برعاية كريمة من محافظ حفر الباطن الأمير عبد الرحمن بن عبد الله بن فيصل، انطلقت صباح اليوم (الأحد) فعاليات مؤتمر حفر الباطن الدولي الثالث للصحة الريفية لعام 2026، الذي يُعقد تحت شعار تعزيز النموذج الصحي في المناطق الريفية، بمشاركة قيادات القطاع الصحي وخبراء ومتخصصين من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

واستُهل الحفل الرسمي بوصول محافظ حفر الباطن إلى مقر المؤتمر، إذ استُقبِل من قبل قيادات القطاع الصحي، ثم تم افتتاح المعرض المصاحب للجلسات، وتفقد أجنحة الجهات الحكومية المشاركة والتجمعات الصحية بالمملكة والقطاع الخاص.

وتضمن الحفل عرضًا مرئيًا استعرض منجزات تجمع حفر الباطن الصحي ومسيرة المؤتمرات السابقة، إضافة إلى استعراض المبادرات الصحية المتعلقة بالصحة الريفية. كما ألقى رئيس المجلس التأسيسي للقطاع الشرقي الصحي عصام المهيدب كلمة أكد فيها على أهمية تطوير نموذج الرعاية الصحية في المناطق الريفية وتعزيز التعاون بين القطاعات، تلتها كلمة وكيل وزارة الصحة للصحة السكانية الدكتور عبدالله عسيري، وعرض مرئي للمبادرات الداعمة للصحة الريفية.

وفي ختام الحفل، تم تكريم الرعاة الرسميين وشركاء النجاح، كما تم تكريم الفائزين بمسابقة الريفثون، واللجان المنظمة.

كما شهد المؤتمر عقد سلسلة من الجلسات الحوارية المتخصصة، حيث تناولت الجلسة الأولى موضوع: «تشخيص واقع الصحة الريفية»، فيما ناقشت الجلسة الثانية الرؤى الاستراتيجية من التجارب العالمية والإقليمية، وركزت الجلسة الثالثة على الدروس العملية المستفادة من الممارسة الواقعية للصحة الريفية. كما شهدت جلسة نقاشية حول «دور المنظمات والمؤسسات في دعم الصحة الريفية»، حيث تم التأكيد على أهمية الشراكات المؤسسية لضمان استدامة الخدمات الصحية في المناطق الطرفية.

وفي سياق متصل، وُقعت خلال المؤتمر 3 اتفاقيات تعاون تهدف إلى تعزيز المنظومة الصحية في المحافظة والمناطق الريفية، بحضور المحافظ. وتهدف الاتفاقية الأولى مع هيئة الصحة العامة (وقاية) إلى تطوير برامج وقائية متكاملة، وزيادة التوعية، والحد من الأمراض غير السارية. أما الاتفاقية الثانية فكانت مع جمعية الصحة الريفية العلمية (Rural Wonca Institute of Learning)، لتعزيز التعاون في مجالات التدريب وبناء القدرات، وتطوير الكفاءات المهنية للعاملين في القطاع الصحي.

فيما ركزت الاتفاقية الثالثة مع المجلس الوطني للسلامة والصحة المهنية على تعزيز التعاون في مجال السلامة والصحة المهنية، وتطوير بيئة عمل صحية وآمنة.

ويستمر المؤتمر على مدى يومين، حيث يتضمن عقد جلسات علمية وورش عمل تخصصية، تسلط الضوء على أحدث الممارسات العالمية في تطوير الرعاية الصحية الريفية، بهدف تعزيز التكامل المؤسسي، وترسيخ مكانة حفر الباطن كمركز وطني رائد في هذا المجال، تماشيًا مع مستهدفات التحول الصحي ورؤية المملكة 2030.