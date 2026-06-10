أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية اليوم (الأربعاء) تعطيل ناقلة ترفع علم بالاو «سيتيبيلو» بعد رفضها الامتثال للأوامر.


وقالت القيادة المركزية في بيان: عند الساعة 11:14 مساءً أمس، عطّلت القوات الأمريكية ناقلة نفط في خليج عُمان لليوم الثاني على التوالي، بعد أن انتهكت سفينة أخرى الحصار القائم عبر محاولة نقل النفط من إيران، مضيفة: تم تعطيل الناقلة التي ترفع علم بالاو «سيتيبيلو» أثناء عبورها خليج عُمان.


وأوضح البيان أن طائرة أمريكية أطلقت ذخائر دقيقة على غرفة محرك السفينة بعد أن فشل الطاقم مراراً في الامتثال لتوجيهات القوات الأمريكية، مبيناً أن القوات عطّلت ثماني سفن لم تلتزم بالتعليمات، وأعادت توجيه 134 سفينة التزمت بالضوابط، فيما سمحت لـ42 سفينة تحمل مساعدات إنسانية بالمرور منذ بدء الحصار في 13 أبريل.


وفي السياق ذاته، دانت وزارة الخارجية الهندية، قبل قليل، بشدة الهجوم الذي استهدف سفينة الشحن «سيتيبيلو» قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، معربة عن قلقها من استمرار الهجمات على السفن في المنطقة.


وأكدت الوزارة إنقاذ 21 هندياً من أفراد طاقم السفينة البالغ عددهم 24 شخصاً، فيما لا يزال ثلاثة منهم في عداد المفقودين، لافتة إلى أن استمرار الهجمات على السفن في المنطقة أمر مثير للقلق، ويُعد نتيجة مباشرة للنزاع الدائر فيها.


وجددت الوزارة دعوتها إلى خفض التصعيد فوراً، واستكمال المفاوضات الجارية للتوصل إلى حل دبلوماسي.


وذكرت سفارة الهند في مسقط، عبر حسابها على منصة «إكس»، أنها تتابع حادثاً يتعلق بسفينة قبالة سواحل سلطنة عُمان، مؤكدة أنها على تواصل مستمر مع السلطات المحلية لمتابعة تطورات الموقف.


وأشارت إلى أنها تلقت معلومات عن وقوع حادثة لسفينة في المياه القريبة من سواحل السلطنة، مؤكدة أنها تراقب الوضع وتنسق مع الجهات المختصة.


ولم تكشف السفارة تفاصيل بشأن طبيعة الحادثة أو هوية السفينة المعنية، لكنها أكدت أنها ستقدم مزيداً من المعلومات فور توفرها.