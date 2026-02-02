Oil prices fell by nearly 5% today, heading towards recording the largest losses in a single session in over 6 months, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this week that Iran is engaged in serious talks with Washington, indicating a de-escalation.



Trump said, "I hope they negotiate something acceptable; a satisfactory agreement can be reached without nuclear weapons."



Brent crude futures fell by $3.30 or 4.8% to $66.02 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $3.23 or 5% to $61.98 per barrel.



Value of the Dollar



Oil market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva stated that ongoing threats supported oil prices throughout January.



She added, "The recent decline was also exacerbated by the rising value of the dollar, which makes dollar-denominated oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies, increasing pressure on prices."



Market analyst Tony Sycamore explained that Trump's statements, along with reports indicating that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's naval forces do not intend to conduct live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, are signs of de-escalation.



He noted, "The crude market sees this as a reassuring retreat from confrontation, which reduces the geopolitical risk premium that caused the rise last week and triggers a wave of profit-taking."