أثمر التعاون الأمني المشترك بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية إثيوبيا عن إلقاء القبض على متهم بقتل تاجر يمني، عقب فراره من العاصمة الإثيوبية أديس أبابا ومحاولته الدخول إلى الأراضي السعودية، في قضية أثارت صدمة واسعة داخل أوساط الجالية اليمنية.

وبحسب مصادر إعلامية، فقد بادرت الجهات الأمنية في البلدين إلى تبادل المعلومات وتعميم بيانات المشتبه به فور الاشتباه بتورطه في الجريمة، ما أسهم في تعقبه أمنيًا وضبطه فور وصوله إلى المملكة، للاشتباه في علاقته بمقتل رجل الأعمال اليمني فضل صالح عبد الرحمن العوادي.

وكانت السلطات الإثيوبية قد عثرت على العوادي مقتولًا داخل شقته السكنية في أديس أبابا، لتباشر الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الجريمة ودوافعها والظروف المحيطة بها، قبل أن تُكتشف الواقعة لاحقًا من قبل عاملة نظافة أبلغت الجهات المعنية.

وأفادت مصادر في أوساط المغتربين اليمنيين بأن العوادي، المقيم في السعودية، كان قد وصل إلى إثيوبيا في زيارة قصيرة، واستضاف خلال إقامته شخصًا من الجنسية اليمنية لعدة أيام قبل وقوع الجريمة، وسط ترجيحات أمنية تشير إلى احتمال تورطه، دون صدور حكم قضائي نهائي حتى الآن.

وأكدت المصادر أن الإجراءات القانونية لا تزال مستمرة في إطار التنسيق الأمني بين الرياض وأديس أبابا، تمهيدًا لاستكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات قضائية وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.