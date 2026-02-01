بدأت بعض الدول سنّ تشريعات تحد من استخدام الأطفال لمنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وهو اتجاه صحيح متى ما توفرت القدرة على تطبيق هذه التشريعات، فالأطفال يستخدمون أجهزتهم داخل غرفهم الخاصة المغلقة، ويسجلون حساباتهم دون وجود تدقيق حقيقي في صحة بيانات أعمارهم، كما أن بعض الوالدين أحياناً يساعدون أطفالهم على تجاوز قيود التسجيل في تطبيقات مثل تيك توك وسناب شات !

خلال السنوات الماضية بدت ساحة الإنترنت عصيّة على السيطرة، ومع تقدم تقنيات الرصد وسنّ أنظمة النشر الإلكتروني، بدأت الحكومات في ملاحقة التجاوزات والحد منها، لكن ما زالت إشكالية قدرة الأطفال على الوصول إلى استخدامات الإنترنت محل شك وجدل !

وكان من المهم أن يعتمد الكثير من أولياء الأمور على توعية أطفالهم بقواعد وأنظمة استخدام مواقع ومنصات الإنترنت، للحد من وقوعهم في المشكلات؛ فالتوعية إحدى الوسائل في ظل صعوبة السيطرة على السلوكيات خلف الأبواب المغلقة، كان الخوف مما قد يأتي عبر شاشات أجهزتهم، من خلال محادثات الألعاب ومواقع التواصل، فازداد القلق مما قد يدفعهم فضولهم للوصول إليه، خاصة مع انتشار وسائل تخطي حجب المواقع !

في الحقيقة، أصبح القلق أكبر مع انتشار ثقافة الشتم والتخوين والقذف والتشكيك في الذمم والعصبية، وتدني لغة وقيم الحوار في وسائل التواصل، خاصة، في مجالي الرياضة والسياسة، فأثر ذلك في ثقافة التعامل لدى صغار السن مع الآخرين، وبدأت تتأثر قواعد لطالما نشأنا عليها في آداب التعامل والنقاش، خاصة مع من هم أكبر سناً، بل وحتى في بعض المجالس الاجتماعية !

باختصار.. تقييد وصول الأطفال إلى منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وسيلة، لكن الغاية تتحقق بتشديد ضوابط وقوانين صناعة المحتوى وفضاء الإنترنت نفسه، وضبط استخداماته ليكون أكثر أماناً !