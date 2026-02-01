اقترح نائب برلماني هندي مقرب من رئيس الوزراء ناريندرا مودي مشروع قانون يهدف إلى حظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال، في خطوة تضع الهند، أكبر سوق عالمي لمنصات مثل Meta و YouTube، في قلب الجدل الدولي المتصاعد حول تأثير هذه المنصات على صحة وسلامة الشباب.

إدمان الأطفال

وقال النائب إل. إس. كيه. ديفارايالو في تصريحات إعلامية، إن الأطفال في الهند لا يواجهون فقط خطر الإدمان على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، بل إن البلاد أصبحت أيضًا واحدة من أكبر مصادر البيانات التي تعتمد عليها الشركات الأجنبية.

وأضاف أن هذه الشركات تستخدم بيانات المستخدمين الهنود لتطوير أنظمة ذكاء اصطناعي متقدمة، بينما تذهب المكاسب الاقتصادية والإستراتيجية إلى خارج الهند.

تحركات مماثلة

وبحسب شبكة CNBC، تأتي هذه الخطوة في أعقاب تحركات مماثلة عالميًا، إذ أصبحت أستراليا الشهر الماضي أول دولة تحظر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على من هم دون سن 16 عامًا، وهو قرار لقي ترحيبًا واسعًا من أولياء الأمور والمدافعين عن حقوق الأطفال، لكنه قوبل بانتقادات من شركات التكنولوجيا الكبرى ودعاة حرية التعبير.

دول أوروبية في طريق الحظر

كما أقر البرلمان الفرنسي هذا الأسبوع تشريعًا يحظر استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على الأطفال دون 15 عامًا، في حين تدرس بريطانيا والدنمارك واليونان اتخاذ خطوات مشابهة.

رد شركات السوشيال ميديا

ولم تصدر شركات Meta و Alphabet المالكة لـYouTube، ومنصة X، أي تعليق رسمي على المقترح الهندي، وكانت Meta قد صرّحت سابقًا بأنها تدعم القوانين التي تعزز إشراف الوالدين، لكنها حذرت من أن الحظر الكامل قد يدفع المراهقين إلى منصات أقل أمانًا وغير خاضعة للتنظيم.

تفاصيل مشروع القانون الهندي

وبحسب مشروع القانون، الذي يتألف من 15 صفحة، يُمنع أي شخص دون سن 16 عامًا من إنشاء أو امتلاك أو إدارة حساب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، مع إلزام المنصات بتعطيل أي حسابات يثبت أنها تعود لأطفال دون السن القانونية.

وأكد ديفارايالو أن المسؤولية الكاملة عن التحقق من أعمار المستخدمين يجب أن تقع على عاتق شركات التواصل الاجتماعي، وليس على الأسر أو الأطفال.

مليار مستخدم هندي للإنترنت

وتُعد الهند ثاني أكبر سوق للهواتف الذكية في العالم، مع نحو 750 مليون جهاز وأكثر من مليار مستخدم للإنترنت، ما يجعلها سوقًا حيويًا لنمو تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي، في ظل غياب حد أدنى قانوني حاليًا لعمر المستخدمين.

ورغم أن مشروع القانون مقدم من نائب مستقل وليس من الحكومة مباشرة، إلا أن مثل هذه المبادرات غالبًا ما تفتح باب النقاش داخل البرلمان وتؤثر في صياغة التشريعات المستقبلية.

يُذكر أن ديفارايالو ينتمي إلى حزب تيلوجو ديسام، الذي يحكم ولاية أندرا براديش الجنوبية ويُعد شريكًا أساسيًا في الائتلاف الحاكم بقيادة مودي.