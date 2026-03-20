أعلن المدير التنفيذي لوكالة الطاقة الدولية فاتح بيرول، أن استئناف إمدادات النفط والغاز من منطقة الخليج قد يستغرق مدة لا تقل عن ستة أشهر، محذراً من أن العالم يواجه أعنف أزمة طاقة في التاريخ.


وقال بيرول لصحيفة «فاينانشيال تايمز» اليوم: «إن الحرب التي تجتاح المنطقة تمثل أكبر تهديد لأمن الطاقة العالمي». وأشار إلى أن عملية استعادة التدفقات الطبيعية ستستغرق وقتاً طويلاً نتيجة الأضرار التي لحقت بالبنية التحتية.


وأضاف: «بعض منشآت الطاقة ستستغرق ستة أشهر لاستئناف عملياتها، بينما سيستغرق البعض الآخر وقتاً أطول بكثير».


حجم الاضطراب


وأوضح بيرول أن الأسواق والسياسيين يقللون من حجم الاضطراب الحالي، مؤكداً أن الاعتماد على تدابير جانب العرض وحدها، مثل سحب الاحتياطيات الإستراتيجية، لن يكون كافياً لاستقرار الأسواق. ودعا إلى اتخاذ إجراءات فورية لخفض الطلب العالمي على الوقود.


وتأتي هذه التصريحات بعد يوم واحد من الهجمات المتبادلة التي استهدفت منشآت طاقة حيوية في حقل «بارس الجنوبي» بإيران ومنشآت نفطية في دول الخليج وإسرائيل؛ ما أدى إلى تعطل ممرات الشحن الحيوية وتوقف نحو 10% من إمدادات النفط العالمية.