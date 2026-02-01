أثمر التعاون الأمني المشترك بين المملكة العربية السعودية وجمهورية إثيوبيا عن إلقاء القبض على متهم بقتل تاجر يمني، عقب فراره من العاصمة الإثيوبية أديس أبابا ومحاولته الدخول إلى الأراضي السعودية، في قضية أثارت صدمة واسعة داخل أوساط الجالية اليمنية.
وبحسب مصادر إعلامية، فقد بادرت الجهات الأمنية في البلدين إلى تبادل المعلومات وتعميم بيانات المشتبه به فور الاشتباه بتورطه في الجريمة، ما أسهم في تعقبه أمنيًا وضبطه فور وصوله إلى المملكة، للاشتباه في علاقته بمقتل رجل الأعمال اليمني فضل صالح عبد الرحمن العوادي.
وكانت السلطات الإثيوبية قد عثرت على العوادي مقتولًا داخل شقته السكنية في أديس أبابا، لتباشر الجهات المختصة تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات الجريمة ودوافعها والظروف المحيطة بها، قبل أن تُكتشف الواقعة لاحقًا من قبل عاملة نظافة أبلغت الجهات المعنية.
وأفادت مصادر في أوساط المغتربين اليمنيين بأن العوادي، المقيم في السعودية، كان قد وصل إلى إثيوبيا في زيارة قصيرة، واستضاف خلال إقامته شخصًا من الجنسية اليمنية لعدة أيام قبل وقوع الجريمة، وسط ترجيحات أمنية تشير إلى احتمال تورطه، دون صدور حكم قضائي نهائي حتى الآن.
وأكدت المصادر أن الإجراءات القانونية لا تزال مستمرة في إطار التنسيق الأمني بين الرياض وأديس أبابا، تمهيدًا لاستكمال التحقيقات واتخاذ ما يلزم من إجراءات قضائية وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.
The joint security cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a Yemeni trader, following his escape from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and his attempt to enter Saudi territory, in a case that has shocked the Yemeni community.
According to media sources, the security authorities in both countries promptly exchanged information and disseminated the suspect's details as soon as they suspected his involvement in the crime, which contributed to his tracking and arrest upon his arrival in the Kingdom, due to suspicions regarding his connection to the murder of Yemeni businessman Fadl Saleh Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi.
The Ethiopian authorities had found Al-Awadi murdered inside his apartment in Addis Ababa, prompting the relevant authorities to initiate investigations to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the crime, before the incident was later discovered by a cleaning worker who reported it to the concerned authorities.
Sources within the Yemeni expatriate community reported that Al-Awadi, who resided in Saudi Arabia, had arrived in Ethiopia for a short visit and hosted a Yemeni national for several days before the crime occurred, amid security speculations suggesting his possible involvement, although no final judicial ruling has been issued yet.
The sources confirmed that legal procedures are still ongoing within the framework of security coordination between Riyadh and Addis Ababa, in preparation for completing the investigations and taking necessary judicial actions in accordance with the applicable regulations.