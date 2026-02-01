حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح، لاعب ليفربول، رقماً قياسياً جديداً بعدما صنع هدفاً خلال فوز فريقه على نيوكاسل يونايتد بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم مساء (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).

وصنع صلاح الهدف الثالث لليفربول، بعدما مرر كرة لزميله فلوريان فيرتز داخل منطقة الجزاء، قابلها المهاجم الألماني بتسديدة أرضية سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لحارس نيوكاسل في الدقيقة 67.

إنجاز «غير مسبوق»

ووفقاً لشبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، أصبح محمد صلاح أول لاعب في تاريخ البريميرليغ يسجل 10 أهداف ويقدم 10 تمريرات حاسمة أمام خصم واحد، في إنجاز غير مسبوق.

أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم

وشارك صلاح في 24 مباراة بقميص ليفربول في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 6 أهداف وصنع 6 تمريرات حاسمة، وهو معدل أقل بكثير مقارنة بما قدمه في المواسم الماضية.