تضع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص القطاع الخاص في قلب المعادلة التنموية، بوصفه شريكاً في التنفيذ وصناعة القيمة، لا مجرد ممول أو متعهد، فهي تقدم إطاراً واضحاً للفرص الاستثمارية في 18 قطاعاً معتمداً، ضمن بيئة تنظيمية أكثر استقراراً، تحكمها عقود طويلة الأجل، وحوكمة دقيقة، وتوزيع متوازن للمخاطر، وهو ما يبحث عنه المستثمر قبل أي شيء آخر !

هذه الشراكة تنسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تعد الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص من أدوات تحقيق مستهدفاتها الاقتصادية، من خلال استقطاب استثمارات للقطاع الخاص بقيمة 240 مليار ريال، وتحقيق 43 مليار ريال قيمة مقابل المال من مشاريع الشراكة، إضافة إلى 221 عقد شراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، و26 عقداً لنقل ملكية الأصول !

فالقطاع الخاص يسهم فعلياً في إدارة وتشغيل قطاعات حيوية تمس حياة الناس اليومية. في قطاع المياه، على سبيل المثال، تعمل اليوم محطات مستقلة لتحلية المياه بطاقة إنتاجية تصل إلى 4.5 مليون متر مكعب، تسهم بما يقارب 40% من إجمالي مياه الشرب في المملكة، إلى جانب سبع محطات مستقلة لمعالجة مياه الصرف الصحي بطاقة تقارب 1.9 مليون متر مكعب. وهي أرقام تكشف حجم المسؤولية التي أُسندت للقطاع الخاص، وحجم الثقة في قدرته على التشغيل المستدام !

وفي الموانئ، تُدار ثمانية موانئ من أصل أحد عشر ميناءً في المملكة، عبر عقود شراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، تتعامل مع نحو 63% من حركة الحاويات، وهو تحول نوعي في كفاءة التشغيل وسلاسة سلاسل الإمداد. أما في المطارات، فيبرز نموذج تطوير وتشغيل مطار المدينة المنورة بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 10 ملايين مسافر سنوياً، كنموذج واضح على كيف يمكن للشراكة أن ترتقي بتجربة السفر والخدمات اللوجستية !

ولم يقتصر التخصيص على البنية التحتية الثقيلة، بل امتد إلى قطاعات اجتماعية حساسة (حيوية). ففي التعليم، أسهم نموذج الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص في تمويل وبناء وتشغيل وصيانة أكثر من 120 مدرسة، تخدم ما يزيد على 100 ألف طالب وطالبة في مكة المكرمة وجدة والمدينة المنورة. وفي الصحة، شارك القطاع الخاص في تشغيل مراكز لغسل الكلى، تخدم أكثر من 7 آلاف مريض، إضافة إلى خدمات الأشعة والتصوير التجريبي في 7 مستشفيات في منطقة الرياض، بما يصل إلى أكثر من 1.5 مليون مستفيد !

هذه النماذج لا تُذكر بوصفها إنجازات منفصلة، بل باعتبارها مقدمة منطقية لما تطرحه الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص من فرص أوسع. فحين يعلن المركز الوطني للتخصيص اليوم عن أكثر من 200 مشروع تخصيص وشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص بقيمة استثمارية إجمالية تصل إلى 800 مليار ريال، فإنها تستند إلى تجربة عملية أثبتت أن القطاع الخاص قادر على إدارة الأصول، ورفع الكفاءة، وتحسين جودة الخدمات !

باختصار.. بات التخصيص في ظل الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص مساراً مستقراً تحكمه أطر تنظيمية واضحة، وتجارب ناجحة، وفرص واعدة !