أعلن الأمين العام لـ«الأمم المتحدة» أنطونيو غوتيريش أن إغلاق مضيق هرمز أدى إلى ارتفاع حاد في أسعار الطاقة والأسمدة، لذا يجب إعادة فتح المضيق بالكامل دون قيود.


وقال غوتيريش في مؤتمر صحافي في نيروبي: «نشهد ارتفاعاً حاداً في الأسعار نتيجة إغلاق مضيق هرمز، ولذلك نرى أنه من الضروري للغاية فتحه بالكامل ودون قيود، وقد دعونا كلا الجانبين إلى القيام بذلك، وهذه هي الطريقة الوحيدة لإعادة أسعار الطاقة والأسمدة إلى مستويات ما قبل الحرب، وهي ضرورية لدول مثل كينيا».


تقويض الاقتصاد


وبحسب الأمين العام لـ«الأمم المتحدة»، يواجه عدد من الدول خطر أزمة غذائية بسبب نقص الأسمدة.


وأكد غوتيريش قائلاً: «سيحل موسم الزراعة، وبدون الأسمدة يمكننا أن نتخيل أننا سنواجه العام القادم مشكلة خطيرة في الأمن الغذائي؛ لذا فإن فتح مضيق هرمز دون قيود أمرٌ بالغ الأهمية لمصلحة المجتمع الدولي بأسره».


وأضاف: «لا معنى لأن يكون لصراع بين عدد من الدول تأثير يؤدي إلى تقويض الاقتصاد العالمي».