كشف وكيل وزارة الصحة اليمنية وعضو هيئة الرئاسة لمكون الحراك الجنوبي المشارك الدكتور جلال باعوضة الحميري، تحديات صحية عدة في المحافظات اليمنية؛ منها تدهور البنية التحتية الصحية، وضعف القدرة التشغيلية للمستشفيات، وشح الكوادر الطبية والتمريض وهجرة الكفاءات، وعجز في الإمدادات الطبية، وإغلاق الكثير من المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية.
وحذر في حوار مع «عكاظ» من انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض المعدية وزيادة حالات السرطان ومضاعفات الحمل وأمراض الكلى، إضافة إلى تسجيل ارتفاع ملحوظ في حالات الأمراض النفسية والعصبية.
وأشار في حديثه إلى الدور السعودي لدعم اليمن في كافة القطاعات، خصوصاً في القطاع الصحي؛ من ناحية الدعم المالي والتشغيلي، وإعادة تأهيل المرافق، وتوفير الأجهزة والأدوية.
وشدد على أن الحوار الجنوبي-الجنوبي المنتظر عقده في الرياض، يعد فرصة تاريخية لتوحيد رؤى القوى الجنوبية وتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي.
فإلى نص الحوار:
• بداية.. ما أهم التحديات التي تواجه القطاع الصحي باليمن في ظل الأزمة الحالية؟
•• هناك عدة تحديات مجتمعة أو مركبة تواجه القطاع الصحي في اليمن؛ أبرزها تضرر البنية التحتية الصحية نتيجة سنوات الحرب، ونقص التمويل المستدام، وضعف القدرة التشغيلية للمرافق الصحية، إضافة إلى شح الكوادر الطبية المؤهلة وهجرتها، وانقطاع الإمدادات الطبية بشكل منتظم، كما تشكل الأوضاع الاقتصادية الصعبة وتراجع دخل المواطنين عبئاً إضافياً على النظام الصحي وقدرته على تقديم خدمات أساسية شاملة.
البنية التحتية للمرافق تدمرت
• هل هناك إحصاءات عن عدد المستشفيات المغلقة الآن؟
•• لا تتوفر إحصائية دقيقة حاليا، لكن هناك تدميراً للبنية التحتية والمرافق الصحية بسبب الحروب والصراعات، أدى إلى تضرر وإغلاق عدد كبير من المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية، مع ضعف عام في التجهيزات الطبية.
• هل فاقمت هجرة الكوادر الطبية الأزمة في القطاع الصحي؟
•• بالتأكيد، تعاني المنشآت من نقص حاد في الأطباء والممرضين بسبب انقطاع الرواتب وهجرة الكفاءات، ما أدى إلى انخفاض الكثافة الطبية إلى ما دون المستويات العالمية، ولا ننسى أزمة الوقود وانقطاع الكهرباء التي لها تأثير على عدم تشغيل المولدات الكهربائية في المستشفيات، مما يهدد أقسام العناية المركزة والغسيل الكلوي بالتوقف.
ورغم خطورة هجرة الكفاءات إلا أننا نتعامل معها عبر حوافز محدودة، ودعم مالي جزئي من بعض المشاريع، وبرامج تدريب وبناء قدرات، لكن معالجة المشكلة بشكل جذري تتطلب تحسين الأوضاع المعيشية، وضمان الاستقرار الوظيفي، وخلق بيئة عمل آمنة ومحفزة داخل البلاد.
قلقون من عودة الأوبئة
• إذاً كيف تواجهون أزمات انتشار الأوبئة؟
•• لا أخفيك أن القلق قائم، في عودة انتشار الأوبئة والأمراض من جديد كشلل الأطفال، والحصبة، والدفتيريا، إضافة إلى زيادة حالات السرطان ومضاعفات الحمل، والفشل الكلوي، وسوء التغذية الحاد لملايين الأطفال والنساء، كما أن ضعف المناعة وراء زيادة معدلات الوفيات، وهذا كله يعود إلى تدهور خدمات المياه والصرف الصحي، وضعف النظام الصحي، لكننا نتعامل مع هذا التحدي عبر أنظمة ترصد وبائي، وحملات تحصين، وتدخلات سريعة للاستجابة، بدعم من الشركاء الدوليين.
