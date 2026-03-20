كشفت مجلة «بوليتيكو» أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين عرض على الولايات المتحدة التوقف عن تزويد إيران بمعلومات استخباراتية بشأن مواقع عسكرية أمريكية في الشرق الأوسط، مقابل أن توقف واشنطن تزويد أوكرانيا بمعلومات استخباراتية ضد روسيا.
ونقلت المجلة عن مصدرين قولهما: إن المبعوث الروسي كيريل دميترييف قدم العرض الروسي إلى المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر خلال اجتماع في ميامي بالولايات المتحدة، لكن أمريكا رفضت العرض الروسي.
وأفادت المجلة بأن دبلوماسياً أوروبياً وصف المقترح الروسي بأنه «شائن»، لكن دبلوماسياً آخر أشار إلى قول الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في يناير الماضي إن ثلثي المعلومات الاستخباراتية التي تحصل عليها أوكرانيا تقدمها فرنسا.
ويتناقض العرض الذي تتحدث عنه المجلة الأمريكية مع نفى الكرملين بشكل قاطع ما ورد في تقارير صحفية أمريكية تحدثت عن تقديم موسكو مساعدات استخباراتية وعسكرية لطهران.
وجاء النفي في وقت تتزايد فيه الاتهامات الغربية لروسيا بتعزيز تعاونها مع طهران، ما يثير مخاوف جدية من اتساع رقعة الصراع وتعقيد موازين القوى في منطقة الشرق الأوسط.
وتصدر الحديث عن الدعم العسكري الروسي لإيران المشهد السياسي بعد أن وصفت موسكو هذه الادعاءات بأنها "أخبار كاذبة". وأكد المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية ديمتري بيسكوف، (الأربعاء) الماضي، أن ما ورد في التقرير "لا أساس له من الصحة"، رافضاً جملة وتفصيلاً الاتهامات التي تشير إلى دعم موسكو لطهران في عملياتها العسكرية.
وكانت صحيفة وول ستريت جورنال نقلت (الثلاثاء) عن مصادر مطلعة أن روسيا وسّعت نطاق تعاونها العسكري والاستخباراتي مع إيران. ووفقاً للصحيفة، شمل الدعم العسكري الروسي لإيران تزويد طهران بصور أقمار صناعية وتقنيات محسّنة للطائرات المسيّرة، بهدف تعزيز قدرتها على استهداف القوات الأمريكية في المنطقة. وتضمن هذا الدعم مكونات متطورة لطائرات "شاهد" المعدلة، والتي تتيح تحسين أنظمة الاتصال والملاحة ودقة الاستهداف.
Politico magazine revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the United States to stop providing Iran with intelligence information regarding American military sites in the Middle East, in exchange for Washington to cease supplying Ukraine with intelligence information against Russia.
The magazine reported from two sources that Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev presented the Russian offer to American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during a meeting in Miami, but America rejected the Russian offer.
The magazine stated that a European diplomat described the Russian proposal as "shameful," but another diplomat pointed out that French President Emmanuel Macron said last January that two-thirds of the intelligence information received by Ukraine is provided by France.
The offer discussed by the American magazine contrasts sharply with the Kremlin's firm denial of reports from American media that spoke about Moscow providing intelligence and military assistance to Tehran.
This denial came at a time when Western accusations against Russia of enhancing its cooperation with Tehran are increasing, raising serious concerns about the widening of the conflict and complicating the balance of power in the Middle East.
The discussion of Russian military support for Iran has taken center stage in the political scene after Moscow described these allegations as "fake news." Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed last Wednesday that what was mentioned in the report "is baseless," categorically rejecting all accusations suggesting Moscow's support for Tehran in its military operations.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing informed sources, that Russia has expanded the scope of its military and intelligence cooperation with Iran. According to the newspaper, Russian military support for Iran included providing Tehran with satellite images and enhanced drone technologies, aimed at boosting its ability to target American forces in the region. This support included advanced components for modified "Shahed" drones, which allow for improved communication and navigation systems and targeting accuracy.