ألقت قوى الأمن القبض على المتهمة في جريمة قتل الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي، ضمن التحقيقات الجارية لكشف ملابسات القضية.

وأوضح المحامي العام في دمشق أن المشتبه بها اعترفت خلال التحقيقات الأولية بإقدامها على ارتكاب الجريمة، دون الإفصاح عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن الدوافع أو ظروف الحادثة.

ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل استكمال التحقيقات والإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.

وهزّ الوسط الفني السوري خبر العثور على الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها في دمشق، إذ فارقت الحياة عن عمر يناهز 87 عامًا، بعد مسيرة طويلة تركت خلالها أثرًا عميقًا في الدراما السورية والعربية.

وأشارت التحقيقات إلى تعرض الراحلة لحادثة مأساوية داخل منزلها، مع الاشتباه بتورط خادمتها في الجريمة قبل أن تفرّ من المكان.