• ما مدى تعاون المنظمات الدولية معكم؟
•• هناك تعاون وثيق مع منظمات دولية وأممية فاعلة في المجال الصحي، وقد أسهم هذا التعاون في استمرار تشغيل عدد كبير من المرافق الصحية ودعم برامج التحصين والتغذية ومكافحة الأوبئة، لكن حجم الاحتياجات الإنسانية تفوق الموارد المتاحة.
دعم خدمات الطوارئ والتوليد
• هل يمكن أن تطلعنا على أهم المشاريع الصحية التي يجري تنفيذها وبدعم من السعودية؟
•• بالتأكيد دور السعودية كبير، ومنها دعم وتشغيل المستشفيات والمراكز الصحية، برامج التحصين الموسع، مكافحة سوء التغذية، الاستجابة للأوبئة، ودعم خدمات الطوارئ والتوليد، كما تُنفذ مشاريع متخصصة مثل جراحات القلب للكبار والأطفال، وبرامج غسيل الكلى، وإعادة التأهيل الجسدي. ويتصدر مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع الصحية النوعية في اليمن، التي كان لها أثر إنساني مباشر وملموس، خصوصاً في ظل التحديات الكبيرة التي يواجهها القطاع الصحي.
وتشمل هذه المشاريع برامج التأهيل الجسدي وتركيب الأطراف الصناعية لضحايا النزاع وذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة، إلى جانب دعم المستشفيات بالأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية، وتنفيذ برامج علاجية متخصصة أسهمت في تحسين حياة آلاف المستفيدين في عدد من المحافظات.
وتبرز المشاريع الصحية التي تنفذها المملكة العربية السعودية عبر أذرعها الإنسانية والتنموية، وفي مقدمتها مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية في محافظة المهرة، التي تُعد من أكبر المشاريع الصحية الحديثة في اليمن، وتضم مستشفى بسعة 110 أسرّة، مجهزاً بأحدث التقنيات الطبية، ويشمل مرافق متكاملة للطوارئ، وأقسام العناية المركزة، وغرف العمليات، إضافة إلى الخدمات التشخيصية، بما يسهم في تعزيز قدرة النظام الصحي على تقديم خدمات تخصصية متقدمة لسكان المحافظة والمناطق المجاورة.
كما تشمل هذه الجهود تجهيز مستشفى سيئون بمحافظة حضرموت بالأجهزة والمستلزمات الطبية الحديثة، ورفع جاهزيته التشغيلية، بما يعزز من قدرته على تقديم خدمات صحية متكاملة ويخفف الضغط على المستشفيات المرجعية الأخرى.
إضافة إلى ذلك، يجري الاستمرار في تشغيل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان في مدينة عدن بدعم من البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ويقدم المستشفى خدمات طبية وعلاجية متقدمة في عدد من التخصصات، ويسهم بشكل فعّال في دعم المنظومة الصحية في العاصمة المؤقتة والمناطق المحيطة بها.
وتعكس هذه المشاريع مجتمعة التزام المملكة العربية السعودية بدعم القطاع الصحي في اليمن، والانتقال من التدخلات الإغاثية الطارئة إلى مشاريع تنموية مستدامة تهدف إلى تعزيز البنية التحتية الصحية وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمواطنين.
كما ينفذ مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة الإنسانية في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت مشاريع طبية متخصصة في جراحات القلب المفتوح والقسطرة القلبية للمرضى المحتاجين، لا سيما الأطفال المصابين بتشوهات القلب الخلقية، حيث تشمل هذه التدخلات الفحص والتشخيص، وإجراء العمليات الجراحية الدقيقة، وتقديم الرعاية الطبية قبل العمليات وبعدها مجاناً، بالتنسيق مع وزارة الصحة اليمنية والكوادر الطبية المحلية والدولية، الأمر الذي أسهم في إنقاذ حياة الآلاف من المرضى والتخفيف من الأعباء المالية على أسرهم، إضافة إلى الإسهام في بناء قدرات الكوادر الطبية المحلية من خلال نقل الخبرات والتدريب العملي.
