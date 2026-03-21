أظهرت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن الميزان التجاري السعودي سجل فائضاً قدره 52.4 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع 2025، محققاً نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 26%.
3 % زيادة للصادرات النفطية
ووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية للمملكة خلال الربع الرابع بنسبة 8% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، لتصل إلى نحو 300.1 مليار ريال، كما ارتفعت قيمة الواردات السلعية بنسبة 5% لتبلغ 247.7 مليار ريال.
يُذكر أن الصادرات النفطية ارتفعت بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة لتصل إلى 202.6 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفعت الصادرات غير النفطية بنسبة 19% إلى 97.5 مليار ريال، وذلك مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.
وكانت نتائج نشرة التجارة الدولية الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، قد كشفت أداءً إيجابياً وملحوظاً لقطاع التجارة السلعية خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025.
ارتفاع الصادرات السلعية
وسجلت الصادرات السلعية الكلية ارتفاعاً، مدعومة بشكل خاص بالنمو الكبير في الصادرات غير النفطية وإعادة التصدير، مما أسهم في تعزيز الفائض بالميزان التجاري للمملكة.
وسجلت الصادرات غير النفطية (شاملة إعادة التصدير) ارتفاعاً قوياً بنسبة 19.4 % في الربع الثالث 2025، مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام السابق.
ويُعزى هذا الارتفاع بشكل أساسي، إلى قفزة هائلة في قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها التي ارتفعت بنسبة 69.6 % في الفترة نفسها، مدفوعة بارتفاع «الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزائها» بنسبة 135.5 %، حيث تمثل هذه الفئة 61.8 % من إجمالي إعادة التصدير.
وإجمالاً، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الكلية للمملكة بنسبة 9.5 % عن الربع الثالث 2024، مع ارتفاع في الصادرات النفطية بنسبة 5.5 %.
The data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the Saudi trade balance recorded a surplus of 52.4 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of 26%.
3% Increase in Oil Exports
According to the data, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased by 8% during the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, reaching approximately 300.1 billion riyals. The value of merchandise imports also rose by 5% to reach 247.7 billion riyals.
It is noteworthy that oil exports increased by 3% during the period to reach 202.6 billion riyals, while non-oil exports rose by 19% to 97.5 billion riyals, compared to the same period in 2024.
The results of the International Trade Bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics revealed a positive and significant performance for the merchandise trade sector during the third quarter of 2025.
Increase in Merchandise Exports
Total merchandise exports recorded an increase, particularly supported by significant growth in non-oil exports and re-exports, which contributed to enhancing the surplus in the Kingdom's trade balance.
Non-oil exports (including re-exports) recorded a strong increase of 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year.
This increase is primarily attributed to a massive jump in the value of re-exported goods, which rose by 69.6% during the same period, driven by an increase in "machines, devices, and electrical equipment and their parts" by 135.5%, representing 61.8% of total re-exports.
Overall, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased by 9.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024, with oil exports rising by 5.5%.