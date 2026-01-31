تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
تضع الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص القطاع الخاص في قلب المعادلة التنموية، بوصفه شريكاً في التنفيذ وصناعة القيمة، لا مجرد ممول أو متعهد، فهي تقدم إطاراً واضحاً للفرص الاستثمارية في 18 قطاعاً معتمداً، ضمن بيئة تنظيمية أكثر استقراراً، تحكمها عقود طويلة الأجل، وحوكمة دقيقة، وتوزيع متوازن للمخاطر، وهو ما يبحث عنه المستثمر قبل أي شيء آخر !
هذه الشراكة تنسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تعد الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص من أدوات تحقيق مستهدفاتها الاقتصادية، من خلال استقطاب استثمارات للقطاع الخاص بقيمة 240 مليار ريال، وتحقيق 43 مليار ريال قيمة مقابل المال من مشاريع الشراكة، إضافة إلى 221 عقد شراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، و26 عقداً لنقل ملكية الأصول !
فالقطاع الخاص يسهم فعلياً في إدارة وتشغيل قطاعات حيوية تمس حياة الناس اليومية. في قطاع المياه، على سبيل المثال، تعمل اليوم محطات مستقلة لتحلية المياه بطاقة إنتاجية تصل إلى 4.5 مليون متر مكعب، تسهم بما يقارب 40% من إجمالي مياه الشرب في المملكة، إلى جانب سبع محطات مستقلة لمعالجة مياه الصرف الصحي بطاقة تقارب 1.9 مليون متر مكعب. وهي أرقام تكشف حجم المسؤولية التي أُسندت للقطاع الخاص، وحجم الثقة في قدرته على التشغيل المستدام !
وفي الموانئ، تُدار ثمانية موانئ من أصل أحد عشر ميناءً في المملكة، عبر عقود شراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، تتعامل مع نحو 63% من حركة الحاويات، وهو تحول نوعي في كفاءة التشغيل وسلاسة سلاسل الإمداد. أما في المطارات، فيبرز نموذج تطوير وتشغيل مطار المدينة المنورة بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 10 ملايين مسافر سنوياً، كنموذج واضح على كيف يمكن للشراكة أن ترتقي بتجربة السفر والخدمات اللوجستية !
ولم يقتصر التخصيص على البنية التحتية الثقيلة، بل امتد إلى قطاعات اجتماعية حساسة (حيوية). ففي التعليم، أسهم نموذج الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص في تمويل وبناء وتشغيل وصيانة أكثر من 120 مدرسة، تخدم ما يزيد على 100 ألف طالب وطالبة في مكة المكرمة وجدة والمدينة المنورة. وفي الصحة، شارك القطاع الخاص في تشغيل مراكز لغسل الكلى، تخدم أكثر من 7 آلاف مريض، إضافة إلى خدمات الأشعة والتصوير التجريبي في 7 مستشفيات في منطقة الرياض، بما يصل إلى أكثر من 1.5 مليون مستفيد !
هذه النماذج لا تُذكر بوصفها إنجازات منفصلة، بل باعتبارها مقدمة منطقية لما تطرحه الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص من فرص أوسع. فحين يعلن المركز الوطني للتخصيص اليوم عن أكثر من 200 مشروع تخصيص وشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص بقيمة استثمارية إجمالية تصل إلى 800 مليار ريال، فإنها تستند إلى تجربة عملية أثبتت أن القطاع الخاص قادر على إدارة الأصول، ورفع الكفاءة، وتحسين جودة الخدمات !
باختصار.. بات التخصيص في ظل الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص مساراً مستقراً تحكمه أطر تنظيمية واضحة، وتجارب ناجحة، وفرص واعدة !
The national privatization strategy places the private sector at the heart of the developmental equation, viewing it as a partner in execution and value creation, rather than merely a financier or contractor. It provides a clear framework for investment opportunities across 18 approved sectors, within a more stable regulatory environment governed by long-term contracts, precise governance, and a balanced distribution of risks, which is what investors seek above all else!
This partnership aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, of which the national privatization strategy is a tool for achieving its economic targets by attracting private sector investments worth 240 billion riyals, generating 43 billion riyals in value for money from partnership projects, in addition to 221 partnership contracts between the public and private sectors, and 26 contracts for asset ownership transfer!
The private sector actively contributes to the management and operation of vital sectors that affect people's daily lives. In the water sector, for example, independent water desalination plants currently operate with a production capacity of up to 4.5 million cubic meters, contributing nearly 40% of the total drinking water in the Kingdom, alongside seven independent wastewater treatment plants with a capacity of approximately 1.9 million cubic meters. These figures reveal the extent of the responsibility entrusted to the private sector and the level of confidence in its ability to operate sustainably!
In ports, eight out of eleven ports in the Kingdom are managed through public-private partnership contracts, handling about 63% of container traffic, representing a qualitative shift in operational efficiency and supply chain fluidity. In airports, the development and operation model of Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina, with a capacity of up to 10 million passengers annually, stands out as a clear example of how partnership can enhance travel experiences and logistics services!
Privatization has not been limited to heavy infrastructure but has extended to sensitive (vital) social sectors. In education, the public-private partnership model has contributed to the financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of more than 120 schools, serving over 100,000 students in Mecca, Jeddah, and Medina. In healthcare, the private sector has participated in operating dialysis centers serving more than 7,000 patients, in addition to radiology and imaging services in seven hospitals in the Riyadh region, benefiting over 1.5 million individuals!
These models are not mentioned as separate achievements but rather as a logical introduction to the broader opportunities presented by the national privatization strategy. When the National Center for Privatization announces today more than 200 privatization and public-private partnership projects with a total investment value of up to 800 billion riyals, it is based on practical experience that has proven the private sector's capability to manage assets, enhance efficiency, and improve service quality!
In short, privatization under the national privatization strategy has become a stable path governed by clear regulatory frameworks, successful experiences, and promising opportunities!