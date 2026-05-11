تفقد نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون الصناعة المهندس خليل بن سلمة عدداً من المنشآت الصناعية في منطقة جازان، واطلع خلال الجولة الميدانية على العمليات التشغيلية والقدرات الإنتاجية في تلك المصانع، وذلك في إطار جهود الوزارة لتعزيز نمو القطاع الصناعي في مختلف مناطق المملكة.


وأكّد أن منطقة جازان تمثل رافداً أساسياً لدعم التنمية الصناعية في المملكة؛ لما تمتلكه من موقع إستراتيجي ومقومات لوجستية واستثمارية، إضافة إلى تنوع أنشطتها الصناعية، مشيراً إلى أن المنشآت الصناعية في المنطقة تتمتع بقدرات إنتاجية نوعية تدعم مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للصناعة، وتسهم في زيادة الصادرات السعودية غير النفطية بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


واطلع خلال الزيارة على خطوط الإنتاج في المصانع، وأحدث تقنيات التصنيع التي تتبناها، واستمع إلى عرضٍ مفصل من مسؤولي المصانع حول خطط التوسع والتطوير، وأبرز المبادرات لرفع الكفاءة التشغيلية، وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي.


تأتي هذه الجولة ضمن جهود وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية المستمرة لتحفيز الاستثمارات الصناعية، وتعزيز التواصل المباشر مع المستثمرين؛ لمعالجة أي تحديات قد تواجه نمو وتوسع مشروعاتهم، بما يسهم في دعم نمو القطاع الصناعي وتوسيع قاعدته الإنتاجية في كافة مناطق المملكة.