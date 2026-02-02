انخفضت أسعار النفط 5% تقريباً اليوم، متجهة إلى تسجيل أكبر خسائر في جلسة واحدة منذ أكثر من 6 أشهر، وذلك بعدما أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مطلع الأسبوع أن إيران تجري محادثات جادة مع واشنطن، في إشارة إلى خفض التصعيد.


وقال ترمب: «آمل أن يتفاوضوا على شيء مقبول، يمكن التوصل إلى اتفاق مرضٍ دون أسلحة نووية».


وانخفضت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.30 دولار أو 4.8% إلى 66.02 دولار للبرميل. ونزل خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 3.23 دولار أو 5% إلى 61.98 دولار للبرميل.


قيمة الدولار


وقالت محللة أسواق النفط بريانكا ساشديفا إن التهديدات المستمرة دعمت أسعار النفط طوال شهر يناير الماضي.


وأضافت: «زاد التراجع الأحدث أيضاً مع ارتفاع قيمة الدولار، الأمر الذي يجعل النفط المقوم بالدولار أعلى ثمناً بالنسبة للمشترين بالعملات الأخرى، مما يزيد الضغط على الأسعار».


وأوضح محلل الأسواق توني سيكامور أن تصريحات ترمب إلى جانب التقارير التي تفيد بأن القوات البحرية التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني لا تعتزم إجراء تدريبات بالذخيرة الحية في مضيق هرمز من المؤشرات على التهدئة.


وبين بقوله: «ترى سوق الخام هذا تراجعاً مشجعاً عن المواجهة، مما يقلص علاوة المخاطر الجيوسياسية التي كانت سبباً في الارتفاع الأسبوع الماضي، ويحفز موجة من جني الأرباح».