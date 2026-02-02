عقدت مؤسسة NHC الأهلية اجتماعها الأول برئاسة رئيس مجلس الأمناء الأستاذ محمد البطي، والأعضاء الأستاذ يزيد النفيسة، المهندس أحمد القرعاوي، الأستاذ ياسر الحزيمي، الأستاذ عبدالله المديفر، الأستاذ نواف التمياط، الأستاذ عبداللطيف الراجحي، الأستاذ عبدالله الحبيب، الأستاذ محمد الخضير، وذلك في وجهة خزام بمدينة الرياض؛ لمناقشة الإطار العام لعمل المؤسسة وتحديد أولوياتها التشغيلية، واستعراض مسارات الحوكمة والتنظيم، بما يدعم انطلاق أعمالها وفق نهج مؤسسي مستدام.

وناقش الاجتماع مستهدفات المؤسسة ودورها في تنظيم وتطوير الجهود المجتمعية داخل وجهات NHC، وآليات توحيد المبادرات الاجتماعية تحت مظلة واحدة، بما يسهم في تعزيز الاستدامة، ورفع كفاءة الأثر الاجتماعي، وتحسين جودة الحياة في الوجهات العمرانية.

كما جرى استعراض خطط المؤسسة المستقبلية، وآليات توجيه المساهمات نحو بناء وتطوير مرافق جودة الحياة، بما يشمل القطاعات التعليمية والدينية والصحية والاجتماعية، إضافة إلى بحث فرص الشراكات الإستراتيجية مع الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، لتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية والعمل التطوعي.

وفي ختام الاجتماع، قرر مجلس الأمناء تكليف المهندس أحمد القرعاوي أميناً لتأسيس المؤسسة؛ ليتولى قيادة أعمال التأسيس والإشراف على تفعيل الهياكل التنظيمية والانطلاق التنفيذي لأعمال المؤسسة.

ويأتي انعقاد هذا الاجتماع امتداداً لتدشين المؤسسة ككيان غير ربحي يهدف إلى تنظيم العمل الأهلي وتطويره، وضمان استدامة الأثر الاجتماعي، بما يتكامل مع إستراتيجية NHC في بناء وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تضع الإنسان وجودة حياته في صميم التنمية.