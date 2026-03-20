شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الجمعة) هجوماً لاذعاً على حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» ووصفه بـ«الجبناء والقوات الجوفاء».
وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال: «بدون الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، الناتو هو نمر من ورق!»، مضيفاً: «لم يرغبوا في الانضمام إلى المعركة لمنع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي».
وشدد بالقول: «الآن، بعد أن فزنا بالمعركة عسكرياً، بدون أي خطر عليهم، يشكون من أسعار النفط المرتفعة التي سيجبرون على دفعها، ولكنهم لا يريدون المساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، وهي مناورة عسكرية بسيطة، وهي السبب الوحيد وراء أسعار النفط المرتفعة».
وتابع: «مهمة بسيطة جداً ليقوموا بها، وبمخاطرة ضئيلة للغاية. إنهم جبناء، وسوف نتذكر ذلك».
من جهة ثانية، كشف مصدر أمني كبير لوكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع» بأن حلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو)، بدأ في سحب أفراد بعثته من العراق بسبب التوتر والصراعات في الشرق الأوسط.
وقال المصدر أن مهمة حلف شمال الأطلسي غير قتالية واستشارية، وستعود بمجرد انتهاء الحرب واستقرار الأوضاع الأمنية في العراق.
في غضون ذلك، أعلنت سويسرا، أنها لن تصدر تراخيص للشركات لتصدير أسلحة إلى الولايات المتحدة بسبب الهجمات المستمرة على إيران، مشيرة إلى حيادها.
وذكرت الحكومة في بيان: «لا يمكن السماح بتصدير عتاد حربي إلى الدول المنخرطة في الصراع المسلح الدولي مع إيران طوال مدة الصراع»، مضيفة: «لا يمكن حالياً السماح بتصدير عتاد حربي إلى الولايات المتحدة».
U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO today (Friday), describing it as "cowardly and hollow forces."
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Without the United States of America, NATO is a paper tiger!" adding, "They didn't want to join the fight to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."
He emphasized: "Now, after we have won the battle militarily, with no risk to them, they complain about the high oil prices they will be forced to pay, but they don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which is a simple military maneuver, and the only reason for the high oil prices."
He continued: "It's a very simple task for them to do, with very little risk. They are cowards, and we will remember that."
On another note, a senior security source revealed to the Iraqi News Agency "INA" that NATO has begun withdrawing its mission personnel from Iraq due to tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.
The source stated that NATO's mission is non-combat and advisory, and it will return once the war is over and security conditions stabilize in Iraq.
Meanwhile, Switzerland announced that it will not issue licenses for companies to export weapons to the United States due to ongoing attacks on Iran, citing its neutrality.
The government stated in a statement: "It is not permissible to export military equipment to countries engaged in armed conflict with Iran for the duration of the conflict," adding, "Currently, it is not permissible to export military equipment to the United States."