The National Center for Privatization has revealed the national privatization strategy, aimed at enhancing satisfaction levels and improving the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors, by targeting 18 vital sectors.

Promising Sectors

The targeted sectors include: telecommunications and information technology, zakat, tax and customs, media, health, municipalities and housing, industry and mineral resources, environment, water and agriculture, human resources and social development, education, transportation and logistics services, Hajj and Umrah, public transport, interior, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, defense, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, sports, and state properties, as significant future opportunities and investments.

Priority Opportunities

The strategy includes 147 priority investment opportunities, selected from among 500 projects in 18 vital sectors, to serve as an economic driver that ensures an attractive environment for the private sector. The center has set a total targeted capital investment from the private sector at 240 billion riyals by 2030, to enhance economic growth and create quality job opportunities.

The center indicated that the total net government returns from the projects amount to 27 billion riyals.

Sustainable Impact

The strategy aims to achieve the Kingdom's ambitions in developing the services provided and creating a sustainable economic and social impact, by enhancing the attractiveness of the privatization system for investment, providing promising opportunities for local and international investors, and strengthening the government's role in oversight, regulation, and achieving financial sustainability.

Vision and Mission

The vision is for the Kingdom to be a global reference in the privatization of infrastructure and public services, while the mission focuses on maximizing the economic, social, and financial impact of privatization projects.

Multi-Level Goals

The center has defined the strategy's goals at two levels; the first level includes making state-owned assets available to the private sector and privatizing specific government services, while the second level focuses on improving the quality and efficiency of infrastructure and public services, reducing the operational role of the government, creating an enabling environment for privatization, enhancing financial sustainability, and contributing to economic development.

5 Strategic Programs

The center emphasized the existence of 5 strategic programs to maximize the impact of privatization and the partnership between the public and private sectors; 4 enabling programs that support the privatization system, and an executive program that focuses on priority privatization and partnership projects.

Implementation Axes

The first program includes impact-driven planning and continuous management, the second focuses on enhancing the regulatory environment and governance, the third is concerned with developing human capabilities and knowledge management, while the fourth targets improving marketing and attractiveness for privatization, and the fifth program stipulates the implementation of priority privatization projects with the greatest impact.

2030 Targets

Among the targets of the strategy by 2030 are: 240 billion riyals in total capital investments from the private sector, 43 billion riyals in total value for money from partnership operations, and 221 contracts resulting from the public-private partnership, paving the way for the creation of thousands of jobs.