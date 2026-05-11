Under the guidance of the Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Emir of the Makkah Region, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, the Hajj Project Management Office (Haj PMO) within the Guests of the Most Merciful Program organized a workshop for field leaders for the Hajj season of 1447 AH.

The workshop aims to enhance integration and alignment among field leaders, improve the efficiency of coordination and direct communication between relevant entities, contributing to proactive work, accelerating the resolution of operational challenges, and achieving the highest levels of readiness and integration in serving the guests of the Sacred House of Allah.

This workshop comes as a continuation of the tangible impact achieved by the previous edition, as it is one of the initiatives that brings together field leaders before the season under one umbrella; it has contributed to enhancing field harmony, accelerating decision-making, and developing direct communication channels among leaders, in addition to building a shared understanding of roles, responsibilities, and operational challenges; which positively reflected on the efficiency of field performance during the Hajj season.