تواجه الفنانة السورية سولاف فواخرجي، حملة إلكترونية تتضمن تحريضاً وتهديداً بالقتل بعد مقتل الفنانة هدى شعراوي، على خلفية مواقفها وآرائها المثيرة للجدل.

أحد المنشورات التحريضية.

أحد المنشورات التحريضية.

تحريض مباشر

وتضمن أحد المنشورات المثيرة للجدل صورة للفنانة مرفقة بعبارة تحريضية مباشرة؛ ما دفع جمهورها إلى التعبير عن استنكارهم لهذه الحملات ودعمه لها.

ودعا الكاتب السياسي سامح عسكر عبر حسابه على«X» الجهات الأمنية والمنظمات المعنية إلى التدخل وضبط المسؤولين عن هذه المنشورات، مؤكدًا خطورة التحريض على العنف ضد شخصية عامة.

من جانبها، أعربت فواخرجي عن شكرها لسامح عسكر، واعتبرت هذه الحملات صادرة عن أشخاص يفتقرون إلى الأخلاق والرادع الإنساني، مؤكدة أن مثل هذا الخطاب لا يعكس أي قيمة أو وعي.

وكشف الإعلامي والطبيب المصري خالد منتصر عن تصاعد ملحوظ لحملات التحريض ضد الفنانة السورية في الفترة الأخيرة، واصفًا ما يحدث بـ «عصابات محددة» تستهدفها على خلفية مواقفها الأخيرة.