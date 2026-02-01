Experts in sleep disorders in Britain have warned that sleeping on the stomach, despite being common among many, may be a hidden cause of chronic fatigue and back and neck pain, as well as potential negative effects on the respiratory and cardiovascular systems.

Pressure on the diaphragm

According to a report published by Express, Aaron M. Forman, founder of the Sleeplay platform specializing in the treatment of sleep disorders, explained that sleeping face down puts pressure on the diaphragm, which is the primary muscle involved in the breathing process, hindering deep breathing during sleep.

Reduces lung capacity

He added that this position reduces lung capacity and lowers oxygen levels in the body during the night, leading to uncomfortable sleep and feelings of fatigue despite getting an adequate number of hours of sleep.

Neck and back pain

This position also forces the sleeper to turn their head at a sharp angle for long periods, causing continuous pressure on the cervical vertebrae and the surrounding muscles, which over time leads to stiffness, chronic pain, and tension headaches.

Additionally, the lower back loses its natural curvature, which increases pressure on the lumbar vertebrae and raises the likelihood of back pain or exacerbating existing spinal issues.

Pressure on the nerves

The expert pointed out that twisting the neck for hours may compress the nerves extending to the shoulders and arms, which explains why some people experience numbness or tingling in their hands, or what is known as waking up with a "dead" arm.

Impact on the heart

The risks are not limited to the muscular system; sleeping on the stomach may also impose additional pressure on the chest, making it difficult for blood to flow normally and forcing the heart to work harder, which could contribute over time to high blood pressure and increased risks of heart disease, especially in those with pre-existing heart issues.

Best sleeping positions

Studies indicate that about 17% of people sleep on their stomachs, while sleeping on the back is considered the best position for maintaining spinal alignment and distributing body weight evenly. Sleeping on the side is also a healthy alternative, especially in reducing snoring and improving breathing quality.

Choosing the mattress and pillow

The experts concluded their advice by emphasizing the importance of choosing a suitable mattress and pillow for each sleeping position, as proper support for the body plays a crucial role in maintaining spinal health and sleep quality in the long term.