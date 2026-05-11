The Prince of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, hosted today in his office at the emirate the annual ceremony for the emirate and the operational plan for the year 2026. In his speech during the ceremony, he praised the integration and positive spirit that prevail among various sectors and entities in the region, as well as the distinguished initiatives, affirming his continuous follow-up on everyone's performance.

He emphasized the importance of not tolerating any shortcomings or breaches of responsibility, while also directing to expedite the implementation of the strategic performance monitoring mechanism, and to prioritize promotions and improving the job status of outstanding male and female employees.

He stated: "Today we stand to witness the fruits of your dedication, and we celebrate you and your achievements," affirming that measuring and identifying performance gaps, opportunities for improvement, and extracting results are among the most important success criteria; thus, we are keen on monitoring and measuring performance, involving government entities, and supporting their efforts, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as the journey is one, and its goal is to serve the nation and the citizen, pointing out that the stages of transformation require a high level of commitment from everyone, firmness, and concerted efforts.

The annual ceremony, held under the slogan "Vision and Impact," featured a visual presentation of the emirate's achievements during the year 2025, which included the achievement of many strategic indicators of the emirate's targets, in addition to what was accomplished in the field of strategic partnerships and enhancing operational processes within the emirate.

This was followed by a presentation on the most prominent developmental indicators in the region during the year 2025, and what has been achieved through the integration between government sectors, enhancing investment, development, tourism, heritage opportunities, and humanizing cities, as well as the indicators achieved in the fields of education, the non-profit sector, and service sectors.

At the end of the ceremony, the Prince of Al-Baha Region honored the distinguished departments and employees during the year 2025, as well as the employees who were retired from the emirate's staff.