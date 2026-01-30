According to the warnings issued by the Directorate of Meteorology for today, heavy rain is expected accompanied by strong winds in most areas of the Republic of Turkey, with the impact particularly concentrated in the Aegean region and the western and eastern coastal areas of the Mediterranean Sea on January 31, 2026.

While the embassy urges everyone to exercise caution and vigilance, it emphasizes the importance of following the guidelines and instructions issued by local authorities and adhering to them to ensure public safety.