A British court closed the book on one of the most heinous crimes that shook central England on Friday, issuing a life sentence to a Sudanese asylum seeker, with a minimum term of 29 years, after he was convicted of murdering a young woman who worked at the hotel where he was staying.

The court reported that the defendant, Deng Choul Magic, stalked the victim, Rhiannon White (27 years old), in October 2024, after her shift at the hotel ended, before following her to a railway station and stabbing her 23 times with a screwdriver, targeting her head, chest, and arms.

White was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she fought for her life for three days before succumbing to her severe injuries.

The jury had convicted Magic last October, and on Friday, the Coventry Crown Court issued its life sentence, deeming the crime "brutal and deliberate," thus closing a case that left a wide shock in the British public.