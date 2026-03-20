Politico magazine revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the United States to stop providing Iran with intelligence information regarding American military sites in the Middle East, in exchange for Washington to cease supplying Ukraine with intelligence information against Russia.



The magazine reported from two sources that Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev presented the Russian offer to American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during a meeting in Miami, but America rejected the Russian offer.



The magazine stated that a European diplomat described the Russian proposal as "shameful," but another diplomat pointed out that French President Emmanuel Macron said last January that two-thirds of the intelligence information received by Ukraine is provided by France.



The offer discussed by the American magazine contrasts sharply with the Kremlin's firm denial of reports from American media that spoke about Moscow providing intelligence and military assistance to Tehran.



This denial came at a time when Western accusations against Russia of enhancing its cooperation with Tehran are increasing, raising serious concerns about the widening of the conflict and complicating the balance of power in the Middle East.



The discussion of Russian military support for Iran has taken center stage in the political scene after Moscow described these allegations as "fake news." Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed last Wednesday that what was mentioned in the report "is baseless," categorically rejecting all accusations suggesting Moscow's support for Tehran in its military operations.



The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources, that Russia has expanded the scope of its military and intelligence cooperation with Iran. According to the newspaper, Russian military support for Iran included providing Tehran with satellite images and enhanced drone technologies, aimed at boosting its ability to target American forces in the region. This support included advanced components for modified "Shahed" drones, which allow for improved communication and navigation systems and targeting accuracy.