كشف المركز الوطني للتخصيص عن الاستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص، الهادفة إلى رفع مستوى الرضا والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين والمقيمين والزوار، عبر استهداف 18 قطاعًا حيويًا.
قطاعات واعدة
وتشمل القطاعات المستهدفة: الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، الإعلام، الصحة، البلديات والإسكان، الصناعة والثروة المعدنية، البيئة والمياه والزراعة، الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، التعليم، النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، الحج والعمرة، النقل العام، الداخلية، الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا، الدفاع، الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، الرياضة، وعقارات الدولة، بوصفها فرصًا واستثمارات مستقبلية ضخمة.
فرص ذات أولوية
وتتضمن الاستراتيجية 147 فرصة استثمارية ذات أولوية، جرى اختيارها من بين 500 مشروع في 18 قطاعًا حيويًا، لتكون محركًا اقتصاديًا يضمن بيئة جاذبة للقطاع الخاص. وحدد المركز إجمالي استثمارات رأسمالية مستهدفة من القطاع الخاص بقيمة 240 مليار ريال بحلول عام 2030، لتعزيز النمو الاقتصادي وخلق فرص عمل نوعية.
وبيّن المركز أن إجمالي صافي العوائد الحكومية من المشاريع يبلغ 27 مليار ريال.
أثر مستدام
تأتي الاستراتيجية لتحقيق طموحات المملكة في تطوير الخدمات المقدمة، وخلق أثر اقتصادي واجتماعي مستدام، عبر رفع جاذبية منظومة التخصيص للاستثمار، وتوفير فرص واعدة للمستثمرين المحليين والدوليين، وتعزيز دور الحكومة في الرقابة والتنظيم وتحقيق الاستدامة المالية.
رؤية ورسالة
تحمل الرؤية أن تكون المملكة مرجعًا عالميًا في تخصيص البنى التحتية والخدمات العامة، فيما تركز الرسالة على تعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي والاجتماعي والمالي لمشاريع التخصيص.
أهداف متعددة المستويات
وحدد المركز أهداف الاستراتيجية على مستويين؛ يتضمن المستوى الأول إتاحة الأصول المملوكة للدولة أمام القطاع الخاص وتخصيص خدمات حكومية محددة، فيما يركز المستوى الثاني على رفع جودة وكفاءة البنية التحتية والخدمات العامة، وتقليص الدور التشغيلي للحكومة، وإنشاء بيئة ممكنة للتخصيص، وتعزيز الاستدامة المالية، والمساهمة في التنمية الاقتصادية.
5 برامج إستراتيجية
شدد المركز على وجود 5 برامج استراتيجية لتعظيم أثر التخصيص والشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص؛ 4 برامج مُمكِّنة تدعم منظومة التخصيص، وبرنامج تنفيذي يركز على مشاريع التخصيص والشراكة ذات الأولوية.
محاور التنفيذ
يتضمن البرنامج الأول التخطيط القائم على تحقيق الأثر والإدارة المستمرة، ويركز الثاني على تعزيز البيئة التنظيمية والحوكمة، ويعنى الثالث بتطوير القدرات البشرية وإدارة المعرفة، فيما يستهدف الرابع تحسين التسويق والجاذبية للتخصيص، وينص البرنامج الخامس على تنفيذ مشاريع التخصيص ذات الأولوية والأثر الأكبر.
مستهدفات 2030
من مستهدفات الاستراتيجية بحلول 2030: 240 مليار ريال إجمالي الاستثمارات الرأسمالية من القطاع الخاص، و43 مليار ريال إجمالي القيمة مقابل المال من عمليات الشراكة، و221 عقدًا ناتجًا عن الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص، تمهد لاستحداث آلاف الوظائف.
The National Center for Privatization has revealed the national privatization strategy, aimed at enhancing satisfaction levels and improving the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors, by targeting 18 vital sectors.
Promising Sectors
The targeted sectors include: telecommunications and information technology, zakat, tax and customs, media, health, municipalities and housing, industry and mineral resources, environment, water and agriculture, human resources and social development, education, transportation and logistics services, Hajj and Umrah, public transport, interior, the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, defense, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, sports, and state properties, as significant future opportunities and investments.
Priority Opportunities
The strategy includes 147 priority investment opportunities, selected from among 500 projects in 18 vital sectors, to serve as an economic driver that ensures an attractive environment for the private sector. The center has set a total targeted capital investment from the private sector at 240 billion riyals by 2030, to enhance economic growth and create quality job opportunities.
The center indicated that the total net government returns from the projects amount to 27 billion riyals.
Sustainable Impact
The strategy aims to achieve the Kingdom's ambitions in developing the services provided and creating a sustainable economic and social impact, by enhancing the attractiveness of the privatization system for investment, providing promising opportunities for local and international investors, and strengthening the government's role in oversight, regulation, and achieving financial sustainability.
Vision and Mission
The vision is for the Kingdom to be a global reference in the privatization of infrastructure and public services, while the mission focuses on maximizing the economic, social, and financial impact of privatization projects.
Multi-Level Goals
The center has defined the strategy's goals at two levels; the first level includes making state-owned assets available to the private sector and privatizing specific government services, while the second level focuses on improving the quality and efficiency of infrastructure and public services, reducing the operational role of the government, creating an enabling environment for privatization, enhancing financial sustainability, and contributing to economic development.
5 Strategic Programs
The center emphasized the existence of 5 strategic programs to maximize the impact of privatization and the partnership between the public and private sectors; 4 enabling programs that support the privatization system, and an executive program that focuses on priority privatization and partnership projects.
Implementation Axes
The first program includes impact-driven planning and continuous management, the second focuses on enhancing the regulatory environment and governance, the third is concerned with developing human capabilities and knowledge management, while the fourth targets improving marketing and attractiveness for privatization, and the fifth program stipulates the implementation of priority privatization projects with the greatest impact.
2030 Targets
Among the targets of the strategy by 2030 are: 240 billion riyals in total capital investments from the private sector, 43 billion riyals in total value for money from partnership operations, and 221 contracts resulting from the public-private partnership, paving the way for the creation of thousands of jobs.