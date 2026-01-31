The long-awaited experience of childbirth turned into a shocking legal case in the state of Florida, USA, after a couple discovered that the child they conceived through in vitro fertilization has no genetic connection to either of them, due to a medical error described as "substantial."

The story began when the couple, Tiffany Skor and Stephen Mills, sought help from a specialized clinic for in vitro fertilization about five years ago, where embryos were fertilized and frozen according to standard medical procedures. Last April, one of the embryos was implanted, and the wife gave birth to their daughter nine months later.

However, the joy was short-lived. The couple noticed from the early days that the baby did not resemble them, prompting them to conduct a DNA test, which yielded a definitive result: the child is not their biological daughter.

In response, the couple filed a formal lawsuit on January 22, accusing the clinic of negligence and mismanagement of the embryos, after their repeated attempts to obtain a clear explanation of what had happened failed.

The case did not stop there, as the couple expressed concerns that one of their three frozen embryos may have been mistakenly implanted in another woman's womb, demanding to know the fate of all the embryos stored during the same period and to notify the families who dealt with the clinic at that time.

They also requested comprehensive genetic testing for children born through the clinic over the past five years to ensure that the error does not happen again and to protect the rights of the affected families.

Despite the shock, the couple affirmed their commitment to raising the child, while acknowledging an ethical obligation to inform her biological parents and give them the right to choose, ensuring the best interest of the child first, amid legal concerns about the possibility of other parties claiming custody rights in the future.

For its part, the clinic announced its cooperation with an official investigation, before later removing its statement from its website, while the judge ordered a clear plan to address the case within days.

This case comes amid a previous regulatory record against the clinic's management, placing it now under extensive legal and professional scrutiny in one of the most controversial in vitro fertilization cases in the United States.