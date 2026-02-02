عقدت مؤسسة NHC الأهلية اجتماعها الأول برئاسة رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأستاذ محمد البطي، والأعضاء الأستاذ يزيد النفيسة، المهندس أحمد القرعاوي، الأستاذ ياسر الحزيمي، الأستاذ عبدالله المديفر، الأستاذ نواف التمياط، الأستاذ عبداللطيف الراجحي، الأستاذ عبدالله الحبيب، الأستاذ محمد الخضير، وذلك في وجهة خزام بمدينة الرياض؛ لمناقشة الإطار العام لعمل المؤسسة وتحديد أولوياتها التشغيلية، واستعراض مسارات الحوكمة والتنظيم، بما يدعم انطلاق أعمالها وفق نهج مؤسسي مستدام.
وناقش الاجتماع مستهدفات المؤسسة ودورها في تنظيم وتطوير الجهود المجتمعية داخل وجهات NHC، وآليات توحيد المبادرات الاجتماعية تحت مظلة واحدة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة، ورفع كفاءة الأثر الاجتماعي، وتحسين جودة الحياة في الوجهات العمرانية.
كما جرى استعراض خطط المؤسسة المستقبلية، وآليات توجيه المساهمات نحو بناء وتطوير مرافق جودة الحياة، بما يشمل القطاعات التعليمية والدينية والصحية والاجتماعية، إضافة إلى بحث فرص الشراكات الإستراتيجية مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، لتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي.
وفي ختام الاجتماع، قرر مجلس الأمناء تكليف المهندس أحمد القرعاوي أميناً لتأسيس المؤسسة؛ ليتولى قيادة أعمال التأسيس والإشراف على تفعيل الهياكل التنظيمية والانطلاق التنفيذي لأعمال المؤسسة.
ويأتي انعقاد هذا الاجتماع امتداداً لتدشين المؤسسة ككيان غير ربحي يهدف إلى تنظيم العمل الأهلي وتطويره، وضمان استدامة الأثر الاجتماعي، بما يتكامل مع إستراتيجية NHC في بناء وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تضع الإنسان وجودة حياته في صميم التنمية.
The NHC Foundation held its first meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti, and members Mr. Yazeed Al-Nafeesa, Engineer Ahmed Al-Qarawi, Mr. Yasser Al-Hazimi, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mudayfer, Mr. Nawaf Al-Tamiyat, Mr. Abdul Latif Al-Rajhi, Mr. Abdullah Al-Habib, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Khudair, at the Khuzam venue in Riyadh; to discuss the general framework for the foundation's work, set its operational priorities, and review governance and organizational pathways, supporting the launch of its activities in a sustainable institutional approach.
The meeting discussed the foundation's objectives and its role in organizing and developing community efforts within NHC destinations, and the mechanisms for unifying social initiatives under one umbrella, contributing to enhancing sustainability, increasing the efficiency of social impact, and improving the quality of life in urban destinations.
Future plans of the foundation were also reviewed, along with mechanisms for directing contributions towards building and developing quality of life facilities, including educational, religious, health, and social sectors, in addition to exploring opportunities for strategic partnerships with government, private, and non-profit entities, to enhance community participation and volunteer work.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board of Trustees decided to appoint Engineer Ahmed Al-Qarawi as the Secretary for establishing the foundation; to lead the establishment activities and oversee the activation of organizational structures and the executive launch of the foundation's work.
This meeting is a continuation of the foundation's inauguration as a non-profit entity aimed at organizing and developing civil work, ensuring the sustainability of social impact, in alignment with NHC's strategy in building integrated urban destinations that place human beings and the quality of their lives at the core of development.