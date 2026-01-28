The Yemeni Deputy Minister of Health and member of the presidency of the Southern Movement, Dr. Jalal Baawda Al-Hamiri, revealed several health challenges in Yemeni governorates, including the deterioration of health infrastructure, weak operational capacity of hospitals, a shortage of medical and nursing staff, the emigration of skilled professionals, a shortage of medical supplies, and the closure of many hospitals and health centers.

He warned in an interview with "Okaz" about the spread of epidemics and infectious diseases, the increase in cancer cases, pregnancy complications, and kidney diseases, in addition to a noticeable rise in cases of mental and neurological disorders.

He pointed out the Saudi role in supporting Yemen across all sectors, especially in the health sector, in terms of financial and operational support, rehabilitating facilities, and providing equipment and medicines.

He emphasized that the anticipated Southern-Southern dialogue to be held in Riyadh represents a historic opportunity to unify the visions of Southern forces and achieve regional stability.

Here is the text of the interview:

• To begin with, what are the main challenges facing the health sector in Yemen amid the current crisis?

•• There are several combined or complex challenges facing the health sector in Yemen; the most prominent of which is the damage to health infrastructure due to years of war, a lack of sustainable funding, weak operational capacity of health facilities, in addition to a shortage of qualified medical staff and their emigration, and regular interruptions in medical supplies. The difficult economic conditions and the decline in citizens' income also add an additional burden on the health system and its ability to provide comprehensive basic services.

The infrastructure of facilities has been destroyed

• Are there statistics on the number of hospitals currently closed?

•• There are no accurate statistics available at the moment, but there has been destruction of health infrastructure and facilities due to wars and conflicts, leading to damage and closure of a large number of hospitals and health centers, along with a general weakness in medical equipment.

• Has the emigration of medical staff exacerbated the crisis in the health sector?

•• Certainly, facilities are suffering from a severe shortage of doctors and nurses due to salary interruptions and the emigration of skilled professionals, which has led to a decline in medical density below global levels. We must not forget the fuel crisis and power outages, which affect the operation of generators in hospitals, threatening intensive care and dialysis departments with shutdowns.

Despite the seriousness of the emigration of skilled professionals, we are dealing with it through limited incentives, partial financial support from some projects, and training and capacity-building programs. However, addressing the problem fundamentally requires improving living conditions, ensuring job stability, and creating a safe and motivating work environment within the country.

We are concerned about the return of epidemics

• So how do you confront the crises of epidemic outbreaks?

•• I won’t hide from you that there is ongoing concern about the resurgence of epidemics and diseases such as polio, measles, and diphtheria, in addition to an increase in cancer cases, pregnancy complications, kidney failure, and acute malnutrition affecting millions of children and women. The weakened immunity is behind the increased mortality rates, and all of this is due to the deterioration of water and sanitation services and the weakness of the health system. However, we are addressing this challenge through epidemiological surveillance systems, vaccination campaigns, and rapid response interventions, with support from international partners.

• How cooperative are international organizations with you?

•• There is close cooperation with effective international and UN organizations in the health field, and this cooperation has contributed to the continued operation of a large number of health facilities and support for vaccination, nutrition, and epidemic control programs. However, the scale of humanitarian needs exceeds the available resources.

Support for emergency and maternity services

• Can you inform us about the most important health projects being implemented with support from Saudi Arabia?

•• Certainly, Saudi Arabia plays a significant role, including supporting and operating hospitals and health centers, expanded vaccination programs, combating malnutrition, responding to epidemics, and supporting emergency and maternity services. Specialized projects are also being implemented, such as heart surgeries for adults and children, dialysis programs, and physical rehabilitation. The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action is leading the implementation of several qualitative health projects in Yemen, which have had a direct and tangible humanitarian impact, especially in light of the significant challenges facing the health sector.

These projects include physical rehabilitation programs and the provision of prosthetic limbs for victims of conflict and people with disabilities, in addition to supporting hospitals with medical equipment and supplies, and implementing specialized treatment programs that have improved the lives of thousands of beneficiaries in several governorates.

