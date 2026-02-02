The Syrian artist Sulaf Fawakhirji is facing an online campaign that includes incitement and death threats following the murder of artist Huda Sha'arawi, due to her controversial positions and opinions.

Direct Incitement

One of the controversial posts included a picture of the artist accompanied by a direct incitement phrase, prompting her audience to express their condemnation of these campaigns and their support for her.

Political writer Samah Askar called on security agencies and relevant organizations via his account on “X” to intervene and hold accountable those responsible for these posts, emphasizing the danger of incitement to violence against a public figure.

For her part, Fawakhirji expressed her gratitude to Samah Askar and considered these campaigns to be from individuals lacking morals and human deterrence, asserting that such rhetoric does not reflect any value or awareness.

Egyptian media figure and doctor Khaled Montaser revealed a noticeable increase in incitement campaigns against the Syrian artist recently, describing what is happening as “specific gangs” targeting her due to her recent positions.