The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, announced that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a sharp increase in energy and fertilizer prices, and therefore the strait must be fully reopened without restrictions.



Guterres said at a press conference in Nairobi: "We are witnessing a sharp rise in prices due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and therefore we see it as extremely necessary to open it fully and without restrictions. We have called on both sides to do so, and this is the only way to bring energy and fertilizer prices back to pre-war levels, which are essential for countries like Kenya."



Undermining the Economy



According to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, several countries are facing the risk of a food crisis due to a shortage of fertilizers.



Guterres emphasized, saying: "The planting season will arrive, and without fertilizers, we can imagine that we will face a serious problem with food security next year; therefore, opening the Strait of Hormuz without restrictions is crucial for the benefit of the entire international community."



He added: "It makes no sense for a conflict between several countries to have an impact that undermines the global economy."