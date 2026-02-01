The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool player, achieved a new record after assisting a goal during his team's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in a match held on Saturday evening at Anfield, as part of the 24th round of the English Premier League (Premier League).

Salah assisted Liverpool's third goal by passing the ball to his teammate Florian Wirtz inside the penalty area, which the German striker converted with a ground shot that found the bottom right corner of Newcastle's goal in the 67th minute.

A "Unprecedented" Achievement

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Mohamed Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score 10 goals and provide 10 assists against a single opponent, in an unprecedented achievement.

Salah's Numbers This Season

Salah has participated in 24 matches wearing the Liverpool jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists, a rate much lower compared to what he achieved in previous seasons.