The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received today (Monday) in Riyadh the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Dr. Gedion Timotheos.

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields, discussed the latest developments in the region, and addressed several topics and issues of mutual interest.

The reception was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.