The data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed that the Saudi trade balance recorded a surplus of 52.4 billion riyals during the fourth quarter of 2025, achieving an annual growth rate of 26%.



3% Increase in Oil Exports



According to the data, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased by 8% during the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2024, reaching approximately 300.1 billion riyals. The value of merchandise imports also rose by 5% to reach 247.7 billion riyals.



It is noteworthy that oil exports increased by 3% during the period to reach 202.6 billion riyals, while non-oil exports rose by 19% to 97.5 billion riyals, compared to the same period in 2024.



The results of the International Trade Bulletin issued by the General Authority for Statistics revealed a positive and significant performance for the merchandise trade sector during the third quarter of 2025.



Increase in Merchandise Exports



Total merchandise exports recorded an increase, particularly supported by significant growth in non-oil exports and re-exports, which contributed to enhancing the surplus in the Kingdom's trade balance.



Non-oil exports (including re-exports) recorded a strong increase of 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year.



This increase is primarily attributed to a massive jump in the value of re-exported goods, which rose by 69.6% during the same period, driven by an increase in "machines, devices, and electrical equipment and their parts" by 135.5%, representing 61.8% of total re-exports.



Overall, the total merchandise exports of the Kingdom increased by 9.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024, with oil exports rising by 5.5%.