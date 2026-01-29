The security forces arrested the suspect in the murder of the Syrian artist Huda Sha'arawi, as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover the circumstances of the case.

The Attorney General in Damascus clarified that the suspect confessed during the preliminary investigations to committing the crime, without disclosing further details regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident.

The relevant authorities continue to complete the investigations and the necessary legal procedures according to the applicable regulations.

The news of the discovery of the Syrian artist Huda Sha'arawi murdered inside her home in Damascus shook the Syrian artistic community, as she passed away at the age of 87, after a long career that left a deep impact on Syrian and Arab drama.

The investigations indicated that the deceased was involved in a tragic incident inside her home, with suspicion of her maid's involvement in the crime before she fled the scene.