Today (Saturday), the Kuwaiti playwright Abdulaziz Mohammed Al-Sarrah passed away at the age of 87, after a creative journey that spanned more than 60 years, during which he marked a significant milestone in the cultural and artistic scene.

With his departure, a chapter closes on one of the pioneers of pre-independence theater and one of the founding members of the Arabian Gulf Theater Company in the 1960s, a company that laid the foundation for modern Kuwaiti theater.

Al-Sarrah's passing comes just a few days after a decree was issued to revoke his Kuwaiti citizenship, an incident that sparked widespread controversy, especially since the late playwright is considered one of the figures who contributed to shaping Kuwait's theatrical and artistic memory for decades.

Kuwaiti cultural and literary elites quickly rushed to mourn the deceased, describing him as a "writer from the beautiful era" and "a school in itself in art, literature, and culture," while his relatives mourned him on the "X" platform, confirming that his body will be laid to rest after the afternoon prayer at the Sulaibikhat cemetery.

Abdulaziz Al-Sarrah was born in 1939 and studied Arabic language at Kuwait University before starting his professional career as an employee in the Department of Education during the 1950s. He then turned to theater in the early 1960s, where he found his broader creative space.

Throughout his career, he worked in the Ministry of Information in the television department and was one of the first employees of the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters when it was established in 1973, contributing to shaping an important part of the country's cultural policies.

The late playwright left a prominent theatrical legacy, with some of his most notable works including: "The Lost Family," "Money and Souls," "The Fourth Degree," "The Rooster is Lost," and "He Has a Certificate," which are still considered classics of Kuwaiti theater.

He also presented several short story collections, including "Tears of a Married Man," which were published in literary magazines inside and outside Kuwait, in addition to writing a number of television series and plays, such as: "The Maid," "Weak Point," "The Broken Jug," and "The Confusion of Beginning."

Al-Sarrah held several cultural positions, most notably as a member of the Kuwaiti Writers Association and being chosen as the honorary president of the Arabian Gulf Theater in the early 1990s.

During his career, he received numerous awards and honors, including the Playwriting Award for the play "He Has a Certificate," and was honored at the Carthage Theater Days Festival in 1995, and then at the Damascus Theater Festival in 2008.

With the passing of Abdulaziz Al-Sarrah, Kuwaiti theater loses one of its historical pillars, and the cultural scene bids farewell to a name that remained present in memory until the very last moment.