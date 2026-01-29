كشف المركز الوطني للتخصيص عن الاستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص، الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الرضا والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، عبر استهداف 18 قطاعًا حيويًا.

قطاعات واعدة

وتشمل القطاعات المستهدفة: الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، الإعلام، الصحة، البلديات والإسكان، الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، البيئة والمياه والزراعة، الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، التعليم، النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، الحج والعمرة، النقل العام، الداخلية، الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا، الدفاع، الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، الرياضة، وعقارات الدولة، بوصفها فرصًا واستثمارات مستقبلية ضخمة.

فرص ذات أولوية

وتتضمن الاستراتيجية 147 فرصة استثمارية ذات أولوية، جرى اختيارها من بين 500 مشروع في 18 قطاعًا حيويًا، لتكون محركًا اقتصاديًا يضمن بيئة جاذبة للقطاع الخاص. وحدد المركز إجمالي استثمارات رأسمالية مستهدفة من القطاع الخاص بقيمة 240 مليار ريال بحلول عام 2030، لتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي وخلق فرص عمل نوعية.

وبيّن المركز أن إجمالي صافي العوائد الحكومية من المشاريع يبلغ 27 مليار ريال.

أثر مستدام

تأتي الاستراتيجية لتحقيق طموحات المملكة في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة، وخلق أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي مستدام، عبر رفع جاذبية منظومة التخصيص للاستثمار، وتوفير فرص واعدة للمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين، وتعزيز دور الحكومة في الرقابة والتنظيم وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية.

رؤية ورسالة

تحمل الرؤية أن تكون المملكة مرجعًا عالميًا في تخصيص البنى التحتية والخدمات العامة، فيما تركز الرسالة على تعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والمالي لمشاريع التخصيص.

أهداف متعددة المستويات

وحدد المركز أهداف الاستراتيجية على مستويين؛ يتضمن المستوى الأول إتاحة الأصول المملوكة للدولة أمام القطاع الخاص وتخصيص خدمات حكومية محددة، فيما يركز المستوى الثاني على رفع جودة وكفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات العامة، وتقليص الدور التشغيلي للحكومة، وإنشاء بيئة ممكنة للتخصيص، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية، والمساهمة في التنمية الاقتصادية.

5 برامج إستراتيجية

شدد المركز على وجود 5 برامج استراتيجية لتعظيم أثر التخصيص والشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص؛ 4 برامج مُمكِّنة تدعم منظومة التخصيص، وبرنامج تنفيذي يركز على مشاريع التخصيص والشراكة ذات الأولوية.

محاور التنفيذ

يتضمن البرنامج الأول التخطيط القائم على تحقيق الأثر والإدارة المستمرة، ويركز الثاني على تعزيز البيئة التنظيمية والحوكمة، ويعنى الثالث بتطوير القدرات البشرية وإدارة المعرفة، فيما يستهدف الرابع تحسين التسويق والجاذبية للتخصيص، وينص البرنامج الخامس على تنفيذ مشاريع التخصيص ذات الأولوية والأثر الأكبر.

مستهدفات 2030

من مستهدفات الاستراتيجية بحلول 2030: 240 مليار ريال إجمالي الاستثمارات الرأسمالية من القطاع الخاص، و43 مليار ريال إجمالي القيمة مقابل المال من عمليات الشراكة، و221 عقدًا ناتجًا عن الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، تمهد لاستحداث آلاف الوظائف.