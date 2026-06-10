أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الأربعاء) تعطيل ناقلة ترفع علم بالاو «سيتيبيلو» بعد رفضها الامتثال للأوامر.
وقالت القيادة المركزية في بيان: عند الساعة 11:14 مساءً أمس، عطّلت القوات الأمريكية ناقلة نفط في خليج عُمان لليوم الثاني على التوالي، بعد أن انتهكت سفينة أخرى الحصار القائم عبر محاولة نقل النفط من إيران، مضيفة: تم تعطيل الناقلة التي ترفع علم بالاو «سيتيبيلو» أثناء عبورها خليج عُمان.
وأوضح البيان أن طائرة أمريكية أطلقت ذخائر دقيقة على غرفة محرك السفينة بعد أن فشل الطاقم مراراً في الامتثال لتوجيهات القوات الأمريكية، مبيناً أن القوات عطّلت ثماني سفن لم تلتزم بالتعليمات، وأعادت توجيه 134 سفينة التزمت بالضوابط، فيما سمحت لـ42 سفينة تحمل مساعدات إنسانية بالمرور منذ بدء الحصار في 13 أبريل.
وفي السياق ذاته، دانت وزارة الخارجية الهندية، قبل قليل، بشدة الهجوم الذي استهدف سفينة الشحن «سيتيبيلو» قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، معربة عن قلقها من استمرار الهجمات على السفن في المنطقة.
وأكدت الوزارة إنقاذ 21 هندياً من أفراد طاقم السفينة البالغ عددهم 24 شخصاً، فيما لا يزال ثلاثة منهم في عداد المفقودين، لافتة إلى أن استمرار الهجمات على السفن في المنطقة أمر مثير للقلق، ويُعد نتيجة مباشرة للنزاع الدائر فيها.
وجددت الوزارة دعوتها إلى خفض التصعيد فوراً، واستكمال المفاوضات الجارية للتوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي.
وذكرت سفارة الهند في مسقط، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أنها تتابع حادثاً يتعلق بسفينة قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، مؤكدة أنها على تواصل مستمر مع السلطات المحلية لمتابعة تطورات الموقف.
وأشارت إلى أنها تلقت معلومات عن وقوع حادثة لسفينة في المياه القريبة من سواحل السلطنة، مؤكدة أنها تراقب الوضع وتنسق مع الجهات المختصة.
ولم تكشف السفارة تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الحادثة أو هوية السفينة المعنية، لكنها أكدت أنها ستقدم مزيداً من المعلومات فور توفرها.
The U.S. Central Command announced today (Wednesday) the disabling of the Palauan-flagged tanker "Citybello" after it refused to comply with orders.
The Central Command stated in a statement: At 11:14 PM yesterday, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day, after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transfer oil from Iran. It added: The Palauan-flagged tanker "Citybello" was disabled while crossing the Gulf of Oman.
The statement clarified that a U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions at the ship's engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with U.S. forces' directives, noting that the forces disabled eight vessels that did not adhere to the instructions and redirected 134 vessels that complied with the regulations, while allowing 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass since the blockade began on April 13.
In the same context, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs strongly condemned the attack that targeted the cargo ship "Citybello" off the coast of Oman, expressing concern over the continued attacks on vessels in the region.
The ministry confirmed the rescue of 21 Indians from the ship's crew of 24, while three of them are still missing, pointing out that the ongoing attacks on vessels in the region are concerning and are a direct result of the ongoing conflict there.
The ministry renewed its call for an immediate de-escalation and the completion of ongoing negotiations to reach a diplomatic solution.
The Indian Embassy in Muscat mentioned, via its account on the "X" platform, that it is following up on an incident involving a ship off the coast of Oman, confirming that it is in continuous contact with local authorities to monitor developments in the situation.
It indicated that it had received information about an incident involving a ship in the waters near the coast of the Sultanate, confirming that it is monitoring the situation and coordinating with the relevant authorities.
The embassy did not disclose details regarding the nature of the incident or the identity of the ship involved, but it confirmed that it would provide more information as soon as it becomes available.