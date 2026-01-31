أسدلت محكمة بريطانية، الجمعة، الستار على واحدة من أبشع الجرائم التي هزّت وسط إنجلترا، بإصدار حكم بالسجن المؤبد بحق طالب لجوء سوداني، على ألا تقل مدة العقوبة عن 29 عاماً، بعد إدانته بقتل شابة كانت تعمل في الفندق الذي يقيم فيه.

وأفادت المحكمة أن المتهم، دنق شول ماجيك، تعقّب الضحية ريانون وايت (27 عاماً) في أكتوبر 2024، عقب انتهاء دوامها في الفندق، قبل أن يلحق بها إلى محطة للسكك الحديدية وينهال عليها بـ23 طعنة مستخدماً مفكاً، استهدفت رأسها وصدرها وذراعيها.

ونُقلت وايت في حالة حرجة إلى المستشفى، حيث ظلت تصارع الموت لثلاثة أيام، قبل أن تفارق الحياة متأثرة بإصابتها البالغة.

وكانت هيئة المحلفين قد أدانت ماجيك في أكتوبر الماضي، فيما أصدرت محكمة كوفنتري كراون، الجمعة، حكمها بالسجن المؤبد، معتبرة الجريمة «وحشية ومتعمدة»، لتغلق ملفاً قضائياً ترك صدمة واسعة في الشارع البريطاني.