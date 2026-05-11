The Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, Engineer Khalil bin Salama, inspected a number of industrial facilities in the Jazan region, and during the field tour, he reviewed the operational processes and production capacities in those factories, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the growth of the industrial sector in various regions of the Kingdom.



He confirmed that the Jazan region represents a fundamental support for industrial development in the Kingdom due to its strategic location and logistical and investment components, in addition to the diversity of its industrial activities. He pointed out that the industrial facilities in the region enjoy qualitative production capabilities that support the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and contribute to increasing non-oil Saudi exports in line with the targets of Vision 2030.



During the visit, he reviewed the production lines in the factories and the latest manufacturing technologies they adopt, and listened to a detailed presentation from the factory officials about their expansion and development plans, as well as the most prominent initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and promote local content.



This tour is part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to stimulate industrial investments and enhance direct communication with investors to address any challenges that may face the growth and expansion of their projects, contributing to supporting the growth of the industrial sector and expanding its production base in all regions of the Kingdom.