Bitcoin has dropped to a 10-month low at $74,546.46 today, while Ethereum has fallen to its lowest level since June 22 at $2,166.79.



The decline has overshadowed most cryptocurrencies, with the market capitalization dropping by 3.68% to around $2.57 trillion, of which about $1.5 trillion is the market cap of Bitcoin.



Bitcoin has lost more than 14% of its value in a week as investor appetite for high-risk assets continues to decline.



The Ripple (XRP) token fell by about 6.8%, Solana by 5.8%, and Binance Coin (BNB) by 4.96%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.



Worst Losses



The decline comes amid collapses in gold and silver prices, and the announcement by President Donald Trump of his nominee for the presidency of the U.S. Federal Reserve to succeed Jerome Powell.



The drop in cryptocurrencies follows Trump's selection of Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve, which has strengthened the U.S. dollar by easing concerns about the independence of the central bank.



The cryptocurrency markets experienced one of their worst daily losses last Saturday, with positions liquidated totaling over a billion dollars.