The Deputy Emir of the Medina region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, confirmed that the date palm sector is one of the vital sectors that represents economic, agricultural, and heritage value for the region, and it receives significant support and attention from the wise leadership as part of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 aimed at developing the agricultural sector and enhancing food security.

This came during his chairing of the meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Development of the Date Palm Sector in the region, with the attendance of committee members from relevant authorities.

He pointed out the importance of continuing to develop the date palm sector system and improving its efficiency; which contributes to enhancing the quality of national products and increasing their competitiveness in local and global markets, in addition to supporting farmers and stimulating investment opportunities related to the sector.

During the meeting, he reviewed the most prominent statistics and indicators related to the date palm sector in the region, as well as the growth the sector is witnessing in the fields of production, marketing, and manufacturing, in addition to reviewing initiatives and programs aimed at developing it and enhancing its competitiveness.

The meeting discussed several topics related to the development of the date palm sector and the available investment opportunities; which contribute to supporting agricultural development goals and improving the quality of national products.