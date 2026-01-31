The national privatization strategy places the private sector at the heart of the developmental equation, viewing it as a partner in execution and value creation, rather than merely a financier or contractor. It provides a clear framework for investment opportunities across 18 approved sectors, within a more stable regulatory environment governed by long-term contracts, precise governance, and a balanced distribution of risks, which is what investors seek above all else!

This partnership aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, of which the national privatization strategy is a tool for achieving its economic targets by attracting private sector investments worth 240 billion riyals, generating 43 billion riyals in value for money from partnership projects, in addition to 221 partnership contracts between the public and private sectors, and 26 contracts for asset ownership transfer!

The private sector actively contributes to the management and operation of vital sectors that affect people's daily lives. In the water sector, for example, independent water desalination plants currently operate with a production capacity of up to 4.5 million cubic meters, contributing nearly 40% of the total drinking water in the Kingdom, alongside seven independent wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of approximately 1.9 million cubic meters. These figures reveal the extent of the responsibility entrusted to the private sector and the level of confidence in its ability to operate sustainably!

In ports, eight out of eleven ports in the Kingdom are managed through public-private partnership contracts, handling about 63% of container traffic, representing a qualitative shift in operational efficiency and supply chain fluidity. In airports, the development and operation model of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina, with a capacity of up to 10 million passengers annually, stands out as a clear example of how partnership can enhance travel experiences and logistics services!

Privatization has not been limited to heavy infrastructure but has extended to sensitive (vital) social sectors. In education, the public-private partnership model has contributed to the financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of more than 120 schools, serving over 100,000 students in Mecca, Jeddah, and Medina. In healthcare, the private sector has participated in operating dialysis centers serving more than 7,000 patients, in addition to radiology and imaging services in seven hospitals in the Riyadh region, benefiting over 1.5 million individuals!

These models are not mentioned as separate achievements but rather as a logical introduction to the broader opportunities presented by the national privatization strategy. When the National Center for Privatization announces today more than 200 privatization and public-private partnership projects with a total investment value of up to 800 billion riyals, it is based on practical experience that has proven the private sector's capability to manage assets, enhance efficiency, and improve service quality!

In short, privatization under the national privatization strategy has become a stable path governed by clear regulatory frameworks, successful experiences, and promising opportunities!