The health projects being implemented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian and developmental arms are highlighted, foremost among them is the King Salman Medical City in Al-Mahra Governorate, which is considered one of the largest modern health projects in Yemen, featuring a hospital with a capacity of 110 beds, equipped with the latest medical technologies, and includes comprehensive facilities for emergencies, intensive care units, and operating rooms, in addition to diagnostic services, which contributes to enhancing the health system's ability to provide advanced specialized services to the residents of the governorate and neighboring areas.

These efforts also include equipping Sayun Hospital in Hadhramaut Governorate with modern medical equipment and supplies, enhancing its operational readiness, thereby improving its capacity to provide comprehensive health services and alleviating pressure on other referral hospitals.

Additionally, the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital in Aden is continuing to operate with support from the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, providing advanced medical and therapeutic services in several specialties, and effectively contributing to supporting the health system in the temporary capital and surrounding areas.

Collectively, these projects reflect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the health sector in Yemen, transitioning from emergency relief interventions to sustainable developmental projects aimed at enhancing health infrastructure and improving the quality of services provided to citizens.

The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Relief is also implementing specialized medical projects in open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterization for needy patients, especially children with congenital heart defects, where these interventions include examination and diagnosis, performing precise surgeries, and providing pre- and post-operative medical care free of charge, in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Health and local and international medical staff, which has contributed to saving the lives of thousands of patients and alleviating the financial burdens on their families, in addition to contributing to building the capacities of local medical staff through knowledge transfer and practical training.

There is also a package of vital health projects being prepared for implementation this year by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the operation of Socotra Hospital and the Al-Haiah Hospital in Shabwa.

Financial and administrative corruption

• What are the effects of the war on society?

•• Years of war, conflict, displacement, and poverty have led to a significant increase in cases of psychological and neurological disorders, especially among children and women, while there is a severe shortage of doctors and mental health specialists.

• It’s not just the war that has exacerbated the health situation, but also corruption. What is your comment?

•• I won’t hide from you that financial and administrative corruption has had a negative impact on the health sector, whether in terms of the efficiency of resource management or the fairness of service distribution, which has weakened citizens' trust and affected the quality of services provided. However, there are attempts to improve transparency and enhance oversight, especially in projects that still need stronger institutional support.

Organizations have reduced their support, and some have withdrawn

• What are the future plans to improve health infrastructure in Yemen?

•• Future plans focus on rehabilitating damaged health facilities, improving their operational readiness, and enhancing primary healthcare services, in addition to investing in training health staff. The Ministry of Health, with support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and backing from the President of the Presidential Leadership Council and its members, has worked on establishing a Health Support Fund that will support the health sector and its plans towards stability to provide health services, especially after many organizations have withdrawn and reduced their support, which has led to their withdrawal from several health facilities, creating gaps that need to be covered. The Health Support Fund will provide an alternative in the future for the recovery and sustainability of the health system.

• How do you view the future of the anticipated Southern-Southern dialogue to be held in Riyadh?

•• It is clear that the Southern-Southern dialogue in Riyadh will be the largest and most representative, as it is linked to the Southern issue that has not received a dedicated dialogue and represents all segments of the South under Saudi sponsorship. It will gain regional and international momentum, and its outcomes will be binding with Saudi, regional, and international guarantees. This is a historic opportunity for Saudi Arabia to sponsor the Southern issue, and the importance of Riyadh hosting the Southern issue and the comprehensive Southern dialogue (Riyadh Conference 2026) lies in its strategic transformation aimed at unifying the visions of Southern forces under a legitimate regional and international umbrella.

• How do you view the results of the Southern dialogue conference held in Riyadh with all its components?

•• Riyadh will provide international weight to the outcomes of this dialogue and guarantees for the implementation of agreements, as it is the main regional guarantor and a partner in maintaining the security of the region. The dialogue will represent an opportunity to establish a sustainable partnership among various Southern components and address political issues through a peaceful path that meets the aspirations of the Southern people.

Moreover, the Kingdom supports this dialogue without preconditions or political ceilings, which gives the components flexibility in reaching comprehensive agreements. Thus, the dialogue will end the chaos resulting from internal conflicts and achieve regional stability as a whole, in line with the demands of all parties.