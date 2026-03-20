شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الجمعة) هجوماً لاذعاً على حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو» ووصفه بـ«الجبناء والقوات الجوفاء».


وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال: «بدون الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، الناتو هو نمر من ورق!»، مضيفاً: «لم يرغبوا في الانضمام إلى المعركة لمنع إيران من الحصول على سلاح نووي».


وشدد بالقول: «الآن، بعد أن فزنا بالمعركة عسكرياً، بدون أي خطر عليهم، يشكون من أسعار النفط المرتفعة التي سيجبرون على دفعها، ولكنهم لا يريدون المساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، وهي مناورة عسكرية بسيطة، وهي السبب الوحيد وراء أسعار النفط المرتفعة».


وتابع: «مهمة بسيطة جداً ليقوموا بها، وبمخاطرة ضئيلة للغاية. إنهم جبناء، وسوف نتذكر ذلك».


من جهة ثانية، كشف مصدر أمني ⁠كبير ‌لوكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع» بأن حلف شمال ⁠الأطلسي (الناتو)، بدأ في سحب أفراد بعثته ​من العراق بسبب التوتر والصراعات ⁠في الشرق ​الأوسط.


وقال ​المصدر أن مهمة ‌حلف شمال ​الأطلسي غير ⁠قتالية واستشارية، وستعود ​بمجرد ⁠انتهاء ‌الحرب واستقرار الأوضاع الأمنية ‌في العراق.


في غضون ذلك، أعلنت سويسرا، أنها لن تصدر تراخيص للشركات لتصدير أسلحة إلى الولايات المتحدة بسبب الهجمات المستمرة على إيران، مشيرة إلى حيادها.


وذكرت الحكومة في بيان: «لا يمكن السماح بتصدير عتاد حربي إلى الدول المنخرطة في الصراع المسلح الدولي مع إيران طوال مدة الصراع»، مضيفة: «لا يمكن حالياً السماح بتصدير عتاد حربي إلى الولايات المتحدة».