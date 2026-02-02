هبطت عملة بيتكوين إلى قاع 10 شهور عند 74.546.46 دولار، اليوم، فيما هبطت عملة إيثر إلى أدنى مستوى منذ 22 يونيو عند 2166.79 دولار.


وخيم التراجع على أغلب العملات المشفرة، وتراجعت القيمة السوقية بنسبة 3.68% إلى نحو 2.57 تريليون دولار، منها نحو 1.5 تريليون دولار القيمة السوقية لعملة بيتكوين.


وخسرت عملة بيتكوين أكثر من 14% من قيمتها في أسبوع مع استمرار تراجع شهية المستثمرين نحو الأصول مرتفعة المخاطر.


وتراجعت عملة الريبل (XRP) بنحو 6.8%، وسولانا بنسبة 5.8%، و«بي إن بي» بنسبة 4.96%، وفقاً لبيانات «coinmarketcap».


أسوأ الخسائر


ويأتي التراجع على وقع الانهيارات في أسعار الذهب والفضة، وإعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن المرشح لرئاسة الفيدرالي الأمريكي خلفاً لجيروم باول.


ويأتي الانخفاض في العملات المشفرة في أعقاب اختيار ترمب كيفن وارش لقيادة بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي، مما عزز الدولار الأمريكي، إذ خفف المخاوف بشأن استقلال البنك المركزي.


وكانت أسواق العملات المشفرة قد شهدت واحدة من أسوأ خسائرها اليومية السبت الماضي، إذ تمت تصفية مراكز بأكثر من مليار دولار.