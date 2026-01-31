غيّب الموت اليوم (السبت)، الكاتب المسرحي عبدالعزيز محمد السريع، أحد أبرز الأسماء المؤسسة للحركة المسرحية في الكويت والخليج، عن عمر ناهز 87 عاماً، بعد رحلة إبداعية امتدت لأكثر من 60 عاماً، شكّل خلالها علامة فارقة في المشهد الثقافي والفني.

وبرحيله، تطوى صفحة أحد روّاد مسرح ما قبل الاستقلال، وأحد المؤسسين الأوائل لفرقة مسرح الخليج العربي في ستينيات القرن الماضي، وهي الفرقة التي شكّلت حجر الأساس للمسرح الكويتي الحديث.

وسارعت نخب ثقافية وأدبية كويتية إلى نعي الراحل، واصفة إياه بـ«كاتب من الزمن الجميل»، و«مدرسة قائمة بذاتها في الفن والأدب والثقافة»، فيما نعاه أقاربه عبر منصة «X»، مؤكدين أن جثمانه سيوارى الثرى بعد صلاة العصر في مقبرة الصليبخات.

وُلد عبدالعزيز السريع عام 1939، ودرس اللغة العربية في جامعة الكويت، قبل أن يبدأ مسيرته المهنية موظفاً في دائرة المعارف خلال خمسينيات القرن الماضي، ثم يتجه مطلع الستينيات إلى المسرح، حيث وجد فضاءه الإبداعي الأوسع.

وخلال مسيرته، عمل في وزارة الإعلام بقسم التلفزيون، كما كان من أوائل العاملين في المجلس الوطني للثقافة والفنون والآداب عند تأسيسه عام 1973، وأسهم في صياغة جزء مهم من السياسات الثقافية في البلاد.

وترك الراحل إرثاً مسرحياً بارزاً، من أبرز أعماله: «الأسرة الضائعة»، «فلوس ونفوس»، «الدرجة الرابعة»، «ضاع الديك»، «عنده شهادة»، وهي أعمال لا تزال تُعد من كلاسيكيات المسرح الكويتي.

كما قدّم مجموعات قصصية، من بينها «دموع رجل متزوج»، التي نُشرت في مجلات أدبية داخل الكويت وخارجها، إلى جانب تأليفه عدداً من المسلسلات والتمثيليات التلفزيونية، مثل: «الخادمة»، و«نقطة ضعف»، و«الإبريق المكسور»، و«حيرة البداية».

وشغل السريع مناصب ثقافية عدة، أبرزها عضوية رابطة الأدباء الكويتيين، واختياره رئيساً فخرياً لمسرح الخليج العربي مطلع تسعينيات القرن الماضي.

وحصد خلال مسيرته العديد من الجوائز والتكريمات، من بينها جائزة التأليف المسرحي عن مسرحية «عنده شهادة»، وتكريمه في مهرجان أيام قرطاج المسرحية عام 1995، ثم في مهرجان دمشق المسرحي عام 2008.

برحيل عبدالعزيز السريع، يفقد المسرح الكويتي أحد أعمدته التاريخية، ويودّع المشهد الثقافي اسماً ظل حاضراً في الذاكرة، حتى اللحظة الأخيرة.