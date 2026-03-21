فاجأت الفنانة شيرين عبد الوهاب جمهورها بظهور جديد بعد غياب دام نحو عام، إثر أزمات صحية متتالية مرت بها خلال الفترة الماضية.
ونشرت شيرين مقطع فيديو عبر حسابها في منصة «تيك توك»، ظهرت فيه برفقة ابنتها «هنا»، وهما تؤديان أغنيتها «أجمل إحساس»، مع ملاحظة تغيّر طفيف في ملامحها.
وعلّقت «هنا» على المقطع قائلة: «كل سنة وأنتم طيبين يا أحلى وأطيب شعب في الدنيا، وربنا يخليكوا ليا وما يحرمنيش منكم، ولا يحرمني من إني أشوفكم فرحانين بفرحة العيد».
وحقق الفيديو انتشاراً واسعاً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لاسيما في ظل انقطاع أخبار شيرين لفترة طويلة، ما جعله يطمئن جمهورها على حالتها الصحية.
وكانت شيرين قد تعرضت أخيراً لأزمة صحية شديدة، نُقلت على إثرها إلى المستشفى في حالة حرجة، حيث كشفت الفحوصات إصابتها بالتهاب حاد في المرارة، استدعى تدخلاً جراحياً عاجلاً لاستئصالها.
كما سبق أن واجهت أزمة صحية أخرى في يناير الماضي، نتيجة التهاب رئوي حاد، استدعت وضعها على أجهزة التنفس إلى أن تحسنت حالتها، قبل أن تستكمل علاجها خارج المستشفى وتعود لاحقاً إلى منزلها برفقة ابنتيها وفريق عملها.
The artist Sherine Abdel Wahab surprised her audience with a new appearance after an absence of nearly a year, due to a series of health crises she experienced during the past period.
Sherine posted a video on her TikTok account, in which she appeared alongside her daughter "Hana," as they performed her song "The Most Beautiful Feeling," noting a slight change in her features.
Hana commented on the clip, saying: "Happy New Year to you, the sweetest and kindest people in the world. May God keep you for me and never deprive me of you, nor deprive me of seeing you happy with the joy of Eid."
The video gained wide circulation on social media platforms, especially given the long absence of news about Sherine, which reassured her audience about her health condition.
Sherine had recently suffered a severe health crisis, which led to her being hospitalized in critical condition, where tests revealed she had acute cholecystitis, requiring urgent surgical intervention to remove her gallbladder.
She had also faced another health crisis last January due to severe pneumonia, which necessitated her being placed on breathing machines until her condition improved, before she continued her treatment outside the hospital and later returned home with her two daughters and her team.