The artist Sherine Abdel Wahab surprised her audience with a new appearance after an absence of nearly a year, due to a series of health crises she experienced during the past period.

Sherine posted a video on her TikTok account, in which she appeared alongside her daughter "Hana," as they performed her song "The Most Beautiful Feeling," noting a slight change in her features.

Hana commented on the clip, saying: "Happy New Year to you, the sweetest and kindest people in the world. May God keep you for me and never deprive me of you, nor deprive me of seeing you happy with the joy of Eid."

The video gained wide circulation on social media platforms, especially given the long absence of news about Sherine, which reassured her audience about her health condition.

Sherine had recently suffered a severe health crisis, which led to her being hospitalized in critical condition, where tests revealed she had acute cholecystitis, requiring urgent surgical intervention to remove her gallbladder.

She had also faced another health crisis last January due to severe pneumonia, which necessitated her being placed on breathing machines until her condition improved, before she continued her treatment outside the hospital and later returned home with her two daughters and her team.