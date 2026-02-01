Some countries have begun to enact legislation that limits children's use of social media platforms, which is a correct trend as long as there is the ability to enforce these laws. Children use their devices inside their closed private rooms and create their accounts without any real scrutiny of the validity of their age data. Additionally, some parents sometimes help their children bypass registration restrictions on apps like TikTok and Snapchat!

In recent years, the internet landscape has seemed difficult to control. With the advancement of monitoring technologies and the enactment of electronic publishing systems, governments have started to pursue and limit violations. However, the issue of children's ability to access internet uses remains a topic of doubt and debate!

It has been important for many parents to rely on educating their children about the rules and regulations for using internet sites and platforms to prevent them from falling into problems. Awareness is one of the means in light of the difficulty of controlling behaviors behind closed doors. There has been fear of what might come through the screens of their devices, through gaming chats and social media, leading to increased anxiety about what their curiosity might drive them to reach, especially with the spread of means to bypass website restrictions!

In reality, the anxiety has grown with the spread of a culture of insults, accusations, slander, and doubts about integrity and emotionalism, along with a decline in the language and values of dialogue on social media, especially in the fields of sports and politics. This has affected the culture of interaction among young people with others, and the rules we have long grown up with regarding etiquette in dealing and discussion, especially with those older than us, have begun to be impacted, even in some social gatherings!

In short, restricting children's access to social media platforms is a means, but the goal is achieved by tightening the controls and laws governing content creation and the internet space itself, and regulating its uses to make it safer!