أكد نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، أن قطاع التمور يُعد من القطاعات الحيوية التي تمثل قيمة اقتصادية وزراعية وتراثية للمنطقة، ويحظى بدعم واهتمام كبيرين من القيادة الرشيدة ضمن مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 الرامية إلى تنمية القطاع الزراعي وتعزيز الأمن الغذائي.

جاء ذلك خلال رئاسة سموه اجتماع اللجنة العليا لتنمية قطاع التمور بالمنطقة، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

وأشار إلى أهمية مواصلة تطوير منظومة قطاع التمور ورفع كفاءتها؛ بما يسهم في تعزيز جودة المنتجات الوطنية وزيادة تنافسيتها في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية، إلى جانب دعم المزارعين وتحفيز الفرص الاستثمارية المرتبطة بالقطاع.

واطّلع خلال الاجتماع على أبرز الإحصاءات والمؤشرات المتعلقة بقطاع التمور في المنطقة، وما يشهده القطاع من نمو في مجالات الإنتاج والتسويق والتصنيع، إضافة إلى استعراض المبادرات والبرامج الهادفة إلى تطويره وتعزيز تنافسيته.

وناقش الاجتماع عدداً من الموضوعات ذات الصلة بتنمية قطاع التمور والفرص الاستثمارية المتاحة؛ بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات التنمية الزراعية ورفع جودة المنتجات الوطنية.