وأيضا هناك حزمة مشاريع صحية حيوية يتم الاستعداد لتنفيذها خلال هذا العام من قبل المملكة العربية السعودية من ضمنها تشغيل مستشفى سقطرى، ومستشفى الهيئة بشبوة.
فساد مالي وإداري
• ما الآثار التي خلفتها الحرب على المجتمع؟
•• لقد أدت سنوات الحرب والصراع والنزوح والفقر إلى ارتفاع ملحوظ في حالات الاضطرابات النفسية والعصبية، خصوصاً بين الأطفال والنساء، ويقابل ذلك نقص حاد في الأطباء والأخصائيين النفسيين.
• ليس الحرب وحدها من فاقمت الوضع الصحي بل أيضاً الفساد ما تعليقكم؟
•• لا أخفيك أن الفساد المالي والإداري كان له تأثير سلبي على القطاع الصحي، سواء من حيث كفاءة إدارة الموارد أو عدالة توزيع الخدمات، مما اضعف من ثقة المواطنين وأثر على جودة الخدمات المقدمة، لكن هناك محاولات لتحسين الشفافية وتعزيز الرقابة، خصوصاً في المشاريع الا تزال بحاجة إلى دعم مؤسسي أقوى.
منظمات قلصت دعمها وبعضها انسحب
• ما هي الخطط المستقبلية لتحسين البنية التحتية الصحية في اليمن؟
•• الخطط المستقبلية تركز على إعادة تأهيل المرافق الصحية المتضررة، وتحسين جاهزيتها التشغيلية، وتعزيز خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، إلى جانب الاستثمار في تدريب الكوادر الصحية، وقد عملت وزارة الصحة بدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية وإسناد من رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وأعضاء المجلس على إنشاء صندوق دعم الصحة الذي سيدعم القطاع الصحي وخططه نحو الاستقرار لتقديم الخدمات الصحية خصوصاً بعد عزوف الكثير من المنظمات وتقليص دعمها، ما أدى إلى انسحابها من عدد من المرافق الصحية ما تسبب في وجود فجوات بحاجة إلى تغطية وجود صندوق دعم الصحة سيوفر البديل مستقبلا لتعافي المنظومة الصحية واستدامتها.
• كيف تنظرون لمستقبل الحوار الجنوبي - الجنوبي المنتظر عقده في الرياض؟
•• من الواضح أن الحوار الجنوبي- الجنوبي في الرياض سيكون الأكبر والأوسع تمثيلاً؛ كونه مرتبطاً بالقضية الجنوبية التي لم تحصل على حوار خاص بها ويمثل فيه كل الطيف الجنوبي برعاية سعودية، وسيأخذ زخماً إقليمياً ودولياً، وستكون مخرجاته ملزمة بضمانات سعودية وإقليمية ودولية، وهذه فرصة تاريخية أن ترعى السعودية القضية الجنوبية، وتكمن أهمية احتضان الرياض للقضية الجنوبية والحوار الجنوبي الشامل (مؤتمر الرياض 2026) في كونه تحولاً إستراتيجياً يهدف إلى توحيد رؤى القوى الجنوبية تحت مظلة شرعية إقليمية ودولية.
• كيف تنظرون لنتائج مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي الذي يعقد في الرياض بجميع مكوناته؟
•• الرياض ستوفر لمخرجات هذا الحوار ثقلاً دولياً وضمانات لتنفيذ الاتفاقات، بصفتها الضامن الإقليمي الأساسي والشريك في حفظ أمن المنطقة، وسيمثل الحوار فرصة لتأسيس شراكة مستدامة بين مختلف المكونات الجنوبية، ومعالجة القضايا السياسية عبر مسار سلمي يحقق تطلعات شعب الجنوب.
كما أن المملكة تدعم هذا الحوار بدون شروط مسبقة أو سقوف سياسية، مما يمنح المكونات مرونة في الوصول إلى توافقات شاملة، وبالتالي سينهي الحوار الفوضى الناتجة عن الصراعات الداخلية، وتحقيق الاستقرار الإقليمي ككل بما ينسجم مع مطالب كافة الأطراف.
