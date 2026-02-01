An Indian parliamentarian close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed a bill aimed at banning the use of social media for children, a move that places India, the largest global market for platforms like Meta and YouTube, at the center of the escalating international debate over the impact of these platforms on the health and safety of youth.

Child Addiction

MP L. S. K. Devarayalu stated in media remarks that children in India are not only facing the risk of addiction to social media, but the country has also become one of the largest sources of data relied upon by foreign companies.

He added that these companies use the data of Indian users to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, while the economic and strategic gains go outside of India.

Similar Moves

According to CNBC, this step follows similar global actions, as Australia last month became the first country to ban social media for those under the age of 16, a decision that was widely welcomed by parents and child rights advocates, but criticized by major tech companies and free speech advocates.

European Countries on the Path to Ban

The French parliament also passed legislation this week that prohibits the use of social media for children under 15, while the UK, Denmark, and Greece are considering similar steps.

Response from Social Media Companies

Meta and Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, along with platform X, have not issued any official comment on the Indian proposal, although Meta previously stated that it supports laws that enhance parental supervision, while warning that a complete ban could push teenagers to less safe and unregulated platforms.

Details of the Indian Bill

According to the bill, which consists of 15 pages, anyone under the age of 16 is prohibited from creating, owning, or managing a social media account, with platforms required to disable any accounts proven to belong to underage children.

Devarayalu emphasized that the full responsibility for verifying users' ages should fall on social media companies, not on families or children.

One Billion Indian Internet Users

India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, with around 750 million devices and over one billion internet users, making it a vital market for the growth of social media applications, in the absence of a current legal minimum age for users.

Although the bill is presented by an independent MP and not directly by the government, such initiatives often open the door for discussion within parliament and influence the formulation of future legislation.

It is worth noting that Devarayalu belongs to the Telugu Desam Party, which governs the southern state of Andhra Pradesh and is a key partner in the ruling coalition led by Modi.