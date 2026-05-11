كشف بنك مورغان ستانلي أن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز حتى شهر يونيو القادم سيضغط على هوامش الأمان التي تكبح الارتفاعات القياسية لأسعار النفط.


وأشار البنك إلى أن الأسعار قد تراوح بين 130 و150 دولاراً للبرميل بعد يوليو القادم.


سيناريو أساسي


ويتمثل السيناريو الأساسي لمورغان ستانلي في إعادة فتح هرمز قبل أن تضطر الولايات المتحدة إلى تقليص صادراتها وعودة ارتفاع واردات الصين، وهو ما سيدفع الأسعار إلى 110 دولارات للبرميل خلال الربع الثاني من هذا العام، و100 دولار في الربع الثالث، و90 دولاراً الربع الأخير، مع بقاء التوقعات دون تغيير.


أما إذا امتد الإغلاق إلى أواخر يونيو أو حتى يوليو القادمين فقد تصل الأسعار إلى ما بين 130 و150 دولاراً.


توقعات الأسواق


وتشير التوقعات إلى أن أسواق النفط ستفقد مليار برميل أخرى حتى نهاية 2026، حتى لو أعيد فتح مضيق هرمز مباشرة بسبب الوقت الذي تحتاجه الحقول لإعادة التشغيل، وإصلاح المصافي، ووصول ناقلات النفط إلى وجهاتها.


يأتي ذلك فيما رفعت وكالة «فيتش» توقعاتها لأسعار النفط والغاز خلال عامي 2026 و2027، في ظل استمرار تداعيات الحرب مع إيران وتعطل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز لفترة أطول من المتوقع.


وأوضحت الوكالة أن تقديراتها الجديدة تستند إلى افتراض استمرار الإغلاق الفعلي لمضيق هرمز حتى شهر يوليو القادم.


وتوقعت الوكالة أن تراوح أسعار خام برنت بين 100 و110 دولارات للبرميل خلال الفترة من مايو إلى يوليو، قبل أن تتراجع إلى نحو 70 دولاراً بحلول سبتمبر مع عودة الإمدادات تدريجياً واستقرار الأسواق.