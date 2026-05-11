بتوجيه من مستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ومتابعة نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، نظّم مكتب إدارة مشاريع الحج (Haj PMO) ببرنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ورشة عمل القادة الميدانيين لموسم حج 1447هـ.
وتهدف الورشة إلى تعزيز التكامل والمواءمة بين القيادات الميدانية، ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والتواصل المباشر بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يسهم في دعم العمل الاستباقي، وتسريع معالجة التحديات التشغيلية، وتحقيق أعلى مستويات الجاهزية والتكامل في خدمة ضيوف بيت الله الحرام.
وتأتي هذه الورشة امتداداً لما حققته النسخة السابقة من أثر ملموس، بوصفها إحدى المبادرات التي تجمع القيادات الميدانية قبل الموسم تحت مظلة واحدة؛ إذ أسهمت في تعزيز الانسجام الميداني، وتسريع اتخاذ القرار، وتطوير قنوات التواصل المباشر بين القادة، إلى جانب بناء فهم مشترك للأدوار والمسؤوليات والتحديات التشغيلية؛ مما انعكس إيجاباً على كفاءة الأداء الميداني خلال موسم الحج.
Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Hajj Project Management Office (Haj PMO) within the Guests of the Most Merciful Program organized a workshop for field leaders for the Hajj season of 1447 AH.
The workshop aims to enhance integration and alignment among field leaders, improve the efficiency of coordination and direct communication between relevant entities, contributing to proactive work, accelerating the resolution of operational challenges, and achieving the highest levels of readiness and integration in serving the guests of the Sacred House of Allah.
This workshop comes as a continuation of the tangible impact achieved by the previous edition, as it is one of the initiatives that brings together field leaders before the season under one umbrella; it has contributed to enhancing field harmony, accelerating decision-making, and developing direct communication channels among leaders, in addition to building a shared understanding of roles, responsibilities, and operational challenges; which positively reflected on the efficiency of field performance during the Hajj season.