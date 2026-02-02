استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض، اليوم (الإثنين)، وزير خارجية جمهورية إثيوبيا الفيدرالية الديمقراطية الدكتور جيديون طيموتيوس.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات، وبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وعدد من الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي.