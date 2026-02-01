حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، رقماً قياسياً جديداً بعدما صنع هدفاً خلال فوز فريقه على نيوكاسل يونايتد بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم مساء (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).
وصنع صلاح الهدف الثالث لليفربول، بعدما مرر كرة لزميله فلوريان فيرتز داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها المهاجم الألماني بتسديدة أرضية سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لحارس نيوكاسل في الدقيقة 67.
إنجاز «غير مسبوق»
ووفقاً لشبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، أصبح محمد صلاح أول لاعب في تاريخ البريميرليغ يسجل 10 أهداف ويقدم 10 تمريرات حاسمة أمام خصم واحد، في إنجاز غير مسبوق.
أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم
وشارك صلاح في 24 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 6 أهداف وصنع 6 تمريرات حاسمة، وهو معدل أقل بكثير مقارنة بما قدمه في المواسم الماضية.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, achieved a new record after assisting a goal during his team's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in a match held on Saturday evening at Anfield, as part of the 24th round of the English Premier League (Premier League).
Salah assisted Liverpool's third goal by passing the ball to his teammate Florian Wirtz inside the penalty area, which the German striker converted with a ground shot that found the bottom right corner of Newcastle's goal in the 67th minute.
A "Unprecedented" Achievement
According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists against a single opponent, in an unprecedented achievement.
Salah's Numbers This Season
Salah has participated in 24 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists, a rate much lower compared to what he achieved in previous seasons.