The joint security cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Yemeni trader, following his escape from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and his attempt to enter Saudi territory, in a case that has shocked the Yemeni community.

According to media sources, the security authorities in both countries promptly exchanged information and disseminated the suspect's details as soon as they suspected his involvement in the crime, which contributed to his tracking and arrest upon his arrival in the Kingdom, due to suspicions regarding his connection to the murder of Yemeni businessman Fadl Saleh Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi.

The Ethiopian authorities had found Al-Awadi murdered inside his apartment in Addis Ababa, prompting the relevant authorities to initiate investigations to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the crime, before the incident was later discovered by a cleaning worker who reported it to the concerned authorities.

Sources within the Yemeni expatriate community reported that Al-Awadi, who resided in Saudi Arabia, had arrived in Ethiopia for a short visit and hosted a Yemeni national for several days before the crime occurred, amid security speculations suggesting his possible involvement, although no final judicial ruling has been issued yet.

The sources confirmed that legal procedures are still ongoing within the framework of security coordination between Riyadh and Addis Ababa, in preparation for completing the investigations and taking necessary judicial actions in accordance with the applicable regulations.