the new concert.

Fully Booked Nights

Rashid Al-Majed had a remarkable presence in his previous two concerts of the season, during which the "Fully Booked" banner was raised, and he presented a selection of his most famous works under the direction of maestro Walid Fayed, with the participation of a musical band that included a group of elite musicians, in addition to the music distributor Cyrus, creating an exceptional artistic atmosphere.

Rashid's Message to His Audience

Rashid Al-Majed opened his concerts with an emotional message to his audience, expressing his longing and apologizing for his absence, confirming his commitment to compensate his audience and present more works and artistic meetings in the upcoming period.