Under the generous sponsorship of the Governor of Hafr Al-Batin, Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah bin Faisal, the activities of the Third International Conference on Rural Health in Hafr Al-Batin for the year 2026 commenced this morning (Sunday), held under the slogan "Enhancing the Health Model in Rural Areas," with the participation of leaders from the health sector and experts and specialists from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The official ceremony began with the arrival of the Governor of Hafr Al-Batin at the conference venue, where he was welcomed by leaders from the health sector. The accompanying exhibition was then inaugurated, and he toured the booths of the participating government entities, health clusters in the Kingdom, and the private sector.

The ceremony included a visual presentation showcasing the achievements of the Hafr Al-Batin Health Cluster and the history of previous conferences, in addition to highlighting health initiatives related to rural health. The Chairman of the Founding Council of the Eastern Health Sector, Issam Al-Muhidib, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of developing the healthcare model in rural areas and enhancing cooperation between sectors, followed by a speech from the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Population Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Asiri, and a visual presentation of initiatives supporting rural health.

At the end of the ceremony, the official sponsors and partners of success were honored, along with the winners of the "Rifthon" competition and the organizing committees.

The conference also featured a series of specialized discussion sessions, where the first session addressed the topic: "Diagnosing the Reality of Rural Health," while the second session discussed strategic visions from global and regional experiences. The third session focused on practical lessons learned from the real practice of rural health. There was also a discussion session on "The Role of Organizations and Institutions in Supporting Rural Health," where the importance of institutional partnerships to ensure the sustainability of health services in peripheral areas was emphasized.

In a related context, three cooperation agreements were signed during the conference aimed at enhancing the health system in the governorate and rural areas, in the presence of the governor. The first agreement with the Public Health Authority (Weqaya) aims to develop integrated preventive programs, increase awareness, and reduce non-communicable diseases. The second agreement was with the Rural Wonca Institute of Learning to enhance cooperation in training and capacity building, and to develop the professional competencies of health sector workers.

The third agreement with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health focused on enhancing cooperation in the field of occupational safety and health, and developing a healthy and safe work environment.

The conference will continue for two days, including scientific sessions and specialized workshops that highlight the latest global practices in developing rural healthcare, aiming to enhance institutional integration and establish Hafr Al-Batin as a leading national center in this field, in line with the health transformation targets and Saudi Vision 2030.