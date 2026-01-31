تحولت تجربة إنجاب طال انتظارها إلى قضية قانونية صادمة في ولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، بعد أن اكتشف زوجان أن الطفلة التي أنجباها عبر الإخصاب الصناعي لا تمت لهما بأي صلة وراثية، نتيجة خطأ طبي وُصف بـ«الجسيم».

وبدأت القصة عندما لجأ الزوجان تيفاني سكور وستيفن ميلز إلى عيادة متخصصة في التلقيح خارج الرحم قبل نحو خمس سنوات، حيث جرى تخصيب الأجنة وتجميدها وفق الإجراءات الطبية المعتادة. وفي أبريل الماضي، تم زرع أحد الأجنة، قبل أن تضع الزوجة مولودتها بعد تسعة أشهر.

لكن الفرحة لم تكتمل. إذ لاحظ الزوجان منذ الأيام الأولى أن الطفلة لا تشبههما، ما دفعهما لإجراء فحص الحمض النووي، لتأتي النتيجة القاطعة: بأن الطفلة ليست ابنتهما بيولوجيًا.

وعلى إثر ذلك، تقدّم الزوجان بدعوى قضائية رسمية في 22 يناير، متهمين العيادة بالإهمال وسوء إدارة الأجنة، بعد فشل محاولاتهما المتكررة للحصول على تفسير واضح لما حدث.

ولم تتوقف القضية عند هذا الحد، إذ أعرب الزوجان عن مخاوف من أن يكون أحد الأجنة الثلاثة المجمدة الخاصة بهما قد زُرع بالخطأ في رحم امرأة أخرى، مطالبين بالكشف عن مصير جميع الأجنة المخزنة خلال الفترة نفسها، وإخطار الأسر التي تعاملت مع العيادة آنذاك.

كما طالبا بإجراء فحوصات جينية شاملة للأطفال الذين وُلدوا عبر العيادة خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، لضمان عدم تكرار الخطأ وحماية حقوق العائلات المتضررة.

ورغم الصدمة، أكد الزوجان تمسكهما بتربية الطفلة، مع إقرارهما بوجود التزام أخلاقي بإبلاغ والديها البيولوجيين ومنحهما حق الاختيار، بما يضمن مصلحة الطفلة أولًا، وسط مخاوف قانونية من احتمال مطالبة أطراف أخرى بحقوق حضانة مستقبلًا.

من جانبها، أعلنت العيادة تعاونها مع تحقيق رسمي، قبل أن تُزيل بيانها لاحقًا من موقعها الإلكتروني، فيما أمر القاضي بتقديم خطة واضحة لمعالجة القضية خلال أيام.

وتأتي هذه القضية في ظل سجل رقابي سابق بحق إدارة العيادة، ما يضعها الآن تحت تدقيق قانوني ومهني واسع في واحدة من أكثر قضايا الإخصاب الصناعي إثارة للجدل في الولايات المتحدة.