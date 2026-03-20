U.S. President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on NATO today (Friday), describing it as "cowardly and hollow forces."



Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "Without the United States of America, NATO is a paper tiger!" adding, "They didn't want to join the fight to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."



He emphasized: "Now, after we have won the battle militarily, with no risk to them, they complain about the high oil prices they will be forced to pay, but they don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which is a simple military maneuver, and the only reason for the high oil prices."



He continued: "It's a very simple task for them to do, with very little risk. They are cowards, and we will remember that."



On another note, a senior security source revealed to the Iraqi News Agency "INA" that NATO has begun withdrawing its mission personnel from Iraq due to tensions and conflicts in the Middle East.



The source stated that NATO's mission is non-combat and advisory, and it will return once the war is over and security conditions stabilize in Iraq.



Meanwhile, Switzerland announced that it will not issue licenses for companies to export weapons to the United States due to ongoing attacks on Iran, citing its neutrality.



The government stated in a statement: "It is not permissible to export military equipment to countries engaged in armed conflict with Iran for the duration of the conflict," adding, "Currently, it is not permissible to export military equipment to the United States."