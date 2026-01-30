استناداً إلى التحذيرات الصادرة عن مديرية الأرصاد الجوية لهذا اليوم، تم إعلان توقعات بهطول أمطار غزيرة مصحوبة برياح شديدة على معظم مناطق جمهورية تركيا، مع تركّز التأثير بشكل خاص على منطقة أيجه والمناطق الساحلية الغربية والشرقية للبحر الأبيض المتوسط، يوم 31 يناير 2026م.

وإذ تهيب السفارة بالجميع توخي الحيطة والحذر، فإنها تؤكد أهمية متابعة الإرشادات والتعليمات الصادرة عن السلطات المحلية والالتزام بها حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.