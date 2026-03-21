فاجأت الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب جمهورها بظهور جديد بعد غياب دام نحو عام، إثر أزمات صحية متتالية مرت بها خلال الفترة الماضية.

ونشرت شيرين مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها في منصة «تيك توك»، ظهرت فيه برفقة ابنتها «هنا»، وهما تؤديان أغنيتها «أجمل إحساس»، مع ملاحظة تغيّر طفيف في ملامحها.

وعلّقت «هنا» على المقطع قائلة: «كل سنة وأنتم طيبين يا أحلى وأطيب شعب في الدنيا، وربنا يخليكوا ليا وما يحرمنيش منكم، ولا يحرمني من إني أشوفكم فرحانين بفرحة العيد».

وحقق الفيديو انتشاراً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لاسيما في ظل انقطاع أخبار شيرين لفترة طويلة، ما جعله يطمئن جمهورها على حالتها الصحية.

وكانت شيرين قد تعرضت أخيراً لأزمة صحية شديدة، نُقلت على إثرها إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، حيث كشفت الفحوصات إصابتها بالتهاب حاد في المرارة، استدعى تدخلاً جراحياً عاجلاً لاستئصالها.

كما سبق أن واجهت أزمة صحية أخرى في يناير الماضي، نتيجة التهاب رئوي حاد، استدعت وضعها على أجهزة التنفس إلى أن تحسنت حالتها، قبل أن تستكمل علاجها خارج المستشفى وتعود لاحقاً إلى منزلها برفقة ابنتيها وفريق عملها.