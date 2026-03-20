كشفت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عرض على الولايات المتحدة التوقف عن تزويد إيران بمعلومات استخباراتية بشأن مواقع عسكرية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، مقابل أن توقف واشنطن تزويد أوكرانيا بمعلومات استخباراتية ضد روسيا.


ونقلت المجلة عن مصدرين قولهما: إن المبعوث الروسي كيريل دميترييف قدم العرض الروسي إلى المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر خلال اجتماع في ميامي بالولايات المتحدة، لكن أمريكا رفضت العرض الروسي.


وأفادت المجلة بأن دبلوماسياً أوروبياً وصف المقترح الروسي بأنه «شائن»، لكن دبلوماسياً آخر أشار إلى قول الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في يناير الماضي إن ثلثي المعلومات الاستخباراتية التي تحصل عليها أوكرانيا تقدمها فرنسا.


ويتناقض العرض الذي تتحدث عنه المجلة الأمريكية مع نفى الكرملين بشكل قاطع ما ورد في تقارير صحفية أمريكية تحدثت عن تقديم موسكو مساعدات استخباراتية وعسكرية لطهران.


وجاء النفي في وقت تتزايد فيه الاتهامات الغربية لروسيا بتعزيز تعاونها مع طهران، ما يثير مخاوف جدية من اتساع رقعة الصراع وتعقيد موازين القوى في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.


وتصدر الحديث عن الدعم العسكري الروسي لإيران المشهد السياسي بعد أن وصفت موسكو هذه الادعاءات بأنها "أخبار كاذبة". وأكد المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية ديمتري بيسكوف، (الأربعاء) الماضي، أن ما ورد في التقرير "لا أساس له من الصحة"، رافضاً جملة وتفصيلاً الاتهامات التي تشير إلى دعم موسكو لطهران في عملياتها العسكرية.


وكانت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال نقلت (الثلاثاء) عن مصادر مطلعة أن روسيا وسّعت نطاق تعاونها العسكري والاستخباراتي مع إيران. ووفقاً للصحيفة، شمل الدعم العسكري الروسي لإيران تزويد طهران بصور أقمار صناعية وتقنيات محسّنة للطائرات المسيّرة، بهدف تعزيز قدرتها على استهداف القوات الأمريكية في المنطقة. وتضمن هذا الدعم مكونات متطورة لطائرات "شاهد" المعدلة، والتي تتيح تحسين أنظمة الاتصال والملاحة ودقة الاستهداف.