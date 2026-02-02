The NHC Foundation held its first meeting chaired by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti, and members Mr. Yazeed Al-Nafeesa, Engineer Ahmed Al-Qarawi, Mr. Yasser Al-Hazimi, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mudayfer, Mr. Nawaf Al-Tamiyat, Mr. Abdul Latif Al-Rajhi, Mr. Abdullah Al-Habib, and Mr. Mohammed Al-Khudair, at the Khuzam venue in Riyadh; to discuss the general framework for the foundation's work, set its operational priorities, and review governance and organizational pathways, supporting the launch of its activities in a sustainable institutional approach.

The meeting discussed the foundation's objectives and its role in organizing and developing community efforts within NHC destinations, and the mechanisms for unifying social initiatives under one umbrella, contributing to enhancing sustainability, increasing the efficiency of social impact, and improving the quality of life in urban destinations.

Future plans of the foundation were also reviewed, along with mechanisms for directing contributions towards building and developing quality of life facilities, including educational, religious, health, and social sectors, in addition to exploring opportunities for strategic partnerships with government, private, and non-profit entities, to enhance community participation and volunteer work.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board of Trustees decided to appoint Engineer Ahmed Al-Qarawi as the Secretary for establishing the foundation; to lead the establishment activities and oversee the activation of organizational structures and the executive launch of the foundation's work.

This meeting is a continuation of the foundation's inauguration as a non-profit entity aimed at organizing and developing civil work, ensuring the sustainability of social impact, in alignment with NHC's strategy in building integrated urban destinations that place human beings and the quality of their lives at the core of development.