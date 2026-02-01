حذّر خبراء في اضطرابات النوم في بريطانيا من أن النوم على البطن، رغم شيوعه لدى كثيرين، قد يكون سبباً خفياً وراء التعب المزمن وآلام الظهر والرقبة، فضلاً عن تأثيرات سلبية محتملة على الجهازين التنفسي والقلبي.

ضغط على الحجاب الحاجز

وبحسب تقرير نشره موقع Express، أوضح آرون إم فورمان، مؤسس منصة Sleeplay المتخصصة في علاج اضطرابات النوم، أن النوم على الوجه يضغط على الحجاب الحاجز، وهو العضلة الأساسية في عملية التنفس، ما يعيق التنفس العميق أثناء النوم.

تقلل سعة الرئتين

وأضاف أن هذه الوضعية تقلل سعة الرئتين وتخفض مستويات الأكسجين في الجسم خلال ساعات الليل، ما يؤدي إلى نوم غير مريح والشعور بالإرهاق رغم الحصول على عدد كافٍ من ساعات النوم.

آلام الرقبة والظهر

كما تُجبر هذه الوضعية النائم على إدارة رأسه بزاوية حادة لفترات طويلة، ما يسبب ضغطاً مستمراً على فقرات الرقبة والعضلات المحيطة بها، ويؤدي مع الوقت إلى تيبّس وآلام مزمنة وصداع ناتج عن التوتر.
كذلك يفقد أسفل الظهر انحناءه الطبيعي، ما يضاعف الضغط على الفقرات القطنية ويزيد احتمالات آلام الظهر أو تفاقم المشكلات الفقرية القائمة.

ضغط على الأعصاب

وأشار الخبير إلى أن التواء الرقبة لساعات قد يضغط على الأعصاب الممتدة نحو الكتفين والذراعين، وهو ما يفسّر شعور بعض الأشخاص بتنميل أو وخز في اليدين أو ما يُعرف بالاستيقاظ بذراع «ميتة».

تأثير على القلب

ولم تقتصر المخاطر على الجهاز العضلي، إذ قد يفرض النوم على البطن ضغطاً إضافياً على الصدر، ما يصعّب تدفق الدم الطبيعي ويجبر القلب على العمل بجهد أكبر، وهو ما قد يسهم بمرور الوقت في ارتفاع ضغط الدم وزيادة مخاطر أمراض القلب، خصوصاً لدى من يعانون مشكلات قلبية مسبقاً.

أفضل وضعيات النوم

وتشير الدراسات إلى أن نحو 17% من الأشخاص ينامون على بطونهم، بينما يُعد النوم على الظهر الوضعية الأفضل للحفاظ على استقامة العمود الفقري وتوزيع وزن الجسم بشكل متوازن، كما يُعد النوم على الجنب بديلاً صحياً، خصوصاً في تقليل الشخير وتحسين جودة التنفس.

اختيار المرتبة والوسادة

وختم الخبراء نصائحهم بالتأكيد على أهمية اختيار مرتبة ووسادة مناسبتيْن لكل وضعية نوم، لأن الدعم الصحيح للجسم يلعب دوراً رئيسياً في الحفاظ على صحة العمود الفقري وجودة النوم على المدى الطويل.