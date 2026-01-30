استناداً إلى التحذيرات الصادرة عن مديرية الأرصاد الجوية لهذا اليوم، تم إعلان توقعات بهطول أمطار غزيرة مصحوبة برياح شديدة على معظم مناطق جمهورية تركيا، مع تركّز التأثير بشكل خاص على منطقة أيجه والمناطق الساحلية الغربية والشرقية للبحر الأبيض المتوسط، يوم 31 يناير 2026م.
وإذ تهيب السفارة بالجميع توخي الحيطة والحذر، فإنها تؤكد أهمية متابعة الإرشادات والتعليمات الصادرة عن السلطات المحلية والالتزام بها حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.
According to the warnings issued by the Directorate of Meteorology for today, heavy rain is expected accompanied by strong winds in most areas of the Republic of Turkey, with the impact particularly concentrated in the Aegean region and the western and eastern coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea on January 31, 2026.
While the embassy urges everyone to exercise caution and vigilance, it emphasizes the importance of following the guidelines and instructions issued by local authorities and adhering to them to ensure public safety.