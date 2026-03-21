أظهرت البيانات الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، أن الميزان التجاري السعودي سجل فائضاً قدره 52.4 مليار ريال خلال الربع الرابع 2025، محققاً نمواً سنوياً بنسبة 26%.


3 % زيادة للصادرات النفطية


ووفقاً للبيانات، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الإجمالية للمملكة خلال الربع الرابع بنسبة 8% مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024، لتصل إلى نحو 300.1 مليار ريال، كما ارتفعت قيمة الواردات السلعية بنسبة 5% لتبلغ 247.7 مليار ريال.


يُذكر أن الصادرات النفطية ارتفعت بنسبة 3% خلال الفترة لتصل إلى 202.6 مليار ريال، فيما ارتفعت الصادرات غير النفطية بنسبة 19% إلى 97.5 مليار ريال، وذلك مقارنة بنفس الفترة من عام 2024.


وكانت نتائج نشرة التجارة الدولية الصادرة عن الهيئة العامة للإحصاء، قد كشفت أداءً إيجابياً وملحوظاً لقطاع التجارة السلعية خلال الربع الثالث من عام 2025.


ارتفاع الصادرات السلعية


وسجلت الصادرات السلعية الكلية ارتفاعاً، مدعومة بشكل خاص بالنمو الكبير في الصادرات غير النفطية وإعادة التصدير، مما أسهم في تعزيز الفائض بالميزان التجاري للمملكة.


وسجلت الصادرات غير النفطية (شاملة إعادة التصدير) ارتفاعاً قوياً بنسبة 19.4 % في الربع الثالث 2025، مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام السابق.


ويُعزى هذا الارتفاع بشكل أساسي، إلى قفزة هائلة في قيمة السلع المعاد تصديرها التي ارتفعت بنسبة 69.6 % في الفترة نفسها، مدفوعة بارتفاع «الآلات والأجهزة والمعدات الكهربائية وأجزائها» بنسبة 135.5 %، حيث تمثل هذه الفئة 61.8 % من إجمالي إعادة التصدير.


وإجمالاً، ارتفعت الصادرات السلعية الكلية للمملكة بنسبة 9.5 % عن الربع الثالث 2024، مع ارتفاع في الصادرات النفطية بنسبة 5.5